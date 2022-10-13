ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

Saratoga, Milpitas to vote on term limit modifications

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aaiod_0iYF874Z00

SANTA CLARA COUNTY - Saratoga and Milpitas residents will vote this November on modifying term limits for each cities' mayor and city council.

Under Milpitas' current term limits, City Council members may serve three four-year terms, while the city's mayor can serve up to three two-year terms.

The city's Measure F would prevent city officials from serving more than 10 consecutive years on the council and in the mayor's office and would curb the number of terms council members can serve to two four-year terms.

The measure would also establish a two-year period after an official reaches the 10-year limit in which the official would not be allowed to serve on the council or as mayor.

After the two-year "cooling off" period, the official's limit would reset and they would be allowed to serve on the council or as mayor for another 10 years.

Meanwhile, Saratoga's Measure C would codify a non-binding two-term limit that the city's voters originally installed in 1992.

Since then, City Council members have voluntarily complied with the term limit, but would only be legally required to do so if voters approve Measure C.

Both measures will require a simple majority vote to be adopted.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calmatters.network

Swalwell faces familiar opponent Hayden in reelection bid

Pleasanton and the rest of the southern Tri-Valley are deciding for the sixth time whether Eric Swalwell should be their district representative in Washington, D.C. — and for the second general election in a row, the opposing choice is the same challenger, Alison Hayden. Swalwell (D-Livermore) defeated Hayden for...
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Candidates weigh in on San Francisco's fentanyl crisis ahead of election

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's open-air drug crisis and how to deal with it is front of mind for many residents, with less than a month to go before the election. Supervisor Matt Dorsey says San Francisco's fentanyl problem is the worst public health crisis since the AIDS epidemic. Fentanyl is responsible for three-quarters of the drug overdose deaths in the city this year."As somebody who is a recovering addict, who looks at a number and has looked at this number every month, knowing that I'm one bad decision from being there in that group, I know that I'm not alone...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

SEIU Strike to Impact City Services in Santa Cruz

Union members rejected a Tentative Agreement (TA) made between labor negotiators and the City of Santa Cruz on October 2, which would have provided a one-time essential worker bonus of $1,100 as well as raises totaling 12%, with 4.5% in the first year. "The membership voted, and made clear the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Pharmacy Technician at Central California Alliance for Health. Water Quality Specialist II at The County of Santa Cruz. Human Resources Coordinator - Confidential at Cabrillo College. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose leaders condemn ‘racist’ mailer

The fight to represent downtown San Jose has taken an ugly turn, with a candidate in hot water over a mailer some are calling racist. Irene Smith, a white woman, sent out a campaign mailer this week showing a photo of her standing next to two white female councilmembers, with another photo of her opponent Omar Torres, a person of color, standing next to a former district attorney candidate who’s also a person of color.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Rockridge residents rally for affordable housing

OAKLAND -- Downtown Oakland isn't a ghost town but it's not exactly teeming with life, either. Many feel that what's needed is to have more people living in the area. Tina Robinson works in an upper Broadway shopping center and she would love to live nearby."I would move in there. I would come," she said. "I would come, because I'm working right there!"At issue is a former Safeway shopping site at the corner of Broadway and Pleasant Valley Avenue.Years ago, a new store was built next to it but the old lot has been empty ever...
OAKLAND, CA
losgatan.com

Referendum throws wrench into Los Gatos’ housing plans

Despite Town Council having already decided on how much housing to plan for when it passed the 2040 General Plan earlier this year, an organization pushing for slow growth had managed to get a couple key parts of it put on hold. But the group behind the referendum drive that...
LOS GATOS, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara candidate attacked with slurs, death threats

The Santa Clara mayoral race is turning ugly and life threatening for one candidate. Councilmember and mayoral candidate Anthony Becker said in the past few months he has received death threats and been subjected to homophobic slurs, as the city’s first openly gay policymaker. He said his partner has also been harassed. Becker wants his opponent, incumbent Mayor Lisa Gillmor, to speak out and stop the discriminatory behavior against him and the LGBTQ community.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Mayor Breed under fire for controversial policy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston claims SF Mayor London Breed requires many city commissioners to provide a signed and undated resignation letter before they are even appointed. One example Supervisor Preston cited to back up his claims is Police Commissioner Max Carter-Oberstone’s appointment. Preston says the commissioner had to sign an […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Menlo Park police arrest 5 for furnishing alcohol to underaged youth

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — Menlo Park police and California Alcoholic Beverage Control agents arrested five residents for allegedly furnishing alcohol to minors on Saturday. Law enforcement officials conducted a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation in the general vicinity of Menlo Park. In the operation, a minor under direct supervision of an officer stood outside a […]
MENLO PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Support grows for street closure in S.F. Tenderloin for kids' recreation

SAN FRANCISCO -- Each weekend in San Francisco for the past six months a different street has been closed to traffic to allow residents to come out and play. It's a program called "Sunday Streets" and it has been wildly popular. Now, some are proposing the idea as a permanent way to help out one the city's most downtrodden neighborhoods.  "You know, it's a rough place and a lot of people can't take it, mentally," said Lewis Murphy, a crossing guard with the city's "Safe Passage" program. He sees the problem every time he works a shift helping people on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose 7-Eleven gets $1M out of $500M winning jackpot

SAN JOSE, Calif. - 7-Eleven stores are known for selling coffee, snacks and dreams, in the form of lottery tickets. Now, the location on Kooser Road in San Jose is also known for helping to make someone’s dream come true. It's where someone purchased that lucky ticket. There were...
SAN JOSE, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo council approves settlement over proposed Costco development

VALLEJO – The Vallejo City Council approved an agreement with Safeway on Tuesday, clearing the way for construction to begin on a proposed Costco shopping center project and associated housing development. No one on the council commented on the move while unanimously approving the agreement settling a lawsuit the...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
94K+
Followers
26K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy