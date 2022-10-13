Read full article on original website
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.) seeks a revenue cycle specialist. 2. Alluvion Health, based in Great Falls, Mont., seeks a revenue cycle...
10 hospitals seeking CFOs
Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin, Texas) Whitfield Regional Hospital (Demopolis, Ala.) Northwest Health - Porter (Valparaiso, Ind.) Kiowa (Kan.) District Healthcare. Bay Area...
Achieving operational and clinical efficiency in a supply-constrained environment
The COVID-19 pandemic forced healthcare organizations and their supply chain partners to address shortages and solve operational challenges under extreme pressure. During an October Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Cardinal Health, a panel of supply chain experts discussed how the healthcare industry can build resilience and efficiency into its supply chain. Panelists were:
Dr. Henri Lamothe named CMO of 2 Upper Allegheny Health System hospitals
Henri Lamothe, MD, has been named chief medical officer of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System's Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital. Dr. Lamothe had been serving as CMO in an interim capacity since June. From 2007 to 2016, Dr. Lamothe worked as medical director in...
Atlanta charity clinics brace for medical center closure
Safety net hospitals are not the only medical facilities that could suffer from Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center's imminent closure. Smaller local clinics are also prepping for an increased patient load, radio station WSB reported Oct. 16. Mercy Care, a charity clinic in downtown Atlanta, serves 60 to 80 homeless, uninsured...
Kimberly Hatchel named senior vice president, COO at Bronson Health
Dr. Kimberly Hatchel, DNP, MSN, RN, was appointed as the new senior vice president for the Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare system and chief operating officer for Kalamazoo-based Bronson Methodist Hospital. Dr. Hatchel has served as Bronson Methodist's interim COO since June 2022. In her new permanent role, she will oversee...
HCA names CEO of Florida hospital
HCA North Florida Division named Chase Christianson as CEO of Panama City, Fla.-based HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital. In his new role, Mr. Christianson will oversee the daily operations of the 282-bed acute care hospital, according to an Oct. 17 press release shared with Becker's. He has more than a decade of experience in healthcare leadership positions and recently served as CEO at HCA Healthcare's Parham Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, Va.
HCA Florida hospital damaged by Hurricane Ian reopens ORs
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte has reopened its operating rooms and some additional services following damage from Hurricane Ian, ABC affiliate WWSB reported Oct. 17. The hospital has also reopened cardiac catheterization labs, interventional radiology, endoscopy and select spine and orthopedic services. The facility lost a layer of...
FTC opposes SUNY Upstate Medical University, Crouse Health System merger
The Federal Trade Commission staff opposes SUNY Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health System's request to grant a certificate of public advantage. The request could shield the merger from antitrust laws and lead to higher healthcare costs, lower quality and less access to care, and depressed wages for area hospital workers, according to an Oct. 14 news release from the Federal Trade Commission.
Medtronic heartware devices: 2 updates
Medtronic, a medtech company based in Ireland, reported two recent updates to its heart devices:. 1. Medtronic wins 1st FDA approval for conduction system pacing. The FDA awarded Medtronic the first and only approval for a conduction system pacing device with an extended label Oct. 17. The conduction system pacing...
64% of disabled physicians report mistreatment from patients, co-workers
Physicians with a disability are significantly more likely to report mistreatment from patients and co-workers, according to a study published in the October edition of Health Affairs. Researchers affiliated with the Association of American Medical Colleges, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and the University of Texas in Austin...
6 health systems affected by Kaye-Smiths vendor breach
Six health systems have reported that some of their patient and employee data has been compromised due to a ransomware attack against third-party printing vendor Kaye-Smith. In June, Kaye-Smith learned that an unauthorized individual had gained access to information in its systems. The vendor, which provides billing services to multiple health systems across the country, also found that the breached information included patient and employee data from some of the health systems it serves.
Wyoming hospital opens new labor and delivery unit, NICU
Cheyenne (Wyo.) Regional Medical Center has opened its upgraded labor and delivery unit and its neonatal intensive care unit, Wyoming News reported Oct. 15. The hospital's new Mother/Baby Unit has eight labor and delivery rooms, two labor triage rooms, and 12 postpartum rooms. The new NICU has seven separate rooms, including two that are specifically for twins, as opposed to the former NICU that was all in one space. The hospital also added a new operating room and post-anesthesia care area.
Oklahoma health system building $300M expansion
Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System is planning a $300 million, five-part expansion project, The Journal Record reported Oct. 14. The system recently finished construction on one part of the project, a $22.8 million freestanding emergency department. It will also expand its HealthPlex hospital, also in Norman, to 650,000 square feet....
Gina Hawley named COO of U of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics
Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics has named Gina Hawley, DrPH, its new COO. Prior to U of Utah, Dr. Hawley served as the vice president of professional and support services for Oregon Health and Science University in Portland where she was responsible for 14 allied health, clinical program, and service lines, central services, and support services departments.
Vermont hospital redirecting nonemergent patients
The 499-bed University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington is struggling to serve a high volume of patients and is redirecting non-emergent cases elsewhere, NBC affiliate WPTZ reported Oct. 17. On Oct. 14, a hospital statement said patients who have routine illnesses, minor cuts and fractures and other ailments who...
Moffitt Cancer Center names new CIO
Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center has hired Joyce Oh as vice president and CIO. She will oversee health IT and help with digital transformation efforts. "We are thrilled to have Joyce join our team," Moffitt chief digital officer Edmondo Robinson, MD, said in an Oct. 4 news release. "Her years of experience in technology will play a critical role as we continue to enhance our digital infrastructure, aligning with Moffitt's strategic plan."
Maryland nursing homes, hospitals to get $50M to fight staff shortages
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will disburse $50 million to nursing homes and hospitals to ease workforce challenges and COVID-related barriers, Maryland News reported Oct. 16. The aid comes after the COVID-19 public health emergency was extended by 90 days on Oct. 13. The funds will be split evenly between hospitals...
UC Davis to provide neonatal services for local hospital
Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Children's Hospital will now provide neonatal support at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Stockton, Calif. The partnership aims to reduce the number of transfers from St. Joseph's to UC Davis Children's, according to an Oct. 17 news release from UC Davis Health. Per the new agreement,...
Telemedicine reduces odds of no-show clinic visits for surgical patients: Study
The use of telehealth is effective at reducing odds of no-show clinic visits by more than two-thirds for surgical patients. Research findings, presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2022, evaluated the association between telemedicine use and patient no-show visits, according to an Oct. 16 press release.
