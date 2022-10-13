The future of the healthcare supply chain: Thought leaders weigh-in on driving trends

Read full article on original website
Achieving operational and clinical efficiency in a supply-constrained environment
The COVID-19 pandemic forced healthcare organizations and their supply chain partners to address shortages and solve operational challenges under extreme pressure. During an October Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Cardinal Health, a panel of supply chain experts discussed how the healthcare industry can build resilience and efficiency into its supply chain. Panelists were:
KLAS Research/Bain report on health IT spending: 7 things to know
Healthcare providers are doubling down on software investments as they emerge from the pandemic, focusing on revenue cycle management, patient intake and cybersecurity, according to an Oct. 17 report from KLAS Research and Bain & Co. Here are seven other things to know from the report:. 1. Forty-five percent of...
Unlike labor costs and inflation, the revenue cycle is more controllable for health systems
Hospitals and health systems nationwide face difficult financial conditions. Margins are down, labor expenses continue to rise and CARES Act funding is drying up. To drive margin improvements and reduce administrative expenses, many organizations are striving to implement an end-to-end revenue management plan. At Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health...
Oracle touts plans to modernize its EHR system
Oracle Cerner is adding new product offerings to its EHR system with the aim of working to modernize the electronic health record and build a more open and more connected cloud-enabled platform. "Care today is rushed, impersonal, reactive, and transactional, and now is our time to make healthcare better for...
How BJC HealthCare ensured a smooth Epic revenue cycle integration
St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare completed its Epic revenue cycle integration in September, a process the system's vice president and chief revenue officer, Tracy Berry, said was a smooth one. Ms. Berry recently spoke with Becker's about the implementation, challenges with payer relations and how she is working to build a...
J&J weighs workforce cuts before consumer health business spinoff
Johnson & Johnson might trim its workforce because of financial pressures and its plans to spin off its consumer health business in 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 18. J&J CFO Joseph Wolk told the Journal various jobs could be affected but it wouldn't be a big layoff. "We're...
Amazon releases healthcare compliance accelerator
Amazon Web Services launched a new healthcare-specific accelerator aimed at reducing the effort and complexity involved in supporting healthcare compliance efforts. The Landing Zone Accelerator for Healthcare is a set of configuration files across more than 35 AWS services and features that help healthcare organizations manage and govern a multiaccount environment, according to an Oct. 14 press release from Amazon.
Why big health systems are moving to Epic
Two large health systems — Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare and Houston-based Memorial Hermann — recently switched their EHRs from Oracle Cerner to Epic, continuing a trend of bigger hospital groups moving to the Verona, Wis.-based software giant. Several health system CIOs and other IT leaders told Becker's the reasons...
Retaining staff, efficiency levels top of mind for hospital leaders: Kaufman Hall
Hospital and health system leaders are rolling out various measures to retain staff as workforce challenges continue to hinder organizational performance, according to a new report from Kaufman Hall. The report, released Oct. 18, examines the performance improvement and cost transformation efforts of hospitals and health systems. It found that...
Interoperability: turning big data into big benefits
Interoperability is one of healthcare's biggest dilemmas, with providers trapped between growing needs for expanded use of health data and a host of compliance, legal and regulatory constraints. During Becker's Hospital Review 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, in a session sponsored by Ensemble Health...
The processes 5 healthcare CEOs are taking and leaving as the year ends
The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant effects on hospital and health system operations, finances and staffing. As organizations continue to grapple with these effects, CEOs must rethink existing processes while looking toward the future. This means potentially starting something new to improve and innovate medical care, as well as stopping, halting or quitting approaches that may no longer work best amid today's challenges.
65% of hospitals have published 'robust' negotiated rates, report says
Health technology company Turquoise Health published its first "Price Transparency Impact Report" Oct. 18, which found that nearly 5,000 hospitals and 80 insurance carriers have posted negotiated rates. The report tracks the healthcare industry's progress to date on price transparency compliance and provides a road map of achieving industry wide...
Proactive discharge planning for more efficient patient flow: reduce “avoidable” days through actionable data
As the physicians, nurses, staff, and patient caregivers involved know all too well, inpatient discharge planning is critical to minimizing length of stay (LOS) and supporting the patient care journey. The process, however, is complex. Staffing shortages, fluctuating inpatient capacity, and economic pressures have complicated it even further. Hospital personnel...
Allina Health spins off hospital-at-home company with $20M investment
Minneapolis-based Allina Health has launched hospital-at-home company Inbound Health with a $20 million investment. The spinoff firm will offer acute- or skilled-nursing care in the home through such services as in-home nursing and therapy, virtual visits with hospitalists and geriatricians, and biometric monitoring. Allina Health led the investment with Flare Capital Partners.
Racist behavior frequently directed at healthcare providers: analysis
Fifty-seven percent of patient safety incidents are due to patients making inappropriate racial comments or engaging in racist behavior toward their provider, according to an analysis by ECRI. ECRI, a nonprofit patient safety organization, categorized more than 500 patient safety incidents related to race over a full year, according to...
Providence, Cleveland Clinic CEOs tapped for GE Healthcare board appointments
The CEOs of Providence and Cleveland Clinic are among the executives who have been named to the board of directors for GE Healthcare, which is set to spin off from General Electric as a standalone public company in January. The board will include Rodney Hochman, MD, who has served as...
Biopharmaceutical company touts nasal spray's 'topline' phase 3 results
A nasal spray candidate for treating abnormal heart rhythm found "topline efficacy and safety" results in a phase 3 clinical trial, a Montreal-based biopharmaceutical company said Oct. 17. Milestone Pharmaceuticals' investigational therapy etripamil is intended to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia. PST is when a rapid heartbeat abruptly starts and stops...
ASHP leader: What the Adderall shortage means for drug supply visibility
After the FDA confirmed the nationwide Adderall shortage Oct. 12, Becker's spoke with Michael Ganio, PharmD, to discuss the shortage and what separates it from the other 260 drugs currently in short supply. Dr. Ganio is the senior director of pharmacy practice and quality of the American Society of Health-System...
Mayo Clinic to launch digital health journal
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will launch a new Mayo Clinic Proceedings expansion journal focused on digital transformation that is reshaping healthcare. The first issue of the journal, Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health, is set to be published in 2023, according to an Oct. 17 press release shared with Becker's. The...
Beyond denials: seeing the bigger picture to increase payment
To reduce denials, providers have traditionally focused on specific tactics instead of an overall organizational strategy to decrease denials and increase revenue. During an executive roundtable at Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, Jay Ahlmer, president of Versalus Health, discussed the new approach of an aligned focused payment improvement strategy instead of today's department-level initiatives.
