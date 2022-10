Elizabeth “Betsy” Raz of Phoenix died Oct. 16, 2022. She was 58. Elizabeth was born in Cleveland, Ohio. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Nicole (Nikki) Raz; son, Oren Raz; brothers Jeff and Marc Zeller; and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Alene Cole and Jules Zaller.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO