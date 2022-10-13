2023 Social Security Benefits Increase by Highest Rate in 41 Years (Video) – Opinion

Read full article on original website
Following its Faustian pact to keep the stage-three tax cuts, Labor should stick with the fable and find salvation
The radical plan to flatten Australia’s progressive tax system is the bastard child of base politics, the Faustian pact Labor made in its ruthless determination to win power. It is the base politics of Scott Morrison’s division-by-design that summoned into being this brutal attack on egalitarianism, removing an entire...
