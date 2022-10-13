Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. markets rise on strong earnings reports
U.S. markets rose sharply Monday, boosted by stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
China indefinitely delays release of 3rd quarter economic stats
China announced on Monday that it would be indefinitely delaying the release of its third-quarter economic data, which was originally scheduled to publish on Tuesday. The economic data would have included third-quarter GDP and other economic monthly indicators, Bloomberg reports. No new release date has been provided at this time. This move by the National Bureau of Statistics was announced during China's national congress of the Communist party which occurs twice a decade, The New York Times reports. The delay has drawn suspicion that the data may be worse than expected. The Chinese economy has been facing a number of troubles including a...
The student debt relief application is live: Here’s what you need to know
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Monday that student loan borrowers can begin to apply for debt relief through a new online application. Biden said the application is easy and fast. It will allow every borrower with an income of $125,000 or less ($250,000 for married couples) to have up to $10,000 in debt forgiven, or $20,000 forgiven […] The post The student debt relief application is live: Here’s what you need to know appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 0