Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman shopping at Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County was the victim of a wallet theft. State police at Selinsgrove say the woman was shopping shortly before 5:45 p.m. Oct. 6 when she briefly left her shopping cart unattended. Three suspects, including two Hispanic females and a Hispanic male, allegedly worked together to take the wallet out of the cart. Police say one of the woman's credit cards was used at the Susquehanna Valley Mall moments later. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.

SNYDER COUNTY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO