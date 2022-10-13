Read full article on original website
Two officeholders vie for Pa. House seat representing Cumberland County
Editors note: Get the inside scoop on Pa.’s hot political races by subscribing to PennLive’s weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://link.pennlive.com/join/6fl/signup. Can’t wait that long? Sign up to get texts straight from the campaign trail at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection?embed=true. The two candidates vying to represent the reconfigured 88th state...
theburgnews.com
New executive director hired to lead Broad Street Market in Harrisburg
Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market has a new day-to-day leader, as Tanis Monroy has been named the executive director, according to sources. On Sunday, market board Chair John J. Sygielski posted news of the hire to his personal Facebook page, which included a picture of him and Monroy in the market. The selection was confirmed by several other market sources, who said that Monroy officially started in the job last week.
Woman victim of wallet theft at Snyder County shopping center
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman shopping at Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County was the victim of a wallet theft. State police at Selinsgrove say the woman was shopping shortly before 5:45 p.m. Oct. 6 when she briefly left her shopping cart unattended. Three suspects, including two Hispanic females and a Hispanic male, allegedly worked together to take the wallet out of the cart. Police say one of the woman's credit cards was used at the Susquehanna Valley Mall moments later. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
2 shopping centers sold, and 20 other commercial real estate deals in central Pa.
AutoZone, a law firm, a logistics company, a marketing company and a wealth advisory firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Two shopping centers were also sold. Our latest list (the last one was back in September) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland,...
bctv.org
PA Link Aging & Disabilities Resources 10-14-22
Learn about PA Link Aging & Disabilities Resources from Nicky Habecker, their Coordinator for Berks, Lebanon, and Lancaster Counties, and host Steph McMahon, on Applauding life After 50. From the program: Applauding Life After 50.
Harrisburg community calls for end to gun violence
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dozens of tee shirts cover the front lawn of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church at the corner of 19th and Market streets in Harrisburg. “Each one represents a person who was killed by gun violence in Harrisburg,” Rev. Gerald Rhodes with the nonprofit Heeding God's Call to End Gun Violence said.
WGAL
Dauphin County woman has helped thousands of families in need of diapers
8 Who Care Award winners are being honored for their service to their community. A Dauphin County woman discovered a hidden need and decided she wanted to help. She has now reached thousands of families. Things are bustling at the headquarters of the Healthy Steps Diaper Bank, which is tucked...
Here’s why traffic is moving very slowly on I-81N in Dauphin and Cumberland counties
Traffic is moving very slowly and in some places not really moving at all from Harrisburg to around Exit 61 in Hampden Township on Interstate 81 North. And if you’re wondering why, it’s because of planned construction. The construction is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Council considers revamp of Newport borough rental ordinance
Some big changes may be coming to Newport. Borough council spent a good portion of its Oct. 4 meeting debating the merits of several potential ordinance changes. None was bigger than a proposed rental ordinance, which if implemented would overhaul the requirements for Newport landlords. A majority of residential units in the borough are rentals, and a fair number of landlords live out of state.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces 327 New Manufacturing Jobs Coming to Huntingdon County with Expansion of Cabinetworks Group
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 10:00 AM today, 11823 Lenape Drive, Mount Union, PA 17066. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Cabinetworks Group, a national kitchen cabinet manufacturing company, will create and retain 1,694 total jobs in multiple Pennsylvania counties as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County.
Dauphin County crisis response team helps to end barricade in Middletown
Tactical officers and crisis response workers safely ended a barricade situation in Middletown Saturday after three hours when they convinced a man to seek help, according to a news release. Police were called to the first block of South Union Street in Middletown just before 2 p.m. Saturday for a...
Gettysburg discusses policing
Borough Manager Charles Gable said the proposed 2023 budget would include the possibility of hiring an additional 2 full-time police officers. If approved, the officers would cost the borough about $100,000 each. If approved, the new officers would bring the force to a total of 14 full-time officers. Glenny reminded...
abc27.com
Fire damages Lower Paxton Township home, displaces 2 adults
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Colonial Park Fire Company and mutual aid units responded to a house fire this morning in Lower Paxton Township. According to the Fire Chief of The Colonial Park Fire Company, the units were dispatched at around 6 a.m. this morning after a report was made of a house fire. Fire units arrived at the scene at 4460 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, where they were faced with a fire that took about 30 minutes to put out.
WGAL
Man robs Turkey Hill in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A man robbed a Turkey Hill in Columbia, Lancaster County, early Monday morning. It happened at the store on the 300 block of Linden Street at 4:24 a.m. Columbia police said the robber came into the store and demanded money from the register when it was opened.
DA drops plans to seek death penalty in Pennsylvania theater shooting
YORK, Pa. — Prosecutors have dropped plans to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a man and wounding a woman when he opened fire inside a movie theater in Pennsylvania almost three years ago. Twenty-three-year-old Anu-Malik Johnson is charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated...
Shots Fired Near Central Pennsylvania Elementary School
A central Pennsylvania elementary school was briefly placed into a lockdown after shots were fired near the school on Monday, Oct. 17, authorities say. Foose School in Harrisburg was placed into lockdown after the gunshots were heard near the school around 9:10 a.m., the school district says. The students and...
WGAL
Lucky Adams County resident wins $1 million
A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Adams County. The Pennsylvania Lottery says the ticket was sold at the Sheetz in Littlestown. The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
abc27.com
Harrisburg woman sentenced for straw purchasing firearm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that a Harrisburg woman was sentenced to two years probation for straw purchasing a weapon for her brother. On March 10, 2019, Maricely Corona, 34, purchased a 9mm...
Trick-or-treat 2022 in central Pa.: When can the kids get their Halloween candy in your town?
Get the costumes and candy bags ready, because trick-or-treat night is coming - or rather, trick-or-treat nights, plural. There is still no single agreed-upon night for trick-or-treat events in our region, though there are several dates that are shared by several townships and boroughs. Some schedule their trick-or-treat nights on Halloween itself, while others have continued to select another date in October for the costumed celebrations.
