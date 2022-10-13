Dave Matter's SEC college football Week 7 predictions: It's Tennessee's time to dethrone King Saban

Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker is going viral after their epic win against Alabama on Saturday, and for an awesome reason. A video of Hooker is making rounds online. It shows the hyped-up quarterback running to the field after their win and saying “I told you it’s game” as he celebrates with the rest of the Volunteers. It’s such a great moment for Tennessee football, and Hooker’s reaction just sums up what everyone else was feeling at that moment.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO