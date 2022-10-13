Article could tell the story....that said, I lowered my cholesterol naturally through smart choices and self-discipline. You can too. Use your prescriptions knowing you can help you too. I'm feeling lazy but here's a decent internet search result . Do your own research and talk with your physician, if you're comfortable to do so: "Phytosterols are found in all plant foods, but the highest concentrations are found in unrefined plant oils, including vegetable, nut, and olive oils (3). Nuts, seeds, whole grains, and legumes are also good dietary sources of phytosterols (4)."
first the so called bad cholesterol is most likely too much sugar actually. Check out the soda lines in a fat food place or convenience store that doesn't clean or change them. This system is a complete evil lie
Wouldnt want to hurt the statin multi billion dollar industry.
Comments / 12