Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions
A central Iowa lawyer accused of providing false information to the court is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. In November 2021, the Iowa Attorney Disciplinary Board alleged that Jeffrey Janssen of Des Moines had violated the Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct by pursuing frivolous claims that were not grounded in fact and by engaging in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.
Abandoned Federal Reserve in Missouri Found with Bullets on Floor
It used to be quite literally at the center of the banking system in America. Now, the old Federal Reserve building in Kansas City sits with vaults still intact with bullet casings found on the floor. This is 925 Grand in Kansas City, Missouri. This building was first opened in...
Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
Republican Johnson County Commission chair supports Democrat to replace him
Retiring Johnson County Commission Chair Ed Eilert announced he has endorsed Mike Kelly, a Democrat, to replace him.
Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District
Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
K.C. Chamber Against Amendment 4 On November Ballot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City business group has come out against a proposed state constitutional amendment that would require the city to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce issued a statement Wednesday that...
This invention won people’s choice in 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC) announced the winner of the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas - People's Choice during their Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Thursday, Oct. 13.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
Stolen Chiefs van found trashed at Kansas City tow lot
A Kansas City Chiefs fan returned to KC Monday to pick up a custom van that was stolen from a Northland hotel Sunday morning.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Coolest Thing Made In Kansas Announces Coolest Innovation Winner
"The KMC is excited to celebrate the CoolView Aircraft Window as the 2022 Coolest Innovation," said KMC Executive Director Brandie McPherson. "Our panel of judges had a very difficult job in narrowing it down from the 40 products nominated to just one." Presented by FORVIS, the KMC added this new...
Idaho wolf population stable one year after looser hunting, trapping rules started
Idaho’s overall wolf population has remained stable despite liberalized hunting and trapping laws that went into effect last year. That was Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever’s message to Gem State lawmakers last week. “What I do know is that human-caused mortality and natural-cause mortality...
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turn
The Kansas City metropolitan area has been one of the strongest labor markets in the country for more than a decade. So it was puzzling when the unemployment rate started to rise in early 2021 while the nation as a whole saw joblessness fall. What happened next was the sort of experiment economists dream about.
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
Former Kansas City FBI analyst admits to taking classified documents home
A former analyst with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Kansas City admitted to taking classified documents related to national defense to her home.
KCK police identify homicide victim
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers have identified the homicide victim from the October 7 shooting in the 400 block of Troup Ave. The victim has been identified as James Wilson, 55, from Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to […]
1 killed, another injured in Kansas City double shooting
A double shooting in Kansas City Sunday afternoon left one man dead and another person injured. The victims were found after a crash.
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
UPDATE: KCPD found Deborah A. Johnson after silver alert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a silver alert for a missing or endangered person was put in place for 70-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Deborah A. Johnson, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said Johnson was found in an update at 12:06 p.m. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department...
