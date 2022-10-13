ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limited Release Pins including “The Jungle Book” 55th, “Star Wars” Tatooine, “Avatar,” “Tron,” Disney Anniversary Animators Box, and More Arrive at Disneyland

By Chuck Mirarchi
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
WEATHER
WDW News Today

2021 Attendance Index Suggests More Guests Visited Universal Orlando Theme Parks, Defeating 3 Walt Disney World Parks

The Themed Entertainment Association has released their 2021 Index, which evaluates attendance at themed attractions around the world. The latest report indicates that Universal Studios Florida & Universal’s Islands of Adventure may have possibly surpassed three Walt Disney World theme parks in annual attendance. While the TEA Index is...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney Springs 10/14/22 (50th Anniversary Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey, National Geographic Store Opens in Marketplace Co-Op, & More)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning! We are back in Magic Kingdom today. We’re planning on doing some shopping and enjoying the park. We’re also planning on hopping over to Disney Springs later because the new National Geographic store has opened in Marketplace Co-Op. Let’s get started at the Magic Kingdom!
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely

A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
ORLANDO, FL
CNET

Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Raises Key Prices (and You Pretty Much Have to Pay)

Every aspect of human society changed during the covid-19 pandemic. And Walt Disney’s (DIS) theme parks are certainly no exception. The days where locals with annual passes could drop by on a whim seem to be over, at least for now, TheStreet’s Dan Kline recently pointed out, as Orlando-based Disney World moved to a reservation system, meaning that “in order to visit one of the company's four Florida theme parks, you needed both a valid admission and a reservation.”
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Wallpaper Bag and ID Holder at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently found two ghoulish new items at Walt Disney World Resort, a new ID holder and a Haunted Mansion Loungefly bag inspired by the attraction’s signature wallpaper. Loungefly Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bag – $70.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Ryan Reynolds Is Producing a NEW Movie for Disney

Sometimes Disney movies inspire attractions in the theme parks, and sometimes theme park attractions inspire Disney movies!. We’ve seen rides like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean inspire Disney movies, while other rides, like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Rise of the Resistance, and Flight of Passage are all based on movies. But, there are more things than just rides in the parks that can inspire movies. And, it was just announced that another Disney movie is being made based off of something in the theme parks!
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Disney Genie+ Reaches Highest Price Ever at Walt Disney World Resort

Recent price increases have hit the Walt Disney World Resort, and the most recent casualty of this appears to be Disney Genie+. With the new variable pricing for Disney Genie+ having gone into effect, a new price increase is showing up within the parks. The price for Disney Genie+ has reached its highest so far, being $22 for the day. It is expected this could become higher during holiday seasons to control crowds, so we would recommend keeping an eye on the price before purchasing.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Set to Bring Back Hugely Popular Event

Disney (DIS) and Comcast’s Universal Studios (CMCSA) are in constant competition for customers to choose their theme park for vacations. The competition has been fierce since covid restrictions lifted, as both parks have been launching new attractions and the return of fan favorites that people have been anxiously waiting to return.
TRAVEL
StyleCaster

LEGO Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Advent Calendars—Get ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Harry Potter’ & Marvel Versions While They’re Still Cheap

If you love LEGOs, these LEGO advent calendars—including versions themed around Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel—are must-haves in your LEGO collection. If you’ve never used an advent calendar before, here’s how it works: Each calendar has about 25 paper compartments that fans can open up as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the compartments are festive surprises like ornaments, mini Christmas books and other holiday-themed trinkets. If you’re someone who can’t wait until December 25, advent calendars are an excellent way to scratch that gift-opening itch and unwrap a new present each day. LEGO advent calendars up the...
SHOPPING
Cinemablend

Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase

Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World

We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
TRAVEL

