Limited Release Pins including “The Jungle Book” 55th, “Star Wars” Tatooine, “Avatar,” “Tron,” Disney Anniversary Animators Box, and More Arrive at Disneyland

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
New Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary Alex and Ani Bracelet at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Another Alex and Ani bracelet has joined their previously released 50th anniversary collection at Walt Disney World. We found this bracelet in Calypso Trading Post at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. 50th Anniversary Alex and Ani Bracelet...
2021 Attendance Index Suggests More Guests Visited Universal Orlando Theme Parks, Defeating 3 Walt Disney World Parks
The Themed Entertainment Association has released their 2021 Index, which evaluates attendance at themed attractions around the world. The latest report indicates that Universal Studios Florida & Universal’s Islands of Adventure may have possibly surpassed three Walt Disney World theme parks in annual attendance. While the TEA Index is...
Dooney & Bourke ‘The Jungle Book’ Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The latest Dooney & Bourke bag collection featuring “The Jungle Book” is now available at Walt Disney World. We found all three bags in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom. They are also available online at shopDisney.com.
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney Springs 10/14/22 (50th Anniversary Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey, National Geographic Store Opens in Marketplace Co-Op, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning! We are back in Magic Kingdom today. We’re planning on doing some shopping and enjoying the park. We’re also planning on hopping over to Disney Springs later because the new National Geographic store has opened in Marketplace Co-Op. Let’s get started at the Magic Kingdom!
Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
My party of 2 spent $130 on lunch at Hollywood & Vine in Disney World, and the all-you-can-eat spot is worth visiting at least 4 times a year
Hollywood & Vine is a buffet-style character-dining experience at Disney's Hollywood Studios. In the fall, lunch and dinner are titled "Minnie's Halloween Dine" as part of a seasonal offering. My party of two spent about $130 for our meal, but we received an annual-passholder discount.
Disney World Raises Key Prices (and You Pretty Much Have to Pay)
Every aspect of human society changed during the covid-19 pandemic. And Walt Disney’s (DIS) theme parks are certainly no exception. The days where locals with annual passes could drop by on a whim seem to be over, at least for now, TheStreet’s Dan Kline recently pointed out, as Orlando-based Disney World moved to a reservation system, meaning that “in order to visit one of the company's four Florida theme parks, you needed both a valid admission and a reservation.”
New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Wallpaper Bag and ID Holder at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently found two ghoulish new items at Walt Disney World Resort, a new ID holder and a Haunted Mansion Loungefly bag inspired by the attraction’s signature wallpaper. Loungefly Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bag – $70.
A woman was filmed pushing Chewbacca at Disney World to scare the character while he interacted with children
A TikTok video from late September shows Chewbacca and Rey chatting with kids at Disney World — until an adult pushes one of the characters.
Our Favorite Halloween Home Decor From Disney
It's no secret that Disney sells great home decor and decorations for every season. Here is some of our favorite Halloween home decor from Disney.
Ryan Reynolds Is Producing a NEW Movie for Disney
Sometimes Disney movies inspire attractions in the theme parks, and sometimes theme park attractions inspire Disney movies!. We’ve seen rides like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean inspire Disney movies, while other rides, like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Rise of the Resistance, and Flight of Passage are all based on movies. But, there are more things than just rides in the parks that can inspire movies. And, it was just announced that another Disney movie is being made based off of something in the theme parks!
Disney Genie+ Reaches Highest Price Ever at Walt Disney World Resort
Recent price increases have hit the Walt Disney World Resort, and the most recent casualty of this appears to be Disney Genie+. With the new variable pricing for Disney Genie+ having gone into effect, a new price increase is showing up within the parks. The price for Disney Genie+ has reached its highest so far, being $22 for the day. It is expected this could become higher during holiday seasons to control crowds, so we would recommend keeping an eye on the price before purchasing.
Disney World Set to Bring Back Hugely Popular Event
Disney (DIS) and Comcast’s Universal Studios (CMCSA) are in constant competition for customers to choose their theme park for vacations. The competition has been fierce since covid restrictions lifted, as both parks have been launching new attractions and the return of fan favorites that people have been anxiously waiting to return.
LEGO Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Advent Calendars—Get ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Harry Potter’ & Marvel Versions While They’re Still Cheap
If you love LEGOs, these LEGO advent calendars—including versions themed around Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel—are must-haves in your LEGO collection. If you’ve never used an advent calendar before, here’s how it works: Each calendar has about 25 paper compartments that fans can open up as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the compartments are festive surprises like ornaments, mini Christmas books and other holiday-themed trinkets. If you’re someone who can’t wait until December 25, advent calendars are an excellent way to scratch that gift-opening itch and unwrap a new present each day. LEGO advent calendars up the...
Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase
Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
