Read full article on original website
Related
kyma.com
Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords named Grand Marshal of 2023 Rose Parade
PASADENA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords has been named the Grand Marshall of the 2023 Rose Parade that will take place on January 2, 2023. Giffords is the founder of the gun violence prevention organization and was named Grand Marshall on October 13. Here is...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 14-16
PHOENIX — Scattered storms left thousands of residents without power across the Valley, the swim portion of the Iron Man competition in Tempe was canceled due to rainfall and a lottery player is running out of time to collect a $4,300,000 jackpot. Here are some of the biggest stories...
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama
Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at...
kjzz.org
25,513 applications for AZ school vouchers turned in since opening universal category
The Arizona Department of Education has received 25,513 applications for Empowerment Scholarship Accounts since opening the universal application category on Aug. 16. The deadline to receive first quarter funding is Saturday, Oct. 15. The department received a flood of applications in late September, after an effort to block universal school...
Which areas of the Valley received the most rainfall Saturday?
PHOENIX — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday afternoon and stuck around the remainder of the day. Areas in the southeast Valley received over 1.22 inches of rain during that timeframe. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell in Buckeye. All rainfall totals are updated as...
KTAR.com
Arizona governor’s race polling shows Kari Lake narrowly leading Katie Hobbs
PHOENIX – With the general election less than a month away, polling for the Arizona governor’s race showed Republican Kari Lake with a narrow edge over Democrat Katie Hobbs. A newly released poll by Phoenix-based OH Predictive Insights found Lake with a 47%-44% advantage. The survey was conducted...
WBUR
In race to become Arizona's top election official, 'it's a complete dichotomy of a choice'
The midterm elections are about three weeks away, and in some states around the country, many voters believe democracy itself is on the ballot. Arizona is one of several battlegrounds where candidates backed by former President Donald Trump have echoed his baseless claims of voter fraud. Trump headlined a rally recently in Mesa, Arizona, propping up candidates like Kari Lake for governor and Finchem for secretary of state.
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'
Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in America.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona politics: Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’
As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Katie Hobbs. Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’. By John...
prescottenews.com
Poll: Arizonans unhappy with country’s direction – The Center Square
When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
Indigenous People Committee want more resources for those living on reservations
The Arizona State Study Committee for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People held a public hearing to discuss what could be done to remove barriers and improve systems leading to violence.
Republican Blake Masters runs for Senate
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Blake Masters, Arizona’s Republican Senate candidate, shook hands with his constituents at his meet-and-greet, one of the many events where his supporters were able to ask him questions. “It’s God, family, and country,” Masters told his constituents when asked about the values he’s campaigning...
The most unlucky person in Arizona history.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The strange tale of the unfortunate man in Arizona history who was killed by a cactus. This unlucky man's name was David Grundman, and he was only 27 years old when he was killed by a gigantic cactus in Arizona.
prescottenews.com
Arizona business appeals decision on Louisiana’s hodgepodge sales tax system for remote sellers – The Center Square
[Editor’s Note: Halstead Bead is a locally owned company.]. An Arizona business is appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals after a federal judge earlier this year dismissed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s remote seller sales tax structure. Halstead Bead, a small Arizona-based family craft and jewelry wholesaler owned...
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
Was it a tornado? No, it was actually a landspout
SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Residents southeast of Phoenix took to social media Sunday afternoon for an explanation for what appeared to be a tornado in the sky. The National Weather Service in Phoenix was quick to explain that it in fact was a landspout, not a tornado. NWS Phoenix...
AZFamily
Arizona lawmaker wants state to end relationship with PBS
Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers so far and highlighted they are running a fair and accurate election this year. How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST. |. Maricopa County ballots will have...
NBC News
iVote to spend $5 million in Arizona Secretary of State race
IVote, a group that works to elect Democratic Secretaries of State, will spend $5 million on an ad campaign in Arizona to boost Democratic Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes and attack his Republican opponent, Mark Finchem. In 2018, the group spent $3 million in the state's Secretary of State...
AZFamily
Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
kyma.com
U.S. Department of Interior says Arizona broke federal law with shipping container placement
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The federal government says Arizona and Governor Ducey broke the law when they placed 122 shipping containers in multiple gaps in Yuma's border wall. The containers themselves, and the placement of the containers, were both bought and paid for by the state using money from...
Comments / 0