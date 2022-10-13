ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture

The winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania race for governor will have the authority to address a wide range of issues affecting roughly 3.4 million people. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Pennsylvania Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Pennsylvania residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Keystone State are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each...
Memories and Aspirations From the Ear of Corn: From the Officer's Station

My roots in the agricultural industry run deep, as I am the fifth generation on my family’s dairy, poultry, and crop farm in Lancaster County. After being heavily involved in FFA throughout high school, I was elected as the 2020-2021 FFA state secretary. I am currently in my second year at Penn State University, where I am studying agricultural sciences and pursuing a minor in leadership development. After college, I hope to work in communications for an agribusiness.
President, VP Vying to Lead Pennsylvania Farm Bureau

The vice president of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is challenging the incumbent president for leadership of the organization. President Rick Ebert and Vice President Chris Hoffman say they have worked well together in their current roles, but they offer different visions for the state’s largest general farm organization. Farm Bureau...
Pennsylvania Senate Candidates Weigh in on Agriculture

Pennsylvania voters this November will choose the replacement for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking re-election. The Democrat is John Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor and former mayor of Braddock. The Republican is Mehmet Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon and former host of “The Dr. Oz Show.”
Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable

LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
How do I register to vote in Pa.? How do I request a mail-in ballot? Important deadlines and more midterm Election Day prep work.

NOTE: This post deals with Pennsylvania voter registration. For our New Jersey readers, voters must register by Oct. 18. Find more resources at the N.J. election website. Election Day is Nov. 8, but now is the time for Pennsylvania voters to make sure their registration is up to date and request mail-in ballots.
How to return a mail-in, absentee ballot in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — More than one million mail-in ballots have been distributed in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2022 election. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, as of Oct. 17, nearly a quarter million ballots have already been returned. Ballots will not be opened until Election Day and must be...
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
