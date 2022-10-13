Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture
The winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania race for governor will have the authority to address a wide range of issues affecting roughly 3.4 million people. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
echo-pilot.com
Five Pennsylvania dog breeders on Humane Society's Horrible Hundred list
Nearly half of the dog breeders that landed on the Humane Society of the United States’ annual “Horrible Hundred” list of puppy mills are repeat offenders, including four from Pennsylvania. One of those breeders, from Lebanon County, landed on the annual list for the second time because...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age
At what age do you think Pennsylvania residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Keystone State are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each...
What parts of Pennsylvania are seeing peak color? Here’s an update on this fall’s foliage
Dry summer weather may have affected some of the popping autumn colors in Pennsylvania. What to know and a couple places that offer stunning views.
Lancaster Farming
Memories and Aspirations From the Ear of Corn: From the Officer's Station
My roots in the agricultural industry run deep, as I am the fifth generation on my family’s dairy, poultry, and crop farm in Lancaster County. After being heavily involved in FFA throughout high school, I was elected as the 2020-2021 FFA state secretary. I am currently in my second year at Penn State University, where I am studying agricultural sciences and pursuing a minor in leadership development. After college, I hope to work in communications for an agribusiness.
Lancaster Farming
President, VP Vying to Lead Pennsylvania Farm Bureau
The vice president of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is challenging the incumbent president for leadership of the organization. President Rick Ebert and Vice President Chris Hoffman say they have worked well together in their current roles, but they offer different visions for the state’s largest general farm organization. Farm Bureau...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Senate Candidates Weigh in on Agriculture
Pennsylvania voters this November will choose the replacement for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking re-election. The Democrat is John Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor and former mayor of Braddock. The Republican is Mehmet Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon and former host of “The Dr. Oz Show.”
Why Pennsylvania doctors are rallying against Mehemt Oz’s Senate bid
Dr. Mehmet Oz has built a career out of leveraging his credentials as a physician. As he pushes forward in his bid for U.S. Senate, others in his profession are pushing back. Collectively known as the Real Doctors Against Oz, a growing number of physicians across Pennsylvania are speaking out against Oz’s political ambitions.
MSNBC
Pennsylvania's largest newspaper endorses John Fetterman
The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pennsylvania's largest newspaper, is endorsing Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman.Oct. 17, 2022.
Police: Campaign signs in Pa. found booby-trapped with razor blades
Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said.
Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
qhubonews.com
PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable
LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
How do I register to vote in Pa.? How do I request a mail-in ballot? Important deadlines and more midterm Election Day prep work.
NOTE: This post deals with Pennsylvania voter registration. For our New Jersey readers, voters must register by Oct. 18. Find more resources at the N.J. election website. Election Day is Nov. 8, but now is the time for Pennsylvania voters to make sure their registration is up to date and request mail-in ballots.
abc27.com
How to return a mail-in, absentee ballot in Pennsylvania
(WHTM) — More than one million mail-in ballots have been distributed in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2022 election. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, as of Oct. 17, nearly a quarter million ballots have already been returned. Ballots will not be opened until Election Day and must be...
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots￼
Pennsylvania and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the outside envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
abc27.com
Democratic group unveils push to turn out Black male voters in Pennsylvania
A Democratic advocacy group on Monday announced a new initiative in 15 states, including Pennsylvania, to push to mobilize Black male voters ahead of November’s midterm elections. In a statement on Monday, the People For the American Way (PFTAW) said that its new “Defend the Black Vote” initiative seeks...
abc27.com
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
echo-pilot.com
Video replay: What you need to know about Pennsylvania's upcoming hunting seasons
Pennsylvania Game Commission State Game Warden Brian Witherite of Somerset County and Luke Mentzer, a cadet on field training from Lebanon County, explain what you need to know to be safe and successful in the field. They spoke with Brian Whipkey, Pennsylvania Outdoors columnist for the USA TODAY Network, on...
PennDOT updating cost estimates to finish central Pa. thruway project
SHAMOKIN DAM – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is updating its cost estimates to complete the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway. Before the jump in inflation, PennDOT estimated the total cost of the 12.4-mile limited access highway in central Pennsylvania would be $900 million. The cost estimate in 2015, the...
Comments / 0