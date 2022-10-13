Read full article on original website
Five Pennsylvania dog breeders on Humane Society's Horrible Hundred list
Nearly half of the dog breeders that landed on the Humane Society of the United States’ annual “Horrible Hundred” list of puppy mills are repeat offenders, including four from Pennsylvania. One of those breeders, from Lebanon County, landed on the annual list for the second time because...
Traffic concerns grow over proposed development with Sheetz in Dauphin County
A proposed mixed-use development in Derry Township is raising concerns about increased congestion in an already heavily traveled area. Linlo Properties in Camp Hill is seeking final approval from the Derry Township Board of Supervisors to move forward with plans to construct Governor Crossing at the southwest corner of West Governor and Fishburn roads. It’s hoping to do so during public conditional use hearings scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 26.
Adams County man cited for illegally importing kangaroo last month
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A Littlestown man is expected to pay fines after state game wardens seized a kangaroo last month in Adams County following a tip he was trying to sell the 6-month-old marsupial on Facebook. Cole M. Williams, 19, plead guilty earlier this month to three summary counts...
Treasure of the Susquehanna: You can see and touch more than 1,000 ancient rock carvings
He pulled his aluminum jon boat alongside the biggest rock in the river. Paul Nevin cut the motor, secured his anchor and stepped barefoot into another world. Gulls screeched overhead. The Safe Harbor Dam hummed, looming upriver. Water flowed by fast but smooth and easy. Steep, tree-covered hills rise on...
Letters to the Editor, October 15, 2022
A collection of letters to the editor from the October 15, 2022 edition of Lancaster Farming. Stephen A. Barnaik Sr., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Man arrested for prescription fraud in Newville
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Yohanes Mulat Admasu, 27, was arrested for prescription fraud on Oct. 14, 2022, according to a police report. Newville Police said they responded to Big Spring Pharmacy on Oct. 5 for a reported case of prescription fraud. Police say Admasu was trying to pick up a prescription for 240 servings (a 12-day supply) of Promethazine with Codeine syrup.
York County orchard feeling the effects of inflation
DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — September’s inflation report confirmed what so many Americans already know — the price of almost everything is on the rise. Consumer costs, which jumped 8.2-percent in the past year, are having a big impact on small businesses across the Midstate. “There are just...
Springwood Road Bridge in York Township reopens to traffic
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday that the Springwood Road bridge located at the intersection of Chapel Church Road in York Township, York County, is now open to traffic. The bridge was closed in August for a replacement project. A detour associated with the project has been lifted,...
Lancaster County pharmacist accused of providing extra pills to customers, making fraudulent pharmacy claims
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has charged a Lancaster County pharmacist with providing extra pills to his patients and submitting fraudulent pharmacy claims, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators. Richard Boahene, 40, of the 100 block of Treetops Drive in East Hempfield Township,...
2 shopping centers sold, and 20 other commercial real estate deals in central Pa.
AutoZone, a law firm, a logistics company, a marketing company and a wealth advisory firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Two shopping centers were also sold. Our latest list (the last one was back in September) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland,...
Early week cold blast will bring killer frost
The coldest air of the season is taking aim at the D.C. region early this week and is expected to produce a widespread killing frost northwest of the Capital Beltway. The front is producing light snow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday morning and making a beeline for Washington between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The front has very little moisture, so the only noticeable sign it moved through will be a burst of wind followed by rapidly falling temperatures.
Two officeholders vie for Pa. House seat representing Cumberland County
Editors note: Get the inside scoop on Pa.’s hot political races by subscribing to PennLive’s weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://link.pennlive.com/join/6fl/signup. Can’t wait that long? Sign up to get texts straight from the campaign trail at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection?embed=true. The two candidates vying to represent the reconfigured 88th state...
Hershey West End apartments among 15 housing developments planned for central Pa.
Construction plans for new housing developments have been moving forward for a variety of living spaces, from apartments to townhomes. Since our most recent housing list, published on Aug. 28, construction is nearing completion on almost three dozen new apartments at the former Lemoyne Middle School, and more than 300 apartments have been proposed for the Hershey West End project in Derry Township.
Get a drone’s eye view of this central Pa. corn maze: video
The fall season is officially in full swing and PennLive is bringing you a taste of autumn from the skies of central Pa. this season with a drone’s eye view of some of the most popular corn mazes in the region. Strites Orchards, located at 1000 Strites Road in...
AB Farquhar, who surrendered York, had Maryland & York roots
Many local history buffs in York County, Pennsylvania, are well aware of the role that young businessman Arthur Briggs Farquhar played in the controversial (to this day) surrender of the borough of York to oncoming Confederate troops during the Civil War’s Gettysburg Campaign. Hearing reports that a powerful column of enemy forces was approaching York from the west after marching from Gettysburg, Farquhar, tired of the perceived dithering of York’s councilmen, jumped into his carriage and road along the turnpike to Abbottstown. There, he met with Confederate Brig. Gen. John B. Gordon and negotiated the terms by which the Rebels would occupy York. He then returned to York and reported the results to Chief Burgess David Small and the town council. Stunned by his impetuous (and unauthorized) action, they climbed into his carriage and rode west to seek out the Rebel leader. They met Gordon at Farmers Post Office, about 10 miles west of York, and officially negotiated the peaceful surrender of the borough.
Online plans display available for Route 22/322 Clark’s Ferry project: PennDOT
PennDOT announced Monday that an online plans display is now available for the Route 22/322 Clark’s Ferry Improvement Project. The project includes rehabilitation of the Clark’s Ferry Bridge and safety improvements along Route 22/322 from the Clark’s Ferry Bridge to the Route 11/15 interchange in Reed Township, Dauphin County.
Lucky Adams County resident wins $1 million
A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Adams County. The Pennsylvania Lottery says the ticket was sold at the Sheetz in Littlestown. The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
More questions surround Steelton rat dumping
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a week since hundreds, if not thousands of domesticated rats were apparently dumped in Steelton and Harrisburg, and there are still a lot more rats than there are answers about this bizarre mystery. abc27 has reached out to the Steelton Borough and police...
Man robs Turkey Hill in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A man robbed a Turkey Hill in Columbia, Lancaster County, early Monday morning. It happened at the store on the 300 block of Linden Street at 4:24 a.m. Columbia police said the robber came into the store and demanded money from the register when it was opened.
Governor and First Lady Wolf Recognize Pennsylvania’s 2022 Distinguished Daughters
Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf recognized 11 women as this year’s Distinguished Daughters of Pennsylvania, highlighting their extraordinary achievements and contributions to the commonwealth at an event at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg on Wednesday. “Pennsylvania Distinguished Daughters have a long history of going above...
