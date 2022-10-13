Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Homeless Coalition partners gearing up for community’s winter, holiday needs
Iredell Homeless Coalition members have several upcoming events and collection drives to assist those who are homeless or housing insecure or in need as winter and the holidays approach. ♦ The 2022 Warm Heart Fest will offer a warm meal, fellowship, and winter clothing to attendees at the Bentley Center...
iredellfreenews.com
G.L. Wilson Building Co. hosts balloon launch (Photos)
In conjunction with the start of the 47th Flow Carolina Balloonfest, hot-air balloons launched early Friday morning on G.L. Wilson Building Company’s property located just off Old Mocksville Road. Employees, friends, family, pets and neighbors all came out to enjoy the show. A longtime supporter of ballooning, G.L. Wilson has close relationships with local balloonists and is an advocate for the tradition and history of ballooning in our area.
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: Troutman’s Wicked Fast 5K
Troutman was invaded by oddly dressed runners on Saturday evening as the Wicked Fast 5K, sponsored by D.R. Horton, took over the Richardson Greenway for a spooktacular evening to kick off the Halloween season. The family-friendly race for all ages and fitness levels featured participants from infants in baby carriages...
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
WXII 12
2 shot, others hurt fleeing gunfire at homecoming concert
SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert on Saturday night, officials said. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers who were called to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Changes to Iredell County Animal Services ordinance raise questions
As the Iredell County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on proposed changes to the animal control ordinance, there is support for the updates to the rules but also questions from some people if more should be done. Kristian Hernandez of Iredell County Animal Services said the goal is...
wccbcharlotte.com
Community Comes Together To Support Badly Neglected Dog
ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Suzy loves people, despite what she’s been through. “She is part of a cruelty case,” explains Wendy Laney. For years, Suzy was kept in a filthy, small crate. “She could not physically stand in the crate,” says Laney. She also wasn’t being fed much. Since Suzy was rescued from the home in Randolph County, she’s gained about six pounds. She’s got a lot more to go. “I’m excited to see what she’s going to look more like as she keeps gaining weight,” says Laney. Laney runs Project Pawz Rescue in Stanly County. She’s working to rehabilitate Suzy. “She is our most severe case that we’ve taken,” she says.
wccbcharlotte.com
The City Of Monroe Celebrates Halloween Early
MONROE, N.C. — Halloween is just a little more than two weeks away and some people are already getting in the spooky spirit. The City of Monroe held its annual Halloween Happenings event today. It featured activities, games, arts and crafts, cotton candy, inflatables and even a petting zoo.
WSOC Charlotte
Armed suspects lead 115-mph chase through Hickory with baby in the car
HICKORY, N.C. — Authorities in Burke County say two men are in custody after police found guns and an infant inside a car following a high-speed chase Thursday night that ended in Hickory. According to a statement from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were first called to an...
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A sergeant with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged in an alleged domestic violence incident Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. Sean Dunne was charged with assault on a female after a 911 call was made from his...
athleticbusiness.com
Town Slaps Local YMCA With Daily Fines for Hosting Farmers Market
Mooresville, N.C., has been levying a daily fine on the local Lowe's YMCA for hosting a farmer's market that the town deems. to be a “full-time retail establishment,” not an “outdoor seasonal sales market." Josh's Farmers Market currently operates in the outside beside Lowe's YMCA. However, as...
WBTV
Halloween Train pulls into the N.C. Transportation Museum October 22, and 29-30 with Scarecrow Stroll
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing family fun to Halloween on October 22, 29, and 30. The Halloween Train is a family-friendly event that will include Halloween themed train rides, hayrides, games, temporary tattoos, music, candy stops, a costume contest for kids, scavenger hunt, and more! There will also be scarecrows on display from various organizations and individuals. Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow when they walk through the museum grounds during the Scarecrow Stroll October 15-30.
iredellfreenews.com
I-SS Board honors Packman, Christian for their service and dedication to school district
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education recognized community members and parents Beth Packman and Jennifer Christian during the board’s October 10 meeting for their support, service and time volunteered to the district. Board member Martin Page said that when he was sworn into office eight and a half years...
abc45.com
Shooting at Livingstone college leaves several people hurt
Salisbury — There were reports of an active shooter on the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury. Officers arrived to the campus around 11:00 Saturday night, when officers arrived on scene they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and others injured who were trying to leave the scene.
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Chamber, Our Schools First to host forum for I-SS Board candidates on October 19
The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and Our Schools First will host a forum for candidates for the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education on Wednesday, October 19. This November 8 election includes elections for representatives for Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 on the I-SS Board. The Greater Statesville Chamber...
WBTV
Search continues for shooter after two shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says. The driver of the vehicle was removed from the truck after a short period and was turned over to EMS for medical care. Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Personnel...
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville opens long-awaited West Branch library (Photos)
Thursday marked a special day for southern Iredell Countybresidents as the new Mooresville Public Library West Branch held its grand opening and provided guided tours of the new facility. Mooresville Mayor Mile Atkins, Mooresville commissioners Bobby Compton, Eddie Dingler, Tommy Deweese, Thurmond Houston, Lisa Qualls, and Gary West, State Librarian...
iredellfreenews.com
James Ray Smyre Jr.
Mr. James Ray Smyre Jr., 54, was born in Iredell County on July 29, 1968, to the late James Ray Smyre and Carolyn Keaton Smyre Jones. He entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. James was a graduate of Statesville Senior...
3 dogs saved using special oxygen masks in Concord housefire
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three dogs were rescued using specially designed oxygen masks from a housefire this weekend, the Concord Fire Department said Sunday. Fire crews responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Watercrest Drive. Firefighters were able to gain control of the fire within five […]
iredellfreenews.com
ICSO Felony Arrests: October 6-13
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Elvin Joel Rios Lopez, 30, of 6th Avenue, Hickory, charged with two counts of indecent liberties with children and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. ♦ Ralph Bunch Washington, 35, of Meadows Court, Statesville, charged with...
Comments / 1