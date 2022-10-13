Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rampion 2: Offshore windfarm extension area 'nearly halved'
A planned extension to an offshore windfarm will now cover an area almost half the size of what was originally proposed, its owners have said. Owners of the Rampion wind farm, based off the West Sussex coast, said they now plan to build 90 new turbines instead of the original 116 turbines.
BBC
Liz Truss's government is living hour by hour
The Truss programme for government is dead. This is a hand-to-mouth government, living hour by hour. If you pick up the hint of panic in the air, you're not the only one. Make that a stench. Anything apparently solid quickly becomes air. Now, nearly every element of her prospectus has...
BBC
Colin Ingram: Glamorgan re-sign South Africa batter on new two-year deal
South Africa batter Colin Ingram has signed a new two year deal to remain at Glamorgan until 2024. Ingram, 37, will be one of three overseas players on the books at the start of 2023, alongside Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser. Only two can play in any match, but...
BBC
Al Jazeera staff allege harassment and bullying went unchecked
Kamahl Santamaria, a veteran television journalist, was just 32 days into his job at New Zealand's top broadcaster TVNZ when he resigned. Surprise gave way to shock as allegations about his inappropriate behaviour in the newsroom surfaced. Soon Mr Santamaria's former colleagues at Al Jazeera, where he had worked for 16 years, began speaking out.
BBC
Leeds fire: Emergency crews tackle city centre blaze
Fire crews in Leeds tackled a large blaze in a city centre building on Saturday night. It broke out on the top floors of a derelict high rise building in Cookridge Street, near the city's Millennium Square, at about 19:50 BST. A number of nearby pubs and restaurants were evacuated,...
BBC
Newcastle artist creates huge floor mural on disused quayside bus lane
A street artist has created a huge, 90-metre (300ft) floor mural along a city's quayside. Alex Mulholland painted the work on the disused bus lane by the River Tyne over three weeks. The mural is "the longest pavement art installation in Newcastle and to our knowledge in the UK", business...
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
BBC
Will markets be satisfied with government's plans?
The term "bond market vigilantes" was coined by the American investor Ed Yardeni in the 1980s to describe bond traders who would force the hand of governments and central banks to see the world their way. The vigilantes are back in force. The markets didn't like Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz...
peerj.com
biomonitoR: an R package for managing ecological data and calculating biomonitoring indices
Biodiversity, Bioinformatics, Ecology, Data Science, Freshwater Biology. Bioassessment, Decision-making tools, Ecological indicators, Environmental management, Functional metrics, Taxonomic indices. © 2022 Laini et al. Licence. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in...
BBC
Homes in London remain at risk of sewage flooding, report finds
Homes across London remain at risk of being flooded by effluvia as a result of the capital's Victorian sewage system and heavy rainfall. The London Flood Review concluded current infrastructure is unfit for purpose, especially in extreme weather. Downpours last July, equivalent to two months' of rain within two hours,...
U.K.・
BBC
Gordon Sparks: BBC director general pays tribute to broadcaster
The BBC's director general has paid tribute to BBC Radio Devon presenter and former Plymouth Argyle commentator Gordon Sparks. Sparksy, as he was known, presented the breakfast show at the station for many years and commentated on Plymouth Argyle games for 32 years. The 61-year-old was being treated for cancer...
BBC
Economic arguments for independent Scotland set out
Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled a paper outlining the economic argument for Scotland leaving the UK. Here are some of the key points she raised:. Scotland would continue to use the pound before moving to a new currency "when the time is right" and look to join the European Union. Independence...
BBC
Wollaton Park: Stag put down after walker injured
A stag has been put down after a walker was taken to hospital following an incident in a park in Nottingham. The member of the public was injured by a deer in Lime Tree Avenue at Wollaton Park at about 08:15 BST on Sunday. Nottingham City Council confirmed the park...
BBC
Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood readmitted to parliamentary party
A senior Tory MP said he had been readmitted to the parliamentary party after he had the whip withdrawn. Tobias Ellwood was suspended in July when he missed a vote of confidence in Boris Johnson's government. At the time the Bournemouth East MP said he was "sorry" to lose the...
Senior Tory warns Truss economic U-turn must be ‘significant’
Mel Stride says that markets won’t be settled if government’s policy change just ‘nibbles at the edges’
BBC
Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4
This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police. Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire. They were conducting an abnormal load...
BBC
Trinidad and Tobago country profile
Trinidad and Tobago is one of the wealthiest countries in the Caribbean, thanks to its large reserves of oil and gas, the exploitation of which dominates its economy. Inhabited mostly by people of African and Indian descent, the two-island state enjoys a per-capita income well above the average for Latin America and the Caribbean.
BBC
Fuel protests in more than 90 countries, BBC analysis
High costs of living are driving people to protest in the streets against crippling prices. The BBC has mapped all reported demonstrations over fuel since January 2021, revealing a huge increase in protests this year. Fuel costs affect many aspects of daily life - personal travel, transportation of goods, energy...
BBC
Warning of 'scary' spending cuts after tax U-turns
Business reporter and economics correspondent, BBC News. The new chancellor faces the "toughest" and "scary" decisions on spending cuts despite overturning swathes of his predecessor's tax cuts, analysts warn. Jeremy Hunt cancelled £32bn worth of cuts from last month's mini-budget in a bid to calm investors. But experts said...
LidarSwiss Deploys Cepton Lidar for High-Fidelity Mapping and Smart Analytics on the Fly
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it is working with LidarSwiss Solutions GmbH (“LidarSwiss”) to deploy its lidar technology in a drone-based mapping and analytics solution for infrastructure management and engineering design applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005375/en/ Nano P60 combines lidar point clouds with RGB imagery to generate high-density, high-precision 3D imaging with color by elevation features. Image courtesy of LidarSwiss.
Comments / 0