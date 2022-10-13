Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
This New Orient Express Train Is 1920s Art Deco Perfection
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Thrillist
Lufthansa's New Airline Fleet Will Include Major First Class Upgrades
Lufthansa's first class passengers have new reason to celebrate. The airline's top billing tickets on long-haul flights will soon come complete with spacious suites that offer nearly floor-to-ceiling walls and slide panels for pretty much full privacy. Gone will be the days of worrying about nearby passengers judging you for crying during that in-flight movie.
Thrillist
KFC Just Released a Tangy New Sauce Nationwide
Usually, when someone wants to indicate that two people go together well, the food analogy deployed is something along the lines of peanut butter and jelly or bread and butter. At KFC, they say a perfect pairing is Buffalo and Ranch. I can't say I disagree. To celebrate the launch...
Comments / 0