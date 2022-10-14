ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Creepy Background Ghosts, Hidden Biblical References, And 25 Other Terrifying Horror Movie Details That Keep Me Up At Night

By Hannah Marder
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzi61_0iYETQne00

1. In Get Out, there's a scene (when Chris is talking to the maid) where it says "Chris is dead" in the background:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cer7y_0iYETQne00

u/Averyblackman

Universal Pictures

2. In Annabelle, you can see a replica of the real Annabelle doll (a Raggedy Ann doll) in the background of one of the final scenes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvLg6_0iYETQne00

u/AuckLnd

Warner Bros. Pictures

3. Also in Annabelle , there's a moment — just before the record player turns on of its own accord — that you can see a ghost pass it (look in the photo above the record player):

Warner Bros. Pictures

u/UsedGamertag

4. In the opening scene of Friday the 13th , the counselors start singing "Tom Dooley" as two counselors sneak away to kiss, getting to the "now you're bound to die" lyric and fading out just before the two counselors are murdered:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9DH3_0iYETQne00

u/AnImperialProbeDroid

Paramount Pictures / Warner Bros. / Via reddit.com

5. In Psycho, there's a second when the image is fading from Norman's face to Marion's car where you can see the corpse of Norman's mother superimposed over his face:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pi9V0_0iYETQne00

u/mrbill4

Paramount Pictures

6. In The Conjuring 2, when Ed tries to reach the spirit possessing Janet, you can see her morph into Bill Wilkins in the background:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKMfg_0iYETQne00

u/WebSlinger66

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via reddit.com

7. In It: Chapter Two, when older Henry is first shown, Tom and Jerry is playing in the background. In the episode shown, a piece of steak with a yellow border floats down into a storm drain in the rain, as Tom, Jerry, and Spike chase it — mirroring the first scene of It: Chapter One.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0JGO_0iYETQne00

u/Open-Team3194

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via reddit.com

8. Also in It: Chapter Two, there's an homage to The Shining — you can see the carpet pattern from the film on a skateboard:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeYUU_0iYETQne00

u/Numerous-Lemon

Warner Bros. Pictures / Columbia-EMI-Warner Distributors

9. And the shower curtain pattern in Doctor Sleep looks just like Room 237's carpet in The Shining:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFUgA_0iYETQne00

u/DrLoomis6Times

Warner Bros. Pictures / Columbia-EMI-Warner Distributors

10. In Us, there is an homage to the dead twins in The Shining, when two dead twin girls are shown in basically the same position on the floor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XsOOc_0iYETQne00

u/MrTBurbank

Universal Pictures /  Warner Bros. / Columbia-EMI-Warner Distributors

11. You can also spot the twins from The Shining in one of the screens in Cabin in the Woods:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HeE1I_0iYETQne00

u/cactusboy32

Lionsgate / Via reddit.com

12. In Midsommar, there's a moment where you can see Dani's sister's death formed in the trees:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Ipnp_0iYETQne00

Anonymous

A24 / Via reddit.com

13. Also in Midsommar , Dani's smile echoes that of the sun in the mural from the film's opening shot:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpSfZ_0iYETQne00

u/falgoutsethm

A24

14. In fact, the mural basically tells the story of the film:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXPNt_0iYETQne00

u/Financial_Lecture997

A24

15. The pattern on the back of Jupe's suit in Nope similarly foreshadows the ending:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a7s2f_0iYETQne00

u/GangGangBet

Universal Pictures

16. In Insidious , there's a moment when you can see Jigsaw drawn on the chalkboard behind Josh:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZEUe_0iYETQne00

u/MDS95

FilmDistrict / Via reddit.com

17. Also in Insidious , you probably noticed the creepy boy dancing in the house as "Tiptoes through the Tulips" plays (as Renai herself sees it) — but you may not have noticed she passes right by him, literally feet away, a minute earlier:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1TIg_0iYETQne00

u/I-easily-forget

FilmDistrict

18. In The Other, Niles has a drawing of Bruno Hauptmann and a baby in a crib. Later in the film, Niles steals a baby from its crib and kills it, as Hauptmann was convicted of doing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAe2u_0iYETQne00

u/I_See_Neutrinos

u/I_See_Neutrinos

19. In Cloverfield, there are multiple frames of famous movie monsters spliced into the tapes (that occur so briefly you can't make them out unless you pause), including King Kong:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqUj6_0iYETQne00

u/Evil-Ed

Paramount Pictures / Via reddit.com

20. In Hereditary, on the telephone pole that later kills Charlie, you can see Paimon's symbol:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yf8N5_0iYETQne00

u/SexyTimeDoe

A24

21. You can also see Paimon in the background of this scene by the window, in the form of a white/blue light:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IU8YD_0iYETQne00

u/St3fanator15

A24

22. One more Hereditary example...when the film cuts from a day shot of the house to a night shot — you can't really tell because of how dark it is and because your eyes are still adjusting to the transition — but if you brighten it up, you can see the house is now surrounded by people:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvwUA_0iYETQne00

u/thejohnblog

A24 / Via reddit.com

23. In The Conjuring 2 , the demon Valak's name is actually written on the walls in one scene:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kA8I1_0iYETQne00

u/--BMO--

Warner Bros. Pictures

24. In Annihilation , the writhing is foreshadowed earlier in the film when you see fingers refract behind a glass of water:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAo8w_0iYETQne00

u/five_of_five

Paramount Pictures / Netflix / Via reddit.com

25. In The Exorcist, minutes before "help me" appears on Reagan's skin, the Japanese translation of the phrase is shown in banner on the wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jibm_0iYETQne00

u/TheOriginalSamBell

Warner Bros. / Via reddit.com

26. And in another scene from The Exorcist , you can see this super creepy face in the background for a brief second when Chris comes home:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HE303_0iYETQne00

u/Maleficent-Read1710

Warner Bros. / Via reddit.com

27. And finally, one last The Exorcist example: when Father Karras dies , there is graffiti on the stairs that says "fight pigs" — this is a reference to the biblical story when Jesus exorcises demons into a bunch of pigs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPu9I_0iYETQne00

u/WippitGuud

Warner Bros. / Via reddit.com

What creepy details have YOU noticed in horror films? Let us know in the comments below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fzAIB_0iYETQne00

Get your heart pumping with Fall, a new thriller that will take you to terrifying heights. Watch it on demand right now , and on DVD/Blu-ray on October 18.

Lionsgate

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix

Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
The Independent

‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history

Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
People

Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
BGR.com

Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today

A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
TEXAS STATE
TVLine

The Big Bang Theory: The 4 Actresses That Could've Been 'Penny' — Including an Academy Award Winner

The Big Bang Theory almost had a very different girl next door. The forthcoming oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (pre-order here) reveals the four well-known actresses who auditioned for the role of Penny, originally named Katie, in the 2006 pilot. “I read with Marisa Tomei,” series star Jim Parsons discloses in the book, out Oct. 11 (per THR). “I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [casting directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they...
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy