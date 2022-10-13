ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

elonphoenix.com

Women's Soccer Beats William & Mary, Clinches CAA Championship Berth

ELON, N.C. — Jessica Carrieri scored in the 61st minute and the Elon women's soccer team held off a valiant comeback attempt by William & Mary to record a 1-0 win and clinch a spot in the CAA Championship on Sunday at Rudd Field. With the victory, the Phoenix...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Women’s Tennis Concludes Day 3 at ITA Carolina Regionals

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. – The Elon University women's tennis completed play at the ITA Carolina Regionals on Saturday. In the round of 16 in the B1 singles draw, Shauna Galvin was defeated 6-1, 6-3 by Wake Forest's Maryam Ahmad. Olivia Archer was defeated in the quarterfinals of the B2 singles draw by Emely Kahrs of Wofford.
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Women's Soccer Hosts William & Mary In Final Regular-Season Home Game

ELON, N.C. — Looking to stay in the hunt for the CAA regular-season title, the Elon women's soccer team welcomes William & Mary to Rudd Field on Sunday for its final regular-season home match. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. Sitting at 8-5-2 overall and 4-3 in CAA play,...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Phoenix Earns 3-1 Road Win at Hofstra; Clinches Spot in CAA Tournament

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – In a matchup featuring the two teams tied atop the Colonial Athletic Association standings, the Elon University men's soccer team came out on top with a 3-1 road victory at Hofstra on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The win earned the Phoenix (8-3-2, 5-1-1...
ELON, NC
alamancenews.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP: Eastern flies past Roxboro Person in key league result; Southern, Western win at home; Cummings loses on the road

[Story begins below two video interviews with key Eastern players, Josh Murray and Jasaih Thomas.]. Eastern Alamance showcased quite a bit of the offensive versatility that could make the Eagles potent when it matters most. Those latest good signals came from a 42-21 homecoming victory against visiting Roxboro Person on...
MEBANE, NC
WFAE

What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair

Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Here's how, where to park for free at the North Carolina State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair runs Oct. 13-23, 2022, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Download and print a map) Free parking is available on State Fair, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNC Arena properties. Fairgoers are encouraged to take Wade Avenue to the Edwards Mill Extension to park in these lots. Pay attention to officers directing traffic.
RALEIGH, NC
HuffPost

Teen Suspected Of Killing 5 In North Carolina In Critical Condition

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina police find at least four men shot at home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after they said they found at least four men with gunshot wounds Thursday night. Police responded at 8:44 p.m. to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue to a call of shots fired. In a media release, they said they found at […]
NEW BERN, NC

