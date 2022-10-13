Read full article on original website
elonphoenix.com
Women's Soccer Beats William & Mary, Clinches CAA Championship Berth
ELON, N.C. — Jessica Carrieri scored in the 61st minute and the Elon women's soccer team held off a valiant comeback attempt by William & Mary to record a 1-0 win and clinch a spot in the CAA Championship on Sunday at Rudd Field. With the victory, the Phoenix...
elonphoenix.com
Women’s Tennis Concludes Day 3 at ITA Carolina Regionals
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. – The Elon University women's tennis completed play at the ITA Carolina Regionals on Saturday. In the round of 16 in the B1 singles draw, Shauna Galvin was defeated 6-1, 6-3 by Wake Forest's Maryam Ahmad. Olivia Archer was defeated in the quarterfinals of the B2 singles draw by Emely Kahrs of Wofford.
elonphoenix.com
Women's Soccer Hosts William & Mary In Final Regular-Season Home Game
ELON, N.C. — Looking to stay in the hunt for the CAA regular-season title, the Elon women's soccer team welcomes William & Mary to Rudd Field on Sunday for its final regular-season home match. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. Sitting at 8-5-2 overall and 4-3 in CAA play,...
elonphoenix.com
Phoenix Earns 3-1 Road Win at Hofstra; Clinches Spot in CAA Tournament
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – In a matchup featuring the two teams tied atop the Colonial Athletic Association standings, the Elon University men's soccer team came out on top with a 3-1 road victory at Hofstra on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The win earned the Phoenix (8-3-2, 5-1-1...
Tar Heels score last, and may laugh last, in final year of ACC’s Coastal Division
This had as many lead changes as a Duke-UNC basketball game, and the Tar Heels’ winning touchdown came with less time remaining than Caleb Love’s historic shot.
alamancenews.com
FRIDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP: Eastern flies past Roxboro Person in key league result; Southern, Western win at home; Cummings loses on the road
[Story begins below two video interviews with key Eastern players, Josh Murray and Jasaih Thomas.]. Eastern Alamance showcased quite a bit of the offensive versatility that could make the Eagles potent when it matters most. Those latest good signals came from a 42-21 homecoming victory against visiting Roxboro Person on...
UNC football comes from behind to beat Duke in final seconds of rivalry game, 38-35
“(Drake Maye) got it done and I knew he was gonna get it done,” Josh Downs said. “I really didn’t have any doubts about him. So the whole team feels that way and everybody knows that we got a good chance to win going into battle with Drake.”
North Carolina and Duke battle in college football rivalry game
Check out photos from the game as the Tar Heels go up against the Blue Devils, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair
Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
WBTV
Fall is in full swing as leaves in the N.C. mountains reach their peak colors
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
Here's how, where to park for free at the North Carolina State Fair
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair runs Oct. 13-23, 2022, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Download and print a map) Free parking is available on State Fair, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNC Arena properties. Fairgoers are encouraged to take Wade Avenue to the Edwards Mill Extension to park in these lots. Pay attention to officers directing traffic.
HuffPost
Teen Suspected Of Killing 5 In North Carolina In Critical Condition
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson...
North Carolina motorcyclist dies in crash after kayaks fall off car’s trailer
An NCDOT traffic camera is showing all southbound lanes just south of the U.S. 64 interchange are closed.
Demand for Texas Pete spikes after lawsuit filed against the North Carolina-made hot sauce
A lawsuit filed over North Carolina-made Texas Pete hot sauce seems to have inadvertently helped the brand.
cbs17
NC State Fair taking proactive steps for security including metal detectors and bag checks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following Thursday’s horrific events in east Raleigh, security and safety are on just about everyone’s mind in Raleigh. Safety and security are also of top of mind for the North Carolina State Fair Police Chief Tony Prignano. “We’ve implemented several new security-type programs...
This company is building a national luxury travel brand in a small NC town
FlyExclusive has a fleet of more than 90 private jets for wealthy customers on the go.
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in North Carolina.
North Carolina police find at least four men shot at home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after they said they found at least four men with gunshot wounds Thursday night. Police responded at 8:44 p.m. to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue to a call of shots fired. In a media release, they said they found at […]
