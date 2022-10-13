Read full article on original website
Liv Morgan Explains Photo With MJF
Liv Morgan has addressed her photo with the “Devil.”. While attending a birthday party of a friend, the former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion took a photo with AEW’s MJF, which would end up going viral and send shockwaves across the wrestling world. Since the photo has circulated, fans have been speculating about the reasoning behind the photo, and the rumors have been flowing.
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
The Boogeyman: A Match Taking On Bray Wyatt Is ‘Very Possible’
Bray Wyatt and The Boogeyman could soon face off in the squared circle. It’s only been a little over a week since Bray Wyatt made his WWE return at Extreme Rules, but a heavy-brand match — which some are considering a dream match — has already been teased between Wyatt and WWE legend The Boogeyman.
WWE Hall Of Famer Expected To Return As A Manager
A WWE Hall of Famer is expected to return to an on-screen role with the company as the manager of a current WWE Superstar. PWInsider has reported that WWE Hall of Famer JBL is scheduled to be at the next few Raw shows “in some capacity” according to the chatter at the recent SmackDown in New Orleans.
NXT Stars Compete On WWE Main Event
Two NXT stars have made an appearance on the main WWE roster having competed on Main Event. Ahead of the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, the company held the weekly Main Event tapings. During the show, NXT stars Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner took part in singles matches. Carmelo...
Shawn Michaels Recalls WWE NXT Changes In 2021: “It Was Abrupt”
There was a big change to the WWE NXT brand in September 2021 and Shawn Michaels has shared how he felt about it at the time. As the WWE Vice President of Talent Development, legendary wrestler Shawn Michaels is in the role of coach, teacher and mentor to WWE’s NXT roster along with those that haven’t debuted on television yet. It is up to Michaels and his team to teach them about pro wrestling, help them improve and watch them grow as television performers.
Rob Van Dam: There’s No Truth To The Latest Rumors In AEW
If you ask Rob Van Dam, everything is good in All Elite Wrestling. For the past few months now, AEW has been going through turmoil, including the backstage brawl that took place between CM Punk and The Elite post-show at the company’s All Out pay-per-view, and, well, another backstage fight between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo. That’s just to name a couple of issues that AEW has had.
NXT Star Slated To Be At Raw [SPOILER]
With a recent run of NXT stars making the step up to main roster appearances, another one looks set to be at Raw on Monday night. Roxanne Perez was the latest NXT star to make their main roster debut in WWE as she competed on SmackDown on the 14th of October. The 20-year-old was on the show ostensibly to find an opponent for her NXT rival Cora Jade but instead, she ended up teaming with Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi in a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL.
Ex-WWE Star Remarks On Her “Degrading” Gimmick
A former female WWE Superstar has opened up on what she calls her “degrading” and “distasteful” gimmick while part of the company. Back in 2010 former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes was trying to prove her worth to the team of Layla and Michelle McCool in an effort to join their group. Mendes was seen jumping rope on WWE television and performing other exercises to try and impress LayCool.
WWE In Major Shake Up Of Big Shows In 2023
It looks like WWE will be making major changes to its event schedule in 2023 in terms of premium live events according to a new report. WWE has broken new ground internationally in recent years with their presentation of shows billed as on a par with WrestleMania from Saudi Arabia. In 2022, the company returned with a huge stadium show in the UK for the first time in 30 years when Clash at the Castle took place in Cardiff, Wales. Now it looks like even more changes are afoot.
Update On Gallows & Anderson Returning To WWE On “Big Money Deal”
A new report has shed some light on The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) returning to WWE while also being allowed to fulfill New Japan booking commitments. It was reported by Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp that Gallows & Anderson were planning on working for New Japan without a specific schedule. There were dates that were agreed upon that would keep them involved until the January 4th Wrestle Kingdom event. It is believed that they may still be able to work Wrestle Kingdom, but a lot of things can change between now and then.
The Kingdom Debut On AEW
The Kingdom are All Elite. Composed of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanelis Bennet, The Kingdom made their debut on AEW during last Friday night’s Rampage, starting a feud with FTR in the process. After FTR and Shawn Spears scored a victory over Brian Cage and Gates of...
Jim Cornette Addresses Bray Wyatt Being Compared To The Undertaker
Jim Cornette has hit out at people comparing The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt, explaining that there’s a difference between The Deadman’s supernatural shenanigans and Wyatt’s “puppet show”. Bray Wyatt made his much-anticipated return to WWE at Extreme Rules on October 8th, making his way through...
WATCH: Bayley Argues With Kid At WWE House Show
Bayley is playing a classic heel. “The Role Model” has been classified as a heel ever since she returned to WWE at SummerSlam. With this being the case, she has had several incidents with fans, and another altercation took place on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at a live event in Sioux City, Iowa.
Sasha Banks Hints At Huge Match In Japan Against Former WWE Superstar
Sasha Banks could soon be back in the squared circle. In her most recent Instagram story, Sasha Banks hinted at a possible match between her and former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane, and that bout could also happen in Japan. For Sane, her last action in World Wrestling Entertainment was almost...
WWE Moves Omos & MVP To Smackdown
There has been a WWE roster move with Omos & MVP changing brands following their recent appearance on Smackdown. It has been reported by PWInsider’s Mike Johnson that Omos & MVP will be appearing on Smackdown regularly going forward. It is expected that Braun Strowman vs. Omos will be added to the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th.
Why Talks Fell Through Between Bray Wyatt And Other Promotions
It has been revealed in a new report why talks between Bray Wyatt and multiple professional wrestling promotions broke down before he ultimately returned to WWE. Last Saturday, Wyatt made his comeback to the company at their Premium Live Event, Extreme Rules, after the promotion sent fans into a “White Rabbit” mystery for weeks. Before “The Fiend” made his return, several promotions reportedly made contact with and sent feelers to Bray Wyatt after the Vince McMahon regime released him to due to claimed budget cuts. According to Sports Illustrated, the promos of AEW, IMPACT Wrestling and AAA all attempted to bring Wyatt in, but no contracts ever came close to being signed.
Triple H Will Miss WWE Raw Due To COVID-19
There will be an important person missing WWE Raw on October 17th because Triple H is dealing with the COVID-19 virus. It has been reported by PWInsider’s Mike Johnson that WWE’s Chief Content Offer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will miss the October 17th episode of Monday Night Raw from Oklahoma City.
WWE Cancel 2023 Premium Live Event
It looks like WWE won’t be getting the new year off to a bang in the same way they did in 2022 with a new report stating they’ve cancelled a premium live event. 2022 saw WWE introduce the wrestling world to a brand new show as they presented Day 1 on New Year’s Day live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. That event will best be remembered for the cancelled main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship with Reigns forced to pull out due to COVID.
Ric Flair Discusses Possibility Of Return To WWE
Ric Flair has opened up on what his reaction would be if he was given a path back to WWE. ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair’s last run with WWE finished in August 2021. Having been involved in the storyline between Lacey Evans and his daughter Charlotte Flair, everything came to an abrupt end when Evans announced that she was pregnant and would be taking time away from the squared circle as a result.
