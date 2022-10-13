Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
tjrwrestling.net
Liv Morgan Explains Photo With MJF
Liv Morgan has addressed her photo with the “Devil.”. While attending a birthday party of a friend, the former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion took a photo with AEW’s MJF, which would end up going viral and send shockwaves across the wrestling world. Since the photo has circulated, fans have been speculating about the reasoning behind the photo, and the rumors have been flowing.
tjrwrestling.net
The Boogeyman: A Match Taking On Bray Wyatt Is ‘Very Possible’
Bray Wyatt and The Boogeyman could soon face off in the squared circle. It’s only been a little over a week since Bray Wyatt made his WWE return at Extreme Rules, but a heavy-brand match — which some are considering a dream match — has already been teased between Wyatt and WWE legend The Boogeyman.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Expected To Return As A Manager
A WWE Hall of Famer is expected to return to an on-screen role with the company as the manager of a current WWE Superstar. PWInsider has reported that WWE Hall of Famer JBL is scheduled to be at the next few Raw shows “in some capacity” according to the chatter at the recent SmackDown in New Orleans.
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Recalls WWE NXT Changes In 2021: “It Was Abrupt”
There was a big change to the WWE NXT brand in September 2021 and Shawn Michaels has shared how he felt about it at the time. As the WWE Vice President of Talent Development, legendary wrestler Shawn Michaels is in the role of coach, teacher and mentor to WWE’s NXT roster along with those that haven’t debuted on television yet. It is up to Michaels and his team to teach them about pro wrestling, help them improve and watch them grow as television performers.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Remarks On Her “Degrading” Gimmick
A former female WWE Superstar has opened up on what she calls her “degrading” and “distasteful” gimmick while part of the company. Back in 2010 former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes was trying to prove her worth to the team of Layla and Michelle McCool in an effort to join their group. Mendes was seen jumping rope on WWE television and performing other exercises to try and impress LayCool.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE In Major Shake Up Of Big Shows In 2023
It looks like WWE will be making major changes to its event schedule in 2023 in terms of premium live events according to a new report. WWE has broken new ground internationally in recent years with their presentation of shows billed as on a par with WrestleMania from Saudi Arabia. In 2022, the company returned with a huge stadium show in the UK for the first time in 30 years when Clash at the Castle took place in Cardiff, Wales. Now it looks like even more changes are afoot.
tjrwrestling.net
NXT Star Slated To Be At Raw [SPOILER]
With a recent run of NXT stars making the step up to main roster appearances, another one looks set to be at Raw on Monday night. Roxanne Perez was the latest NXT star to make their main roster debut in WWE as she competed on SmackDown on the 14th of October. The 20-year-old was on the show ostensibly to find an opponent for her NXT rival Cora Jade but instead, she ended up teaming with Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi in a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL.
tjrwrestling.net
The Kingdom Debut On AEW
The Kingdom are All Elite. Composed of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanelis Bennet, The Kingdom made their debut on AEW during last Friday night’s Rampage, starting a feud with FTR in the process. After FTR and Shawn Spears scored a victory over Brian Cage and Gates of...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Cancel 2023 Premium Live Event
It looks like WWE won’t be getting the new year off to a bang in the same way they did in 2022 with a new report stating they’ve cancelled a premium live event. 2022 saw WWE introduce the wrestling world to a brand new show as they presented Day 1 on New Year’s Day live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. That event will best be remembered for the cancelled main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship with Reigns forced to pull out due to COVID.
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Admits She Talked To Triple H About WWE Return Before Signing With AEW
Saraya has confirmed reports that she did talk to WWE’s Triple H before she decided to sign with AEW. The woman known as Paige in WWE had her WWE run end in July 2022. After her contract expired after spending nearly five years out of the ring due to a major neck injury, WWE chose not to renew her deal, which made her a free agent.
tjrwrestling.net
WATCH: Bayley Argues With Kid At WWE House Show
Bayley is playing a classic heel. “The Role Model” has been classified as a heel ever since she returned to WWE at SummerSlam. With this being the case, she has had several incidents with fans, and another altercation took place on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at a live event in Sioux City, Iowa.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Addresses Bray Wyatt Being Compared To The Undertaker
Jim Cornette has hit out at people comparing The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt, explaining that there’s a difference between The Deadman’s supernatural shenanigans and Wyatt’s “puppet show”. Bray Wyatt made his much-anticipated return to WWE at Extreme Rules on October 8th, making his way through...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Moves Omos & MVP To Smackdown
There has been a WWE roster move with Omos & MVP changing brands following their recent appearance on Smackdown. It has been reported by PWInsider’s Mike Johnson that Omos & MVP will be appearing on Smackdown regularly going forward. It is expected that Braun Strowman vs. Omos will be added to the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Official Was “Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Go Back”
A former longtime WWE official has opened up on ex-AEW star Cody Rhodes returning to WWE in early 2022 and admits they were “shocked” by the move. AEW in 2022 does not have its troubles to seek. Former Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and his wife and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes left the company early in the year with The American Nightmare making a huge return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.
tjrwrestling.net
Bobby Lashley Recalls Storyline Pitch Where He Gained 70 Pounds
The “All Mighty” Bobby Lashley is known for his impressive physique, but the former WWE Champion once pitched a story where he became obese. Wrestling fans know that Bobby Lashley is known for staying in great shape. Even at 46 years old, Lashley continues to perform at a high level while looking just as impressive as he did when he started in WWE over 15 years ago.
tjrwrestling.net
Jake Roberts Shares Hilarious Rick Rude Arrest Story
Jake “The Snake” Roberts has shared a hilarious story about his friend and former on-screen rival “Ravishing” Rick Rude getting arrested due to not having a condom when he needed it. The on-screen rivalry between Jake Roberts and Rick Rude was a very personal one in...
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Bey Agrees To Contract Extension With IMPACT Wrestling
Chris Bey is ready to make an IMPACT. A star in the X-Division, Chris Bey has been retained by IMPACT Wrestling, with Bey having his sights on the promotion’s world championship. Since joining the company in 2020, Chris Bey has played a huge role of IMPACT, being a X-Division...
tjrwrestling.net
Shane McMahon Threatened To Kill Bruce Prichard And Michael Hayes
Once upon a time, Shane McMahon wanted to kill Bruce Prichard and Michael Hayes. Shane McMahon, former Executive Vice President of Global Media for WWE, allegedly threatened to murder Bruce Prichard, as well as Michael Hayes, two of the biggest executives in the company, and the threats were dished out by McMahon because Stephanie McMahon, his sister.
tjrwrestling.net
Bobby Fish Seen Backstage At Latest WWE Events
Bobby Fish has been spotted at World Wresting Entertainment events. A new report is stating that Bobby Fish, who is currently with IMPACT Wrestling, has been present at the last few NXT events backstage. Bobby Fish has previously been in WWE being a member of The Undisputed ERA faction alongside...
Comments / 0