Maple Leafs place Matt Murray on LTIR, recall Erik Källgren from Marlies
The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed goaltender Matt Murray on long-term injured reserve with an adductor injury, the club announced Saturday afternoon. In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Erik Källgren from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis. Murray is expected to...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Due for a Trade
The Detroit Red Wings have reached the next phase of their rebuild. How so? For starters, look at their opening night roster. You’ve got former 30-goal-scorer Dominik Kubalik on the fourth line. Middle-six mainstays Filip Zadina and Pius Suter couldn’t even crack the lineup. And then you have Givani Smith and Jonatan Berggren—NHL-quality forwards—waiting patiently in the AHL.
Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury: 'I feel bad for the fans'
“Sometimes we play defense like we’re a ... junior team," said Mats Zuccarello.
NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Edmonton Oilers
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Patrick Kane not thinking about where he might end up. Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: The expectations for the Chicago Blackhawks aren’t that high this season. Patick Kane, Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks...
Penguins Game 3: DeSmith in Net, Lines & Notes vs. Canadiens
MONTREAL — The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-0) are not easing into the 2022-23 NHL regular season. The Penguins have blazed opponents for 12 goals in two games, allowed just four, and made a laugher against the three-time Stanley Cup finalist Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Penguins face the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Monday.
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
markerzone.com
MONTRÉAL CANADIENS' EXPOS-INSPIRED REVERSE RETRO JERSEYS LEAKED
The Montreal Canadiens' Reverse Retros have been leaked, thanks again to Twitter use Ali Murji, who has now leaked more than half a dozen alternates. Like the Florida Panthers, Montreal went with the baby blue base, joined by a different pattern than their primary threads. So far, Habs' fans seem...
Tyler Bertuzzi out four to six weeks with upper-body injury
The Detroit Red Wings are off to a fast start this season but will be without one of their key forwards for the next month. Tyler Bertuzzi has been ruled out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury suffered over the weekend. Bertuzzi was removed from the game on Saturday after just eight minutes and did not return. The team will also be without Jakub Vrana tonight who is away for personal reasons.
Penguins Casey DeSmith to Get First Start of Season in Montreal
While Tristan Jarry has had a great start to the 2022-23 campaign, DeSmith had an impressive preseason and is looking to have a hotter start than he did last year. DeSmith appeared in 26 games in 2021-22 and picked up a record of 11-6-5 with three shutouts. Splitting those 26...
Toews Could Be Traded Out of Chicago Before Patrick Kane
Mark Lazerus of The Athletic (subscription required) writes that while most people believe Patrick Kane will be traded first out of Chicago, that might not actually be the case. Some will suggest that Jonathan Toews might be untradeable when you look at his production versus his salary, but Lazerus believes there is a market for the player and that he could ultimately be moved first, assuming Kane gets traded at all.
Jeff Petry Returning to Montreal for First Time with Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins are hitting the road for the first time in the 2022-23 season, traveling to north of the boarder to take on the Montreal Canadiens. While the team will look to carry their strong play on the road into a new season, multiple Penguins are having a bit of a homecoming.
Maple Leafs recall Wayne Simmonds, two others
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the recalls of three skaters Sunday morning, calling up forwards Nicholas Robertson and Wayne Simmonds, as well as defenseman Victor Mete. These moves come after starting netminder Matt Murray was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, a move that gave a cap-strapped Maple Leafs team some more breathing room under the salary cap.
NHL
NHL statement on Ian Cole
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it had concluded its investigation into anonymous allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole, having found no evidence to substantiate the allegations. The investigation of the allegations, which were made anonymously in a social media...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: DeBrusk, Krejci, Bergeron & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jake DeBrusk was held out of Saturday’s game versus the Arizona Coyotes with an upper-body injury. In other news, David Krejci spoke about how excited he is to be back playing with the best players in the world. Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron delivered an incredible message to his team after their first win of the season. Last but not least, head coach Jim Montgomery is already making a great impression with his new club.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens 3 Up, 3 Down: Young Guns, Injuries, Scoring & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Montreal Canadiens 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. The Montreal Canadiens had a very rough preseason, going 0-6-2 and losing four games...
Red Wings’ Elmer Söderblom Makes His BIG Debut
Opening night for the 2022-23 season at Little Caesars Arena was surely one to remember. Not only did the Detroit Red Wings shut out the Montreal Canadiens, but the first goal of the season was also scored by a player making his NHL debut. Elmer Söderblom is a 6th-round pick from the 2019 NHL Draft who has emerged from the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) as a massive talent. He was incredible throughout the Red Wings prospect tournament, training camp, and the preseason and earned his spot on the opening night roster.
Philadelphia Flyers place Owen Tippett on injured reserve
23-year-old Tippett sustained the injury in the Flyers season-opener against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday after colliding with Devils forward Ondrej Palat in the first period of the game. After getting drafted by the Florida Panthers in the first round (10th overall) back in 2017, Tippett spent a few...
'Hungry' Penguins eye third straight win, face Canadiens
The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to make it three straight wins to start the season when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Pittsburgh has won each of its first two games of the season against the Arizona Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning, each by 6-2 scores. "They're a proud...
