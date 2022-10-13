Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Video: Driver driving the wrong way, found asleep at wheel by police near Herman Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Related
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14
Atl_Pruitt 2 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:46. Atl_J.Hawkins 0 run (Koo kick), 1:26. SF_Aiyuk 12 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:32. SF_Aiyuk 14 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 7:07. Atl_Mariota 3 run (Koo kick), :57. Third Quarter. Atl_Pitts 7 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:40. A_69,813. SFAtl. First downs2118.
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
E_Bader (1), Rosario (1). DP_New York 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 4. 2B_Rizzo (1). HR_Bader (3), J.Naylor (1). SB_Torres (1), Kwan (1). SF_Stanton (1). Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Jeremie Rehak. T_3:02. A_36,728 (34,788).
Porterville Recorder
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
MLB・
Porterville Recorder
Yankees host the Guardians in ALDS Game 5
Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 24, Miami 16
Mia_FG J.Sanders 44, 6:05. Drive: 9 plays, 36 yards, 5:33. Key Plays: Bridgewater 17 pass to Gesicki; Ingold 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Miami 3, Minnesota 0. Min_I.Smith 1 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:32. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:33. Key Plays: Cousins 14 pass to Thielen; Cousins 11 pass to Thielen; Cousins 20 pass to Jefferson; Cousins 24 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-6. Minnesota 7, Miami 3.
Porterville Recorder
Hawks begin season at home against the Rockets
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -9.5; over/under is 233.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets for the season opener. Atlanta went 43-39 overall last season while going 27-14 at home. The Hawks averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second chance points and 35.6 bench points last season.
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 18
Pit_Harris 6 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), 7:38. Pit_FG Boswell 25, 13:55. Pit_Claypool 6 pass from Trubisky (Boswell kick), 9:55. TB_Fournette 11 pass from Brady (pass failed), 4:38. A_67,307. TBPit. First downs2015. Total Net Yards304270. Rushes-yards26-7529-77 Passing229193. Punt Returns3-143-23 Kickoff Returns2-543-112 Interceptions Ret.0-00-0 Comp-Att-Int25-40-020-30-0 Sacked-Yards Lost2-142-18 Punts5-46.05-44.2. Fumbles-Lost1-01-0 Penalties-Yards6-427-45 Time...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20
Buffalo01077—24 Kansas City01073—20 Buf_FG Bass 39, 13:32. Drive: 11 plays, 59 yards, 4:44. Key Plays: Elam 0 interception return to Buffalo 20; Allen 31 pass to Diggs; Allen 4 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 3, Kansas City 0. KC_Smith-Schuster 42 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:31. Drive: 7 plays,...
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio begins season at home against Charlotte
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -2.5; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs host the Charlotte Hornets for the season opener. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged 113.2 points per game last season, 15.4 from the free throw line and 33.9 from deep.
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Giants 24, Baltimore 20
01037—20 N.Y. Giants07314—24 Bal_Drake 30 run (Tucker kick), 9:26. Drive: 8 plays, 89 yards, 4:08. Key Plays: L.Jackson 14 run; L.Jackson 14 pass to Duvernay; L.Jackson 17 pass to Andrews; L.Jackson 8 pass to Drake on 3rd-and-8. Baltimore 7, N.Y. Giants 0. NYG_W.Robinson 5 pass from D.Jones (Gano...
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26
Cincinnati7779—30 New Orleans71333—26 NO_T.Smith 18 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:33. Cin_Mixon 9 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :45. NO_Shaheed 44 run (Lutz kick), 13:39. NO_FG Lutz 35, 10:28. Cin_Burrow 19 run (McPherson kick), 5:44. NO_FG Lutz 30, :01. Third Quarter. NO_FG Lutz 37, 7:12. Cin_Chase 15 pass...
Porterville Recorder
Indianapolis 34, Jacksonville 27
Jac_Lawrence 1 run (Patterson kick), 3:48. Drive: 6 plays, 56 yards, 3:30. Key Plays: J.Robinson 14 run; Lawrence 22 pass to Etienne; Agnew 19 run. Jacksonville 7, Indianapolis 0. Second Quarter. Ind_FG McLaughlin 28, 13:56. Drive: 14 plays, 67 yards, 4:52. Key Plays: Rodgers kick return to Indianapolis 23; Ryan...
Porterville Recorder
New England 38, Cleveland 15
NE_Stevenson 31 run (Folk kick), 3:23. NE_Thornton 2 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 11:22. NE_Henry 31 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 5:32. Cle_Cooper 15 pass from Brissett (pass failed), 6:17. NE_Thornton 19 run (Folk kick), 4:28. NE_Stevenson 6 run (Folk kick), 3:40. NECle. First downs2016. Total Net Yards399328. Rushes-yards29-9818-70 Passing301258.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Cordero Jr., 3rd jockey to win 7,000
1948 — The Green Bay Packers intercept seven passes off Bob Waterfield in a 16-0 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. 1954 — Adrian Burk of the Philadelphia Eagles passes for seven touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over the Washington Redskins. Burk completes 19 of 27 passes for 232 yards and his longest touchdown pass is 26 yards.
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento hosts Portland to start season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers in the season opener. Sacramento went 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Rams 24, Carolina 10
LAR_Al.Robinson 5 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:34. Car_D.Jackson 30 interception return (Pineiro kick), 1:58. LAR_Skowronek 17 run (Gay kick), :11. LAR_D.Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 8:15. A_71,482. CarLAR. First downs822. Total Net Yards203360. Rushes-yards21-9329-111 Passing110249. Punt Returns3-121-15 Kickoff Returns1-241-22 Interceptions Ret.1-301-0 Comp-Att-Int13-21-126-33-1 Sacked-Yards Lost2-91-4 Punts7-51.7145-48.0. Fumbles-Lost0-00-0 Penalties-Yards3-307-49 Time of...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. DALLAS COWBOYS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — DALLAS: S Markquese Bell, LB Devin Harper, QB Dak Prescott, TE Dalton Schultz, OT Matt Waletzko, CB Nahshon Wright. PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, CB Josh Jobe, S Reed Blankenship, RB Trey Sermon, G Josch Sills, DE Tarron Jackson.
NFL・
Porterville Recorder
Higgins active, Olave scratched for Bengals-Saints matchup
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins has been activated and Saints leading receiver Chris Olave has been scratched for Cincinnati's game at New Orleans on Sunday. The Saints secondary received a boost with starting cornerback Paulson Adebo being activated after the club listed him as questionable on Friday's injury report because of knee soreness that limited his participation in practice throughout the week.
Porterville Recorder
Toronto opens 2022-23 season at home against Cleveland
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -3; over/under is 215. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season opener. Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors averaged 19.0 points off of turnovers, 16.5 second chance points and 25.7 bench points last season.
Porterville Recorder
Dolphins lose another QB to injury, drop 3rd straight game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team's revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where...
NFL・
Comments / 0