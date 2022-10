In one of the most stunning performances in recent Mid-American Conference history, the Toledo Rockets (5-2, 3-0 MAC West) bridged a 21-0 gap built up by the Kent State Golden Flashes (2-5, 1-2 MAC East) in the first quarter to win the game by the final tally of 52-31 on Saturday afternoon in the Glass Bowl.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO