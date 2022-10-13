This reporting appears as one of several scooplets featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Before and after taking office, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made a spectacle out of harassing victims of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, but she briefly entertained a meeting with Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the massacre—that is, until Greene’s office canceled the meeting because of “House floor activity.” Turns out, that excuse was not true. In actuality, she canceled because a right-wing media figure told her to do so. According to reporter Robert Draper’s new book, Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind, which Confider obtained and reviewed in advance of its Tuesday publication, Greene bailed on Guttenberg on the advice of Breitbart senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak. “It just shows what a fraud she is,” Guttenberg told Confider. “She goes out attacking and harassing people and she’s afraid to actually have to face them. It is amazing to me.” Neither Pollak nor Greene’s office responded to requests for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO