Read full article on original website
Related
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
This Tuesday, we're going to begin by taking you to the most populated country in the world where the Communist Party in China is holding the most important event in its political calendar. We'll "Take 10" to explore the important takeaways from this event which takes place once every 5 years.
Breitbart Editor Advised Marjorie Taylor Greene to Ditch Meeting Parkland Dad
This reporting appears as one of several scooplets featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Before and after taking office, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made a spectacle out of harassing victims of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, but she briefly entertained a meeting with Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the massacre—that is, until Greene’s office canceled the meeting because of “House floor activity.” Turns out, that excuse was not true. In actuality, she canceled because a right-wing media figure told her to do so. According to reporter Robert Draper’s new book, Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind, which Confider obtained and reviewed in advance of its Tuesday publication, Greene bailed on Guttenberg on the advice of Breitbart senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak. “It just shows what a fraud she is,” Guttenberg told Confider. “She goes out attacking and harassing people and she’s afraid to actually have to face them. It is amazing to me.” Neither Pollak nor Greene’s office responded to requests for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Stacey Abrams deflects when asked if she will accept the election results
Stacey Abrams deflected in a debate Monday evening when asked about whether she would accept the results of Georgia’s governor’s race in November after she did not concede in 2018’s election.Debate moderator Greg Bluestein asked Ms Abrams about her non-concession in 2018 and whether she would commit to accepting the outcome of the vote and what it shows.Ms Abrams said that in 2018, she acknowledged that Governor Brian Kemp had won the election. At the time, Mr Kemp served as secretary of state, Georgia’s top elections officer. “I then proceeded to lay out in great detail the challenges faced by voters under his leadership as secretary of state,” she said, including a group of voters who were arrested after they used absentee ballots. She noted how 80,000 complaints had come in by the time of the election and it led to federal investigation.
New poll: Americans agree gun violence is a problem, but divided on causes
Also, Republicans and Democrats worry about different kinds of gun crime.
What to know as the SC Legislature, Supreme Court contemplate abortion bans this week
After a summer of debates and disagreements, South Carolina lawmakers will meet Tuesday at 1 p.m. to discuss versions of an abortion ban that could do two things: completely ban abortions or make abortion access more restrictive. However, a scheduled state Supreme Court hearing Wednesday is likely to change how lawmakers approach...
Comments / 0