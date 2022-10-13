Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
A-struck out for Hedges in the 7th. E_Bader (1), Rosario (1). LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 4. 2B_Rizzo (1). HR_Bader (3), off Quantrill; J.Naylor (1), off Cole. RBIs_Rizzo (3), Bader 2 (4), Stanton (3), Ramírez (1), J.Naylor (3). SB_Torres (1), Kwan (1). CS_Rizzo (1). SF_Stanton. Runners left in scoring position_New...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14
Atl_Pruitt 2 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:46. Drive: 12 plays, 74 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: A.Williams kick return to Atlanta 26; Mariota 37 pass to Zaccheaus on 3rd-and-2; Mariota 5 run on 3rd-and-1; Huntley 2 run on 3rd-and-2. Atlanta 7, San Francisco 0. Atl_J.Hawkins 0 run (Koo kick), 1:26....
Porterville Recorder
NBA Expanded Glance
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m. Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte...
NBA・
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 26, Dallas 17
Dallas0377—17 Philadelphia02006—26 Phi_Sanders 5 run (J.Elliott kick), 14:55. Drive: 15 plays, 80 yards, 7:36. Key Plays: Hurts 21 pass to Stoll; Gainwell 2 run on 3rd-and-5; Hurts 11 pass to A.Brown on 4th-and-3; Hurts 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Hurts 8 pass to A.Brown on 3rd-and-12. Philadelphia 7, Dallas 0.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 24, Miami 16
Mia_FG J.Sanders 44, 6:05. Drive: 9 plays, 36 yards, 5:33. Key Plays: Bridgewater 17 pass to Gesicki; Ingold 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Miami 3, Minnesota 0. Min_I.Smith 1 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:32. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:33. Key Plays: Cousins 14 pass to Thielen; Cousins 11 pass to Thielen; Cousins 20 pass to Jefferson; Cousins 24 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-6. Minnesota 7, Miami 3.
Porterville Recorder
Yankees host the Guardians in ALDS Game 5
Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20
Buffalo01077—24 Kansas City01073—20 KC_Smith-Schuster 42 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:31. Buf_Davis 34 pass from Allen (Bass kick), :16. Buf_Diggs 17 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 7:02. KC_Hardman 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:44. Fourth Quarter. KC_FG Butker 44, 9:49. Buf_Knox 14 pass from Allen (Bass kick),...
Porterville Recorder
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
MLB・
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Rams 24, Carolina 10
LAR_Al.Robinson 5 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:34. Car_D.Jackson 30 interception return (Pineiro kick), 1:58. LAR_Skowronek 17 run (Gay kick), :11. LAR_D.Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 8:15. A_71,482. CarLAR. First downs822. Total Net Yards203360. Rushes-yards21-9329-111 Passing110249. Punt Returns3-121-15 Kickoff Returns1-241-22 Interceptions Ret.1-301-0 Comp-Att-Int13-21-126-33-1 Sacked-Yards Lost2-91-4 Punts7-51.7145-48.0. Fumbles-Lost0-00-0 Penalties-Yards3-307-49 Time of...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 18
Pit_Harris 6 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), 7:38. Pit_FG Boswell 25, 13:55. Pit_Claypool 6 pass from Trubisky (Boswell kick), 9:55. TB_Fournette 11 pass from Brady (pass failed), 4:38. A_67,307. TBPit. First downs2015. Total Net Yards304270. Rushes-yards26-7529-77 Passing229193. Punt Returns3-143-23 Kickoff Returns2-543-112 Interceptions Ret.0-00-0 Comp-Att-Int25-40-020-30-0 Sacked-Yards Lost2-142-18 Punts5-46.05-44.2. Fumbles-Lost1-01-0 Penalties-Yards6-427-45 Time...
Porterville Recorder
New England 38, Cleveland 15
NE_Stevenson 31 run (Folk kick), 3:23. NE_Thornton 2 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 11:22. NE_Henry 31 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 5:32. Cle_Cooper 15 pass from Brissett (pass failed), 6:17. NE_Thornton 19 run (Folk kick), 4:28. NE_Stevenson 6 run (Folk kick), 3:40. NECle. First downs2016. Total Net Yards399328. Rushes-yards29-9818-70 Passing301258.
Porterville Recorder
Indianapolis 34, Jacksonville 27
Jac_Lawrence 1 run (Patterson kick), 3:48. Drive: 6 plays, 56 yards, 3:30. Key Plays: J.Robinson 14 run; Lawrence 22 pass to Etienne; Agnew 19 run. Jacksonville 7, Indianapolis 0. Second Quarter. Ind_FG McLaughlin 28, 13:56. Drive: 14 plays, 67 yards, 4:52. Key Plays: Rodgers kick return to Indianapolis 23; Ryan...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Giants 24, Baltimore 20
01037—20 N.Y. Giants07314—24 Bal_Drake 30 run (Tucker kick), 9:26. NYG_W.Robinson 5 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 3:31. Bal_Andrews 12 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 12:54. NYG_Bellinger 8 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 6:01. NYG_Barkley 1 run (Gano kick), 1:43. A_78,019. BalNYG. First downs2318. Total Net Yards406238. Rushes-yards24-21131-83 Passing195155.
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio begins season at home against Charlotte
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -2.5; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs host the Charlotte Hornets for the season opener. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged 113.2 points per game last season, 15.4 from the free throw line and 33.9 from deep.
Porterville Recorder
The Top Twenty Five
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Georgia (31)7-015301. 2. Ohio St. (17)6-015092. 3. Tennessee...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento hosts Portland to start season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers in the season opener. Sacramento went 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.
Porterville Recorder
Heat open 2022-23 season at home against the Bulls
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -6; over/under is 216.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat begin the season at home against the Chicago Bulls. Miami went 53-29 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Heat shot 46.7% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range last season. Chicago...
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26
Cincinnati7779—30 New Orleans71333—26 NO_T.Smith 18 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:33. Drive: 3 plays, 32 yards, 1:25. New Orleans 7, Cincinnati 0. Cin_Mixon 9 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :45. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:55. Key Plays: Burrow 12 pass to Boyd; Burrow 8 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-3. Cincinnati 7, New Orleans 7.
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Jets 27, Green Bay 10
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 32, 5:46. NYJ_Berrios 20 run (Zuerlein kick), 8:11. NYJ_Parks 20 blocked punt return (Zuerlein kick), 5:43. GB_Lazard 25 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:35. Fourth Quarter. NYJ_Bre.Hall 34 run (Zuerlein kick), 15:00. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 23, 2:34. A_78,343. NYJGB. First downs1415. Total Net Yards278278. Rushes-yards33-17920-60 Passing99218. Punt Returns3-345-22 Kickoff...
NFL・
