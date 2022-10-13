Read full article on original website
Miami Herald
Dolphins' McDaniel updates Tua, offensive line and cornerback situation and more
The Dolphins’ situation at cornerback remains precarious.
Zac Taylor provides update on Logan Wilson, state of Bengals' d-line as injuries mount
It was only a matter of time before the injury bug hit the Cincinnati Bengals in a big way. A key reason for the Bengals’ success in 2021 was that they were one of the league’s most healthy teams throughout the entire season. That’s not the case right now for them on defense. ...
Season preview: Pistons appear ready for next phase of rebuild
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons seem to be on their way up from rock bottom, assembling a dynamic backcourt, acquiring a veteran scorer and keeping a nucleus of promising young players. “It’s the most talent we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said coach Dwane Casey, entering his fifth season in Detroit. “It’s also the youngest talent that we’ve had.” Cade Cunningham, who validated Detroit's decision to draft him No. 1 overall in 2021, and speedy guard Jaden Ivey, the fifth pick in June, may provide a needed dose of hope for the franchise's future. And when Detroit general manager Troy Weaver traded last year's leading scorer Jerami Grant because he didn't want to give him a long-term contract, it led to the draft-night acquisition of center Jalen Duren, the 13th pick in the draft.
