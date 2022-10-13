100% of those who contacted county on an issue said they were treated with respect, county’s latest Citizen Opinion Survey finds

Read full article on original website
Siesta residents seeking to prevent construction of two high-rise hotels ask judge to reconsider his elimination earlier this year of one count in their complaint
Assistant county attorney argues that plaintiffs trying to get around applicable state law. A south Siesta Key resident and two homeowners associations that filed suit against Sarasota County last year, following the County Commission’s approval of two hotels on Siesta Key, have asked the presiding judge to reconsider a July ruling that eliminated Count I of their complaint.
Boca Raton firm wins engineering contract for South Siesta Key Beach Repair Project
Placement of truck-hauled sand on shoreline expected to begin in March 2023. On Oct. 11, in unanimously approving their Consent Agenda of routine business matters, the Sarasota County commissioners authorized another step to facilitate the upcoming South Siesta Key Beach Repair Project. With no comments — which is typical with...
Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project
October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
On Oct. 17, recycling collections to resume in unincorporated Sarasota County
Residents reminded not to use recycling carts for regular garbage or yard waste. Sarasota County staff has announced that residential recycling collections will resume on Monday, Oct. 17. The service was suspended on Sept. 28 as a result of Hurricane Ian’s impacts on the county. The following, staff noted,...
Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area. Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism
VENICE, Fla. (AP) — It was less than three weeks before the Sarasota County, Florida, school board election when the former White House national security adviser weighed in on the local political race. “These ‘woke’ members need to be defeated in detail this upcoming election,” Michael Flynn posted on...
Duke Energy’s Security Staffing Firm Sued By Polk County Woman For Discrimination, Retaliation
TAMPA, Fla. – Allegations of racial slurring, discrimination, and employer retaliation have been hurled at a California-owned company providing security guards to Duke Energy. Zandria Nixon, a Polk County resident and black female protected by Florida’s 1992 Civil Rights Act, is a security officer previously
Everything You Need To Know Before Visiting St. Armands Circle
St. Armands Circle is almost 100 years old. Originally an island in Sarasota Bay, it was purchased in 1893 by Charles St. Amand for $21.71 for over 130 acres. Amand’s name was misspelled on the deed and was never corrected when circus magnate John Ringling purchased the island in 1917. Today, it remains St. Armands Key and is considered the “Jewel of Sarasota,” with real estate prices for homes in the six figures. Ringling, always the showman, had a flair for the dramatic. He had a vision of creating a luxury development with upscale shopping around a center circle. The island was separated from the mainland, but Ringling financed a bridge to connect Sarasota to St. Armands. He named it the “John Ringling Causeway” and was the first to drive across it in 1926.
Controversial development rules set for Monday vote in Sarasota
When it comes to real estate development, time is money, and uncertainty can be a deterrent. And when asking a residential developer to include affordable and/or attainable housing in their projects, they want a minimum of both. That’s the impetus behind what has become the most controversial of the city...
Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Hurricane Ian Puts Renewed Focus on Florida's Barrier Islands
Ten days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28 on Cayo Costa, one of Lee County's many barrier islands, focus continues to be placed on the timeliness of evacuation orders issued by the county. “The largest number of fatalities was in Lee County, home to three islands that saw the greatest impact from the storm,” reported NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen, on October 8.
Interactive storm debris map available for City of Sarasota residents
An interactive storm debris collection map is now available for City of Sarasota residents. Click this link and enter your address to find your collection zone and status. To ensure storm debris is collected, residents are asked to follow these rules:. Separate debris into distinct piles:. vegetative. fencing/construction materials (Fencing...
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
After Hurricane Ian damages Venice Theatre, playhouse leaders say the season will go on
Venice was struck particularly hard by Hurricane Ian. Winds and rain from the Category 4 storm caused devastating damage to the Venice Theatre, one of the city's oldest and best-known cultural institutions. Initially called the Venice Little Theatre, its first production took the stage in the 1950's in a borrowed...
Reward Offered For Suspect, Defrauding Victims Trying To Purchase Vehicles
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – In 2018 Nickolas Lloyd created an LLC in the name Motors and More Transportation Services & Auto Parts. He was the authorized representative for the enterprise and utilized the business to commit fraud against several victims. Lloyd advertised his enterprise
This Webcam Footage Shows Just How Devastating Hurricane Ian’s Storm Surge Really Was
Though almost everyone knows that hurricanes are extremely destructive, it can be tough to imagine what it’s like to experience one firsthand unless you’ve been unfortunate enough to actually see it. That said, modern technology like webcam footage can go a long way toward making the rest of...
Harbour Island residents are once again fighting a proposed hotel, after Tampa developer threatened to sue city
A Tampa city attorney asked residents to not voice grievances to city council, due to pending litigation from the developer.
Myakka City well water contaminated by Hurricane Ian floodwater
While the majority of Myakka city residents use well water, Manatee County leaders are urging those residents not to drink the water.
Florida Man’s Bond Was More Expensive Than The Beer He Stole From Wawa Twice In One Day
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A six-foot-tall, 220-pound man decided to go get beer. He also decided that he wasn’t going to pay for it. On September 10, Daniel Albert Lombardi, 47, decided to shop at Wawa located at 3101 Gandy Boulevard. Upon entering the store,
Sarasota County restaurant remains closed after Hurricane Ian flooding of the Myakka River
Two weeks after Hurricane Ian and the subsequent flooding from the Myakka River, the Snook Haven restaurant nestled in the backwoods of Sarasota County remains closed.
