Commissioners Cutsinger and Moran push for more flexibility in removal of Grand Trees to allow for new developments

Siesta residents seeking to prevent construction of two high-rise hotels ask judge to reconsider his elimination earlier this year of one count in their complaint
Assistant county attorney argues that plaintiffs trying to get around applicable state law. A south Siesta Key resident and two homeowners associations that filed suit against Sarasota County last year, following the County Commission’s approval of two hotels on Siesta Key, have asked the presiding judge to reconsider a July ruling that eliminated Count I of their complaint.
Controversial development rules set for Monday vote in Sarasota
When it comes to real estate development, time is money, and uncertainty can be a deterrent. And when asking a residential developer to include affordable and/or attainable housing in their projects, they want a minimum of both. That’s the impetus behind what has become the most controversial of the city...
Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project
October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
On Oct. 17, recycling collections to resume in unincorporated Sarasota County
Residents reminded not to use recycling carts for regular garbage or yard waste. Sarasota County staff has announced that residential recycling collections will resume on Monday, Oct. 17. The service was suspended on Sept. 28 as a result of Hurricane Ian’s impacts on the county. The following, staff noted,...
‘North Port doesn’t have any dams’: City clears up confusion about Hurricane Ian damage
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As North Port residents work to clean up the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the city is working to clear up confusion and rumors surrounding one of its water control structures.
Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands
Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt, making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations, which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
Governor DeSantis holds press conference in Punta Gorda
Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Punta Gorda today, hosting a press conference at the Burnt Store Marina
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers install first Blue Roof in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Operation Blue Roof blessed a family in Englewood on Friday by installing the temporary roof. Operation Blue Roof is an initiative through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with assistance from FEMA. The program gives homeowners a temporary fix to their homes after Hurricane Ian. The Blue Roof is a fiber-reinforced and UV-resistant covering that gives homeowners 30 days of protection.
Sarasota County reports progress with storm debris pickup
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More storm debris has already been collected following Hurricane Ian than the total amount of debris collected after Hurricane Irma in 2017, county officials said Friday. Sarasota County Solid Waste contractors have collected 304,381 cubic yards of vegetative storm debris placed on rights-of-way in unincorporated areas...
Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible
Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27.
Operation Blue Roof is available for Hurricane Ian-damaged homes
Eligible homeowners in Sarasota now have another available assistance option to repair their Hurricane Ian-damaged homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has tasked the Army Corps of Engineers to offer its Operation Blue Roof program to assist with temporary roof repairs. The program will provide a temporary blue covering with...
Interactive storm debris map available for City of Sarasota residents
An interactive storm debris collection map is now available for City of Sarasota residents. Click this link and enter your address to find your collection zone and status. To ensure storm debris is collected, residents are asked to follow these rules:. Separate debris into distinct piles:. vegetative. fencing/construction materials (Fencing...
Observer recommends: State constitutional amendments
Every conversation you have with a Floridian for the first time since that horrible, fateful day always begins with: “How did you do? Is your family OK? Was your home damaged?”. And for the next five minutes or so, together you lament the destruction that Hurricane Ian inflicted on...
Myakka City well water contaminated by Hurricane Ian floodwater
While the majority of Myakka city residents use well water, Manatee County leaders are urging those residents not to drink the water.
How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism
VENICE, Fla. (AP) — It was less than three weeks before the Sarasota County, Florida, school board election when the former White House national security adviser weighed in on the local political race. “These ‘woke’ members need to be defeated in detail this upcoming election,” Michael Flynn posted on...
DeSantis Issues Emergency Executive Order to Ensure Ballot Access for Voters in Counties Hit Hard by Hurricane Ian
Two weeks ago, Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm on Florida’s southwestern coast, destroying many homes and businesses and dislocating tens of thousands of Floridians. At the request of the Supervisors of Elections in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties, and at the recommendation of Secretary...
Everything You Need To Know Before Visiting St. Armands Circle
St. Armands Circle is almost 100 years old. Originally an island in Sarasota Bay, it was purchased in 1893 by Charles St. Amand for $21.71 for over 130 acres. Amand’s name was misspelled on the deed and was never corrected when circus magnate John Ringling purchased the island in 1917. Today, it remains St. Armands Key and is considered the “Jewel of Sarasota,” with real estate prices for homes in the six figures. Ringling, always the showman, had a flair for the dramatic. He had a vision of creating a luxury development with upscale shopping around a center circle. The island was separated from the mainland, but Ringling financed a bridge to connect Sarasota to St. Armands. He named it the “John Ringling Causeway” and was the first to drive across it in 1926.
The race for Charlie Crist's former congressional seat heats up
It’s going to be a tight race for the congressional seat that Charlie Christ has vacated to run for governor. What's happening: A new poll shows Democrat Eric Lynn and Republican Anna Paulina Luna in a tied race for Florida's 13th district, which covers most of Pinellas County. David...
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
