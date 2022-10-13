City Commission gives unanimous approval to Phase 2 of downtown Sarasota Bay Park

Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Effects of Hurricane Ian force Planning Board delays on three apartment projects
Absolutely nothing was accomplished at Wednesday’s meeting of the Sarasota Planning Board, other than a demonstration of the challenge of scheduling a special meeting when at least four members can attend. It wasn’t for lack of effort on the part of the board members and applicants of three apartment...
sarasotanewsleader.com
Commissioners Cutsinger and Moran push for more flexibility in removal of Grand Trees to allow for new developments
At board’s request, staff proposing amendments to county’s environmental protection regulations. With Sarasota County’s Environmental staff proposing amendments to the County Code, at the County Commission’s direction, two board members this week emphasized the need for more flexibility in the removal of Grand Trees. As noted...
stpetecatalyst.com
Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project
October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
sarasotanewsleader.com
Boca Raton firm wins engineering contract for South Siesta Key Beach Repair Project
Placement of truck-hauled sand on shoreline expected to begin in March 2023. On Oct. 11, in unanimously approving their Consent Agenda of routine business matters, the Sarasota County commissioners authorized another step to facilitate the upcoming South Siesta Key Beach Repair Project. With no comments — which is typical with...
sarasotanewsleader.com
Siesta residents seeking to prevent construction of two high-rise hotels ask judge to reconsider his elimination earlier this year of one count in their complaint
Assistant county attorney argues that plaintiffs trying to get around applicable state law. A south Siesta Key resident and two homeowners associations that filed suit against Sarasota County last year, following the County Commission’s approval of two hotels on Siesta Key, have asked the presiding judge to reconsider a July ruling that eliminated Count I of their complaint.
sarasotafl.gov
Interactive storm debris map available for City of Sarasota residents
An interactive storm debris collection map is now available for City of Sarasota residents. Click this link and enter your address to find your collection zone and status. To ensure storm debris is collected, residents are asked to follow these rules:. Separate debris into distinct piles:. vegetative. fencing/construction materials (Fencing...
Mysuncoast.com
Work underway to rebuild Venice Theatre following extensive damage from Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - There are signs that the show will go on at the Venice Theatre. It’s more than just a show biz mantra as the troupe works to repair damage from Ian. “There’s no reason to stand around and look at it, we’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Murray Chase, Producing Executive Director of the Venice Theatre.
villages-news.com
Villagers will be forced to move out of homes due to sinking manhole
Villagers will be forced to move out of their homes for up to two weeks due to repairs of a sinking manhole. Residents of 15 homes on Neuport Path in the Village of Dunedin will be forced to move out Tuesday. They will be lodged at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing at the expense of Sumter County. Some are opting to move in with friends.
cohaitungchi.com
Everything You Need To Know Before Visiting St. Armands Circle
St. Armands Circle is almost 100 years old. Originally an island in Sarasota Bay, it was purchased in 1893 by Charles St. Amand for $21.71 for over 130 acres. Amand’s name was misspelled on the deed and was never corrected when circus magnate John Ringling purchased the island in 1917. Today, it remains St. Armands Key and is considered the “Jewel of Sarasota,” with real estate prices for homes in the six figures. Ringling, always the showman, had a flair for the dramatic. He had a vision of creating a luxury development with upscale shopping around a center circle. The island was separated from the mainland, but Ringling financed a bridge to connect Sarasota to St. Armands. He named it the “John Ringling Causeway” and was the first to drive across it in 1926.
Tampa Bay News Wire
25th Annual Florida Craft Art Festival 2022 features top artists
Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The25th Annual Florida CraftArtFestival on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, is a destination for tourists and local visitors to enjoy a fun-filled, visually exciting Florida weekend. Collectors and art lovers will be delighted by the creations of one hundred of the nation’s best contemporary fine craft artists from twelve states. There will be artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and music. The two-day festival kicks off the Holiday shopping season and features handmade works in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media and wood and admission is free.
Myakka City well water contaminated by Hurricane Ian floodwater
While the majority of Myakka city residents use well water, Manatee County leaders are urging those residents not to drink the water.
Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
srqmagazine.com
Halloween Comes to Historic Spanish Point
Scary movies. Jack-o’-lanterns. Trick-or-treating. Historic Spanish Point? While at first glance, the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ campus might not seem to fit in with the typical traditions associated with Halloween, all of that is bound to change starting this Friday night, when Lights at Spooky Point, a Halloween-themed light show opens to the public at the Historic Spanish Point.
PLANetizen
Hurricane Ian Puts Renewed Focus on Florida's Barrier Islands
Ten days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28 on Cayo Costa, one of Lee County's many barrier islands, focus continues to be placed on the timeliness of evacuation orders issued by the county. “The largest number of fatalities was in Lee County, home to three islands that saw the greatest impact from the storm,” reported NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen, on October 8.
Longboat Observer
Observer recommends: State constitutional amendments
Every conversation you have with a Floridian for the first time since that horrible, fateful day always begins with: “How did you do? Is your family OK? Was your home damaged?”. And for the next five minutes or so, together you lament the destruction that Hurricane Ian inflicted on...
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Destroys Democrat Voting Narrative, Expands Voting Opportunities After Hurricane
In a time period where Democrats are accusing Republicans of voter suppression, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is changing that narrative. Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Governor is issuing an emergency executive order in support the voting rights of those affected by the storm. The order allows voters...
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood mobile home park destroyed after Ian
Mobile Gardens in Englewood was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Most of the 240 mobile homes there are totaled or have significant damage. It’s enough for some to think they can never rebuild and that it’s perhaps time to move on. But the community is now rallying around one another, keeping everyone fed, clean and full of hope.
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.09.22
Lee County schools ready to crawl off the mat after Hurricane Ian. Florida once had the most robust sunshine law in the country, but politicians have chipped away at it for years. They always have their reasons, but it usually means one thing — they’d prefer to conduct the people’s business in secret.
thebradentontimes.com
Weekend Sounds October 14-16
BRADENTON — There is exactly zero shortage of excellent live music options for residents of the 941 area this weekend! From scheduled single gigs at local venues to Celtober Fest running all weekend long and a Sunday patio party at Fogartyville's Community Media and Art Center, there's a lot of good going down this weekend. So get out there and enjoy some local live music! Check out The Bradenton Times Weekend Sounds to see what bands you can catch and where.
