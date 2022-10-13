County’s 2022-23 budget of nearly $1.5 billion wins final approval after public hearing

Read full article on original website
sarasotanewsleader.com
Siesta residents seeking to prevent construction of two high-rise hotels ask judge to reconsider his elimination earlier this year of one count in their complaint
Assistant county attorney argues that plaintiffs trying to get around applicable state law. A south Siesta Key resident and two homeowners associations that filed suit against Sarasota County last year, following the County Commission’s approval of two hotels on Siesta Key, have asked the presiding judge to reconsider a July ruling that eliminated Count I of their complaint.
Longboat Observer
Controversial development rules set for Monday vote in Sarasota
When it comes to real estate development, time is money, and uncertainty can be a deterrent. And when asking a residential developer to include affordable and/or attainable housing in their projects, they want a minimum of both. That’s the impetus behind what has become the most controversial of the city...
stpetecatalyst.com
Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project
October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
WINKNEWS.com
Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands
Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt, making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations, which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
This house sits on 35th street in Lehigh Acres
So Lee County building inspectors are overlooking all issues of safeguards to make certain lee county building companies are building to withstand a category 5 hurricane. These pictures are not the exception but the norm and building officials are forever looking the other way, why?. Lee county leaders are aware...
villages-news.com
Villagers will be forced to move out of homes due to sinking manhole
Villagers will be forced to move out of their homes for up to two weeks due to repairs of a sinking manhole. Residents of 15 homes on Neuport Path in the Village of Dunedin will be forced to move out Tuesday. They will be lodged at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing at the expense of Sumter County. Some are opting to move in with friends.
sarasotafl.gov
Interactive storm debris map available for City of Sarasota residents
An interactive storm debris collection map is now available for City of Sarasota residents. Click this link and enter your address to find your collection zone and status. To ensure storm debris is collected, residents are asked to follow these rules:. Separate debris into distinct piles:. vegetative. fencing/construction materials (Fencing...
Longboat Observer
Observer recommends: State constitutional amendments
Every conversation you have with a Floridian for the first time since that horrible, fateful day always begins with: “How did you do? Is your family OK? Was your home damaged?”. And for the next five minutes or so, together you lament the destruction that Hurricane Ian inflicted on...
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis presents bonus checks to police officers
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Friday morning in Cape Coral. Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore joined DeSantis. DeSantis presented $5,000 bonus checks to multiple officers while he was in Cape Coral. "We want to...
The race for Charlie Crist's former congressional seat heats up
It’s going to be a tight race for the congressional seat that Charlie Christ has vacated to run for governor. What's happening: A new poll shows Democrat Eric Lynn and Republican Anna Paulina Luna in a tied race for Florida's 13th district, which covers most of Pinellas County. David...
cohaitungchi.com
Everything You Need To Know Before Visiting St. Armands Circle
St. Armands Circle is almost 100 years old. Originally an island in Sarasota Bay, it was purchased in 1893 by Charles St. Amand for $21.71 for over 130 acres. Amand’s name was misspelled on the deed and was never corrected when circus magnate John Ringling purchased the island in 1917. Today, it remains St. Armands Key and is considered the “Jewel of Sarasota,” with real estate prices for homes in the six figures. Ringling, always the showman, had a flair for the dramatic. He had a vision of creating a luxury development with upscale shopping around a center circle. The island was separated from the mainland, but Ringling financed a bridge to connect Sarasota to St. Armands. He named it the “John Ringling Causeway” and was the first to drive across it in 1926.
Tomorrow is the last day to apply for Disaster-SNAP
Sunday is the final day for Lee County residents to register and complete an interview to participate in the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
Myakka City well water contaminated by Hurricane Ian floodwater
While the majority of Myakka city residents use well water, Manatee County leaders are urging those residents not to drink the water.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.09.22
Lee County schools ready to crawl off the mat after Hurricane Ian. Florida once had the most robust sunshine law in the country, but politicians have chipped away at it for years. They always have their reasons, but it usually means one thing — they’d prefer to conduct the people’s business in secret.
srqmagazine.com
Homesense to Open first Florida Store at UTC in Sarasota
Florida’s first Homesense is coming to University Town Center (UTC) in Sarasota. The home furnishings retailer will open Nov. 10 in a 30,000-square-foot store in the West District at UTC, located next to Old Navy on the west side of Cattlemen Dr. Homesense, part of the TJX Companies portfolio that also includes TJMaxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls, offers an expansive selection of brand-name furniture, rugs, lighting, wall art, décor and more at discounted prices. The company was founded by TJX in Canada in 2001 and later launched in the United States in 2017. There are about 40 Homesense stores in the U.S., mostly in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. Benderson Development’s UTC is a premier mixed-use destination off I-75 and University Parkway on the border of Sarasota and Manatee counties. Spanning over 4 million square feet, the property features more than 250 specialty stores, 80-plus restaurants, three hotels and over 250,000 square feet of premier office space. Homesense is among an exciting lineup of new businesses coming to UTC in the next several months. Other new shops and restaurants opening soon include Christmas Tree Shops, an off-price home goods retailer that is scheduled to open October 29; Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar, a popular Florida spot for authentic Mexican fare in a vibrant setting; Yard House, a modern American restaurant and bar with more than 100 beers on tap; Orlando’s famed Foxtail Coffee Co; 3Natives Acai and Juicery; locally owned Anna Maria Oyster Bar; Kelly’s Roast Beef, a Boston-area staple for more than 70 years; Post Kitchen & Bar, a new modern American bistro from the owner of Apollonia Grill; The Breakfast Company; and more.
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood mobile home park destroyed after Ian
Mobile Gardens in Englewood was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Most of the 240 mobile homes there are totaled or have significant damage. It’s enough for some to think they can never rebuild and that it’s perhaps time to move on. But the community is now rallying around one another, keeping everyone fed, clean and full of hope.
Winning ticket for Mega Millions $494 million jackpot sold in Florida
Two people have won the jackpot from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.
businessobserverfl.com
Courtney De Pol, 36
Have you ever felt like you’re playing checkers, while the person you’re talking to is playing chess? If not, ask Courtney De Pol about her career journey, and she’ll stitch together seemingly disparate experiences from Annapolis, Maryland; Kanagawa, Japan; Corpus Christi, Texas; and currently Manatee County into an incredible narrative that will, in the end, feel like it couldn’t have happened any other way.
Florida foreclosures increased 71% from 2021
In the past month, Florida's foreclosure levels declined almost 4%, while foreclosures across the U.S. collectively rose almost 3% instead.
