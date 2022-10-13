Education Foundation of Sarasota County establishes Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Fund for schools

Read full article on original website
Related
Tampa Bay News Wire
24th Annual Manatee County Stand Down to Benefit Homeless Veterans
BRADENTON – Turning Points and its partners are hosting the 24th annual Stand Down on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at 8:00 am to 12:00pm at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. West in Palmetto. This event focuses on helping homeless and potentially homeless veterans and their families, but...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood
The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
WINKNEWS.com
Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief
The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
stpetecatalyst.com
Child homelessness program proves highly effective
According to Pinellas County Schools (PCS) data, over 4,000 children go without a home in Pinellas County, with a significant portion attending South St. Petersburg schools. While 73% live with other families or in hotels, Theresa Jones, manager of veterans, homeless and social services, said that others “may be living in a place not meant for human habitation.” However, the Family Works program, adopted by city leaders as a pilot in 2020 and now administered by Directions for Living, has served 302 people and housed 93 kids during FY22 alone.
Bay News 9
Manatee County urges Myakka City area residents to test well water
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — Manatee County leaders said test results show several wells in the Myakka City area have been contaminated by Hurricane Ian floodwaters. Tests show several wells in the Myakka City area have been contaminated by Hurricane Ian floodwaters. Manatee County has a site set up at...
Mysuncoast.com
Church of the Palms hosts first blood drive since hurricane
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over a dozen community members donated blood at a Suncoast Blood Centers mobile center set up in the parking lot of the Church of the Palms. The mobile center opened at 8:30 a.m. and stayed open until noon. The church works with Suncoast Blood Centers holding a blood drive once a month. This one was aimed at getting as many donations as possible as the Suncoast is in desperate need of blood after Hurricane Ian.
Port Charlotte Middle to go virtual until portable buildings arrive
With most campuses reopening Tuesday, In a Facebook post, officials said Port Charlotte and LA Ainger Middle School will still be delayed, with the latter starting back up October 24.
Residents in three counties most impacted by Hurricane Ian will have more time to vote early
(The Center Square) – Floridians living in three counties most impacted by Hurricane Ian – Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota – will have more time to vote early and in more locations. Early voting may begin for residents of these three counties as early as Oct. 24, according...
stpetecatalyst.com
Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project
October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
sarasotanewsleader.com
Siesta residents seeking to prevent construction of two high-rise hotels ask judge to reconsider his elimination earlier this year of one count in their complaint
Assistant county attorney argues that plaintiffs trying to get around applicable state law. A south Siesta Key resident and two homeowners associations that filed suit against Sarasota County last year, following the County Commission’s approval of two hotels on Siesta Key, have asked the presiding judge to reconsider a July ruling that eliminated Count I of their complaint.
mymanatee.org
D-SNAP Benefits for Impacted Residents
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 11, 2022) – Manatee County residents can apply for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). This program provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP). D-SNAP is...
Governor DeSantis holds press conference in Punta Gorda
Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Punta Gorda today, hosting a press conference at the Burnt Store Marina
Bay News 9
Jewish leaders speak out on newly appointed city council member
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Leaders in the Jewish community are speaking out a day after concerns came to light about the newly appointed city council member for St. Pete’s District 7, Brother John Muhammad. On Thursday, some city council members raised concerns, specifically, his support of Louis Farrakhan,...
Tomorrow is the last day to apply for Disaster-SNAP
Sunday is the final day for Lee County residents to register and complete an interview to participate in the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
WINKNEWS.com
Community feels forgotten in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
People in Siesta Isles are beginning to clean up their community, and some say they feel forgotten. Much of Andrea Berg’s home is gone and what’s left it isn’t livable. “I’ve lost everything,” Berg said. Berg lives in Siesta Isles, a little neighborhood on the...
DeSantis Issues Emergency Executive Order to Ensure Ballot Access for Voters in Counties Hit Hard by Hurricane Ian
Two weeks ago, Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm on Florida’s southwestern coast, destroying many homes and businesses and dislocating tens of thousands of Floridians. At the request of the Supervisors of Elections in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties, and at the recommendation of Secretary...
WINKNEWS.com
Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands
Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt, making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations, which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
‘North Port doesn’t have any dams’: City clears up confusion about Hurricane Ian damage
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As North Port residents work to clean up the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the city is working to clear up confusion and rumors surrounding one of its water control structures.
cohaitungchi.com
Everything You Need To Know Before Visiting St. Armands Circle
St. Armands Circle is almost 100 years old. Originally an island in Sarasota Bay, it was purchased in 1893 by Charles St. Amand for $21.71 for over 130 acres. Amand’s name was misspelled on the deed and was never corrected when circus magnate John Ringling purchased the island in 1917. Today, it remains St. Armands Key and is considered the “Jewel of Sarasota,” with real estate prices for homes in the six figures. Ringling, always the showman, had a flair for the dramatic. He had a vision of creating a luxury development with upscale shopping around a center circle. The island was separated from the mainland, but Ringling financed a bridge to connect Sarasota to St. Armands. He named it the “John Ringling Causeway” and was the first to drive across it in 1926.
Comments / 0