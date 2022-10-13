29-year-old Sarasota man charged with DUI Manslaughter and other counts following crash into Courtland Street garage

Two people from Cape Coral were seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a 66-year-old man with a woman of the same age as his passenger was traveling north on CR-78 around 5 p.m. While negotiating a curve, the driver lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned and traveled off the roadway.

HENDRY COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO