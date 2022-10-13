29-year-old Sarasota man charged with DUI Manslaughter and other counts following crash into Courtland Street garage

Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Woman charged in Skyway DUI crash ruled competent to proceed with case
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota woman accused of seriously injuring a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in an alleged DUI crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in March has been found competent to proceed with the case. In court documents filed Oct. 10, Judge Lon Arend accepted a court-appointed doctor’s...
Man slices police K9 following pursuit, armed burglary in Manatee County
A police K-9 suffered several cuts across its nose and face during an intense armed burglary take-down in Manatee County Friday.
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish woman dies in one-car crash
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A 47-year-old Parrish woman was killed Sunday when her car went off the roadway on Old Tampa Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the woman was traveling west, approaching a left curve, west of Chin Road at about 5:15 p.m. Her sedan went off...
Woman killed, another injured while crossing St. Pete Beach street
A woman was killed and another was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Gulf Way in St. Pete Beach on Sunday evening, authorities said.
fox13news.com
Man found dead in Bartow homicide, police say
BARTOW, Fla. - The Bartow Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responding to a domestic violence call at 360 Crown Avenue in Bartow around 11:30 a.m. discovered Samuel Caswell dead lying next to a motor vehicle. Police have not...
Largo police arrest intoxicated father after failing to pick children up from school: affidavits
A 34-year-old man has been arrested for neglecting his children without great bodily harm after he failed to pick them up from school, police say.
thegabber.com
Pinellas Park Biker Arrested in Murder of Alleged ‘Snitch’ (VIDEO)
A Pinellas Park man, allegedly affiliated with a motorcycle gang, was arrested on Oct. 12, on first degree murder charges in connection with the slaying of another biker earlier this year. Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office believe Dominick Patermoster, 46, was killed by other motorcycle gang members because...
Florida woman dies after jumping out of window of moving truck, troopers say
WINKNEWS.com
2 people hospitalized after motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County
Two people from Cape Coral were seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a 66-year-old man with a woman of the same age as his passenger was traveling north on CR-78 around 5 p.m. While negotiating a curve, the driver lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned and traveled off the roadway.
thegabber.com
St. Pete Police Rule 19-Year-Old Found in Park a Suicide
A dead body found in a St. Petersburg park has been identified, and the death determined a suicide. The St. Petersburg Police Department found an unidentified body in Dell Homes Park on Oct. 6; the park is at 22nd Street South near Lake Maggiore. On Oct. 11, SPPD identified the...
Bicyclist killed in crash that shut down part of Dale Mabry Highway
St. Pete man kicks woman to the ground, steals her shoes, police say
A St. Petersburg transient was arrested Saturday after police say he allegedly attacked a woman and snatched her shoes off her feet.
DUI driver arrested after crashing into Parrish convenience store, deputies say
Deputies said a driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Thursday after crashing into the side of a Parrish convenience store.
Duo arrested for looting on Hickory Island
LCSO along with Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two suspects for looting on Hickory Island yesterday
2 Florida men caught trying to loot storage shed hit by Hurricane Ian: deputies
fox13news.com
Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash
TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison. The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of...
81-Year-Old Tampa Woman Killed After Car Collides With A Tree In Land O’ Lakes
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – An 81-year-old Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 2:10 pm on Saturday in Land O’ Lakes. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car, driven by a 79-year-old Tampa man, was traveling northbound on US-41, south
Mysuncoast.com
Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Thursday on State Road 70 in DeSoto County when a driver tried to pass another vehicle and hit an oncoming SUV head-on, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say at about 4:15 p.m., an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from...
Tampa police searching for missing endangered woman
Tampa woman, 81, killed after car hits tree in Land O’Lakes
