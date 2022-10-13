County recovers 791,200 gallons of sewage, with multiple spills caused by Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — When a hurricane assaults the coast, as Ian did to Southwest Florida, flip on the TV and the photographs the cameras have to indicate are palm trees flailed by the livid winds. The compulsory footage is meant to be visible proof of nature’s fury. And that it’s. But a palm tree standing as much as a hurricane is just as a lot a logo of the resilience of life, notably so in Fort Myers, the City of Palms.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO