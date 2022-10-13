ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

County recovers 791,200 gallons of sewage, with multiple spills caused by Hurricane Ian

By Rachel Brown Hackney, Editor, Publisher
sarasotanewsleader.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands

Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt, making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations, which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
SANIBEL, FL
sarasotafl.gov

Interactive storm debris map available for City of Sarasota residents

An interactive storm debris collection map is now available for City of Sarasota residents. Click this link and enter your address to find your collection zone and status. To ensure storm debris is collected, residents are asked to follow these rules:. Separate debris into distinct piles:. vegetative. fencing/construction materials (Fencing...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Operation Blue Roof is available for Hurricane Ian-damaged homes

Eligible homeowners in Sarasota now have another available assistance option to repair their Hurricane Ian-damaged homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has tasked the Army Corps of Engineers to offer its Operation Blue Roof program to assist with temporary roof repairs. The program will provide a temporary blue covering with...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
santivachronicle.com

Captiva Announces Re-Entry Process

With the expected opening of the Sanibel Causeway to civilian traffic by Oct. 21, here are the anticipated procedures residents, workers and contractors driving to Captiva will need to obey:. Sections of the Sanibel Causeway were washed away by Hurricane Ian. Work to temporarily restore the bridge, which connects Sanibel...
SANIBEL, FL
News4Jax.com

What new data reveals about Ian’s storm surge

Hurricane Ian brought a historic and deadly storm surge to southwest Florida when it came ashore two weeks ago. As of Monday evening, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission reported 105 deaths from Ian in Florida, with over half in Lee County alone which saw the brunt of Ian’s storm surge. Nearly 60 percent of deaths were caused by drowning. Water, both at the coast and inland, was the big story with Ian.
LEE COUNTY, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Commissioners Cutsinger and Moran push for more flexibility in removal of Grand Trees to allow for new developments

At board’s request, staff proposing amendments to county’s environmental protection regulations. With Sarasota County’s Environmental staff proposing amendments to the County Code, at the County Commission’s direction, two board members this week emphasized the need for more flexibility in the removal of Grand Trees. As noted...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
BRADENTON, FL
blackchronicle.com

Palm trees in Florida weathered Hurricane Ian’s wrath just fine

FORT MYERS, Fla. — When a hurricane assaults the coast, as Ian did to Southwest Florida, flip on the TV and the photographs the cameras have to indicate are palm trees flailed by the livid winds. The compulsory footage is meant to be visible proof of nature’s fury. And that it’s. But a palm tree standing as much as a hurricane is just as a lot a logo of the resilience of life, notably so in Fort Myers, the City of Palms.
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

This house sits on 35th street in Lehigh Acres

So Lee County building inspectors are overlooking all issues of safeguards to make certain lee county building companies are building to withstand a category 5 hurricane. These pictures are not the exception but the norm and building officials are forever looking the other way, why?. Lee county leaders are aware...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
theminaretonline.org

Hurricane Ian Causes Catastrophic Outcomes and 500 Year Flood Event

On Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Fort Myers, Florida as a category four hurricane with wind gusts less than 10 mph away from being a category five. Wind gusts of 150 mph left coastal towns destroyed and some of these towns are no longer able to be identified. The storm was catastrophic, devastating, and life changing for many in the region.
FORT MYERS, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Siesta residents seeking to prevent construction of two high-rise hotels ask judge to reconsider his elimination earlier this year of one count in their complaint

Assistant county attorney argues that plaintiffs trying to get around applicable state law. A south Siesta Key resident and two homeowners associations that filed suit against Sarasota County last year, following the County Commission’s approval of two hotels on Siesta Key, have asked the presiding judge to reconsider a July ruling that eliminated Count I of their complaint.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy