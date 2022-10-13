County recovers 791,200 gallons of sewage, with multiple spills caused by Hurricane Ian

Read full article on original website
Related
‘North Port doesn’t have any dams’: City clears up confusion about Hurricane Ian damage
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As North Port residents work to clean up the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the city is working to clear up confusion and rumors surrounding one of its water control structures.
Section of Price Blvd repaired in North Port
Price Boulevard suffered extensive damage from hurricane Ian, but now we’re starting to see traffic flow once again.
Myakka City well water contaminated by Hurricane Ian floodwater
While the majority of Myakka city residents use well water, Manatee County leaders are urging those residents not to drink the water.
WINKNEWS.com
Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands
Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt, making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations, which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
sarasotanewsleader.com
Boca Raton firm wins engineering contract for South Siesta Key Beach Repair Project
Placement of truck-hauled sand on shoreline expected to begin in March 2023. On Oct. 11, in unanimously approving their Consent Agenda of routine business matters, the Sarasota County commissioners authorized another step to facilitate the upcoming South Siesta Key Beach Repair Project. With no comments — which is typical with...
sarasotafl.gov
Interactive storm debris map available for City of Sarasota residents
An interactive storm debris collection map is now available for City of Sarasota residents. Click this link and enter your address to find your collection zone and status. To ensure storm debris is collected, residents are asked to follow these rules:. Separate debris into distinct piles:. vegetative. fencing/construction materials (Fencing...
Longboat Observer
Operation Blue Roof is available for Hurricane Ian-damaged homes
Eligible homeowners in Sarasota now have another available assistance option to repair their Hurricane Ian-damaged homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has tasked the Army Corps of Engineers to offer its Operation Blue Roof program to assist with temporary roof repairs. The program will provide a temporary blue covering with...
Sarasota County restaurant remains closed after Hurricane Ian flooding of the Myakka River
Two weeks after Hurricane Ian and the subsequent flooding from the Myakka River, the Snook Haven restaurant nestled in the backwoods of Sarasota County remains closed.
After Ian: Updates for Friday, Oct. 14
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
santivachronicle.com
Captiva Announces Re-Entry Process
With the expected opening of the Sanibel Causeway to civilian traffic by Oct. 21, here are the anticipated procedures residents, workers and contractors driving to Captiva will need to obey:. Sections of the Sanibel Causeway were washed away by Hurricane Ian. Work to temporarily restore the bridge, which connects Sanibel...
Truck hauling oxygen, propane overturns on I-75 in Sarasota; southbound traffic affected
A truck hauling oxygen and propane tanks rolled over on Interstate 75 Thursday morning, closing a stretch of the roadway.
News4Jax.com
What new data reveals about Ian’s storm surge
Hurricane Ian brought a historic and deadly storm surge to southwest Florida when it came ashore two weeks ago. As of Monday evening, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission reported 105 deaths from Ian in Florida, with over half in Lee County alone which saw the brunt of Ian’s storm surge. Nearly 60 percent of deaths were caused by drowning. Water, both at the coast and inland, was the big story with Ian.
sarasotanewsleader.com
Commissioners Cutsinger and Moran push for more flexibility in removal of Grand Trees to allow for new developments
At board’s request, staff proposing amendments to county’s environmental protection regulations. With Sarasota County’s Environmental staff proposing amendments to the County Code, at the County Commission’s direction, two board members this week emphasized the need for more flexibility in the removal of Grand Trees. As noted...
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
recordpatriot.com
Hour-by-hour analysis of Hurricane Ian plan shows toll of Lee County's decision to wait it out
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian was gaining strength and spiraling toward western Florida. Officials from Lee County gathered in an emergency headquarters on Sept. 26 to review their response plans. Forecasters warned that catastrophic storm surge could inundate much of the coastline with several feet of seawater, even in...
blackchronicle.com
Palm trees in Florida weathered Hurricane Ian’s wrath just fine
FORT MYERS, Fla. — When a hurricane assaults the coast, as Ian did to Southwest Florida, flip on the TV and the photographs the cameras have to indicate are palm trees flailed by the livid winds. The compulsory footage is meant to be visible proof of nature’s fury. And that it’s. But a palm tree standing as much as a hurricane is just as a lot a logo of the resilience of life, notably so in Fort Myers, the City of Palms.
This house sits on 35th street in Lehigh Acres
So Lee County building inspectors are overlooking all issues of safeguards to make certain lee county building companies are building to withstand a category 5 hurricane. These pictures are not the exception but the norm and building officials are forever looking the other way, why?. Lee county leaders are aware...
theminaretonline.org
Hurricane Ian Causes Catastrophic Outcomes and 500 Year Flood Event
On Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Fort Myers, Florida as a category four hurricane with wind gusts less than 10 mph away from being a category five. Wind gusts of 150 mph left coastal towns destroyed and some of these towns are no longer able to be identified. The storm was catastrophic, devastating, and life changing for many in the region.
sarasotanewsleader.com
Siesta residents seeking to prevent construction of two high-rise hotels ask judge to reconsider his elimination earlier this year of one count in their complaint
Assistant county attorney argues that plaintiffs trying to get around applicable state law. A south Siesta Key resident and two homeowners associations that filed suit against Sarasota County last year, following the County Commission’s approval of two hotels on Siesta Key, have asked the presiding judge to reconsider a July ruling that eliminated Count I of their complaint.
Comments / 0