10NEWS
FEMA administrator visits North Port, highlights disaster recovery center for help after Ian
The center is open at Shannon Staub Public Library. Nearby in Englewood, there's a center at the Tringali Rec Center.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood
The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
sarasotanewsleader.com
On Oct. 17, recycling collections to resume in unincorporated Sarasota County
Residents reminded not to use recycling carts for regular garbage or yard waste. Sarasota County staff has announced that residential recycling collections will resume on Monday, Oct. 17. The service was suspended on Sept. 28 as a result of Hurricane Ian’s impacts on the county. The following, staff noted,...
Lee County river bank expected to remain flooded until Thanksgiving, hundreds of homes still remain underwater
The Lee County river will remain flooded for a while until at least Thanksgiving, and weeks later, hundreds of homes across the area remain underwater. A man with a gas can pleads his case to cross a shallow section of a flooded street at a roadblock near a river in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
WINKNEWS.com
Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief
The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
WINKNEWS.com
Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands
Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt, making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations, which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
blackchronicle.com
Second phase of Florida D-SNAP program opens Monday for Orange and Flagler County residents – WFTV
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families introduced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris mentioned that Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties can...
FEMA opens Disaster Resource Center in multiple counties for Ian victims
You can go to the Disaster Recovery Center to get financial assistance from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, local government and even talk to someone about the mental toll Ian has had on you.
click orlando
Polk County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can get help at new Disaster Recovery Center
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A new FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened in Polk County, giving another resource to people impacted by Hurricane Ian. The DRC is located at the W.H. Stuart Center at 1702 S. Holland Pkwy in Bartow and will be open 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., seven days a week, FEMA said in a release.
mymanatee.org
D-SNAP Benefits for Impacted Residents
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 11, 2022) – Manatee County residents can apply for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). This program provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP). D-SNAP is...
Governor DeSantis holds press conference in Punta Gorda
Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Punta Gorda today, hosting a press conference at the Burnt Store Marina
Governor DeSantis: All school districts in the state to reopen next week
Governor Ron DeSantis announces all school districts to reopen in the state by Tuesday, Oct. 18 at a press conference in Cape Coral.
Governor awards $2 million from Florida Disaster Fund to first responders
Governor Ron DeSantis is in Punta Gorda at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office to announce $2 million from Florida Disaster Fund to first responders.
Tomorrow is the last day to apply for Disaster-SNAP
Sunday is the final day for Lee County residents to register and complete an interview to participate in the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
thecitymenus.com
Southwire’s Project GIFT® Provides Disaster Relief in Florida Following Hurricane Ian
On September 28, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, causing widespread damage and leaving millions without power. In response, Southwire’s Project GIFT hosted disaster relief drives across several of the company’s Giving Back communities. Through this effort, nearly six tractor-trailers full of much-needed supplies were collected for those impacted by the devastating storm.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Hiring Event for Multiple Industries on October 18th, 2022
TAMPA, FL – CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) will be hosting an in-person hiring event for Hillsborough County on Tuesday, October 18th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CSTB’s Tampa Center, located at 9215 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33612, in Room #3. Jobseekers must register on www.EmployFlorida.com...
wild941.com
Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area. Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
santivachronicle.com
FEMA Assistance Available
FEMA issued a lengthy news release today, Oct. 8, detailing the federal assistance to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. The various forms of assistance include temporary housing; essential home repairs; and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses. Among the key messages are the following:. Hotel, Motel Cost...
Section of Price Blvd repaired in North Port
Price Boulevard suffered extensive damage from hurricane Ian, but now we’re starting to see traffic flow once again.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
