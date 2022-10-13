Read full article on original website
Related
‘North Port doesn’t have any dams’: City clears up confusion about Hurricane Ian damage
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As North Port residents work to clean up the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the city is working to clear up confusion and rumors surrounding one of its water control structures.
sarasotafl.gov
Interactive storm debris map available for City of Sarasota residents
An interactive storm debris collection map is now available for City of Sarasota residents. Click this link and enter your address to find your collection zone and status. To ensure storm debris is collected, residents are asked to follow these rules:. Separate debris into distinct piles:. vegetative. fencing/construction materials (Fencing...
sarasotanewsleader.com
Commissioners Cutsinger and Moran push for more flexibility in removal of Grand Trees to allow for new developments
At board’s request, staff proposing amendments to county’s environmental protection regulations. With Sarasota County’s Environmental staff proposing amendments to the County Code, at the County Commission’s direction, two board members this week emphasized the need for more flexibility in the removal of Grand Trees. As noted...
Lee County river bank expected to remain flooded until Thanksgiving, hundreds of homes still remain underwater
The Lee County river will remain flooded for a while until at least Thanksgiving, and weeks later, hundreds of homes across the area remain underwater. A man with a gas can pleads his case to cross a shallow section of a flooded street at a roadblock near a river in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
Split-access plan in Fort Myers Beach hopes to speed recovery
A new access plan for Fort Myers Beach is put in place to help speed recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
Residents warned of hazardous debris from balconies on Fort Myers Beach
As Fort Myers Beach starts cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian, officials are warning people to watch out for debris on the ground.
WINKNEWS.com
Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands
Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt, making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations, which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
Mysuncoast.com
Several store parking lots in North Port have workers camping out and others helping
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Store parking lots in North Port seem to be a popular spot where helpers are camped out and where help is being given. The Salvation Army of Georgia is stationed in several different locations including the Super Walmart on Tamiami Trail. Between lunch and dinner, they are handing 500 hot meals everyday at this location.
No swim advisory issued for Bird Key Park in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota issued a no-swim advisory on Thursday for Bird Key Park after levels of enterococcus bacteria were found to be outside of acceptable limits. The park, also known as Ringling Causeway, was tested Monday and then again Thursday, according...
Section of Price Blvd repaired in North Port
Price Boulevard suffered extensive damage from hurricane Ian, but now we’re starting to see traffic flow once again.
sarasotanewsleader.com
Siesta residents seeking to prevent construction of two high-rise hotels ask judge to reconsider his elimination earlier this year of one count in their complaint
Assistant county attorney argues that plaintiffs trying to get around applicable state law. A south Siesta Key resident and two homeowners associations that filed suit against Sarasota County last year, following the County Commission’s approval of two hotels on Siesta Key, have asked the presiding judge to reconsider a July ruling that eliminated Count I of their complaint.
stpetecatalyst.com
Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project
October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
Mysuncoast.com
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers install first Blue Roof in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Operation Blue Roof blessed a family in Englewood on Friday by installing the temporary roof. Operation Blue Roof is an initiative through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with assistance from FEMA. The program gives homeowners a temporary fix to their homes after Hurricane Ian. The Blue Roof is a fiber-reinforced and UV-resistant covering that gives homeowners 30 days of protection.
mynews13.com
Manatee County dairy farm suffers damages from Hurricane Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian swept through Manatee County, local farmers say they took a big hit. From animals to infrastructure, officials say the loss and damage are unprecedented. What You Need To Know. The owners of Dakin Dairy Farms say they are trying to rebuild after...
Myakka City well water contaminated by Hurricane Ian floodwater
While the majority of Myakka city residents use well water, Manatee County leaders are urging those residents not to drink the water.
Longboat Observer
Controversial development rules set for Monday vote in Sarasota
When it comes to real estate development, time is money, and uncertainty can be a deterrent. And when asking a residential developer to include affordable and/or attainable housing in their projects, they want a minimum of both. That’s the impetus behind what has become the most controversial of the city...
DeSantis requests fishing disaster declaration for Punta Gorda, areas hit by Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Punta Gorda with other state officials Saturday after several stops in hurricane-hit areas this week.
WINKNEWS.com
Ceiling collapsed on woman after roof tarp was put on wrong
Tarps are a common sight on the roof of homes in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. It is supposed to be a quick fix until you can get repairs, but one woman said the roofers didn’t put hers on correctly and as she went to put buckets under some spots that were leaking, the ceiling fell on her.
Sarasota County restaurant remains closed after Hurricane Ian flooding of the Myakka River
Two weeks after Hurricane Ian and the subsequent flooding from the Myakka River, the Snook Haven restaurant nestled in the backwoods of Sarasota County remains closed.
Comments / 0