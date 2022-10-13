ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

sarasotafl.gov

Interactive storm debris map available for City of Sarasota residents

An interactive storm debris collection map is now available for City of Sarasota residents. Click this link and enter your address to find your collection zone and status. To ensure storm debris is collected, residents are asked to follow these rules:. Separate debris into distinct piles:. vegetative. fencing/construction materials (Fencing...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Commissioners Cutsinger and Moran push for more flexibility in removal of Grand Trees to allow for new developments

At board’s request, staff proposing amendments to county’s environmental protection regulations. With Sarasota County’s Environmental staff proposing amendments to the County Code, at the County Commission’s direction, two board members this week emphasized the need for more flexibility in the removal of Grand Trees. As noted...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands

Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt, making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations, which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
SANIBEL, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Siesta residents seeking to prevent construction of two high-rise hotels ask judge to reconsider his elimination earlier this year of one count in their complaint

Assistant county attorney argues that plaintiffs trying to get around applicable state law. A south Siesta Key resident and two homeowners associations that filed suit against Sarasota County last year, following the County Commission’s approval of two hotels on Siesta Key, have asked the presiding judge to reconsider a July ruling that eliminated Count I of their complaint.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project

October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers install first Blue Roof in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Operation Blue Roof blessed a family in Englewood on Friday by installing the temporary roof. Operation Blue Roof is an initiative through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with assistance from FEMA. The program gives homeowners a temporary fix to their homes after Hurricane Ian. The Blue Roof is a fiber-reinforced and UV-resistant covering that gives homeowners 30 days of protection.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
mynews13.com

Manatee County dairy farm suffers damages from Hurricane Ian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian swept through Manatee County, local farmers say they took a big hit. From animals to infrastructure, officials say the loss and damage are unprecedented. What You Need To Know. The owners of Dakin Dairy Farms say they are trying to rebuild after...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Controversial development rules set for Monday vote in Sarasota

When it comes to real estate development, time is money, and uncertainty can be a deterrent. And when asking a residential developer to include affordable and/or attainable housing in their projects, they want a minimum of both. That’s the impetus behind what has become the most controversial of the city...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Ceiling collapsed on woman after roof tarp was put on wrong

Tarps are a common sight on the roof of homes in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. It is supposed to be a quick fix until you can get repairs, but one woman said the roofers didn’t put hers on correctly and as she went to put buckets under some spots that were leaking, the ceiling fell on her.
CAPE CORAL, FL

