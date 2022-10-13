If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The HBO max series Euphoria has taken the world by storm. With Season 2 officially wrapped up, Sunday nights just aren’t the same. If you’re anything like us, you’re probably anticipating the next season of the HBO drama. We expect Euphoria costumes to be major while we all await the return of our favorite show. Whether you’re team Maddy or team Cassie – you probably can’t get enough of all of the stars. Luckily, with Halloween around the corner — you can dress up as your favorite characters from the show in their most iconic moments.

17 MINUTES AGO