Euphoria Halloween Costume DIYs: Easy Ways To Dress Like Your Favorite Characters For Less
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The HBO max series Euphoria has taken the world by storm. With Season 2 officially wrapped up, Sunday nights just aren’t the same. If you’re anything like us, you’re probably anticipating the next season of the HBO drama. We expect Euphoria costumes to be major while we all await the return of our favorite show. Whether you’re team Maddy or team Cassie – you probably can’t get enough of all of the stars. Luckily, with Halloween around the corner — you can dress up as your favorite characters from the show in their most iconic moments.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Beauty Sale: Save Up to 30% on Celeb-Approved Makeup and Glowing Skincare
Everyone from Amal Clooney to Jenifer Aniston and even Meghan Markle is head-over-heels for Charlotte Tilbury makeup and with good reason. Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's eponymous beauty line has been around for nearly 10 years. Though, the makeup brand truly hit its stride in the last year since going viral on TikTok. The brand's hashtag boasts over 1.4 billion views on the video-sharing app, and its notoriety is thanks to one product collection: Pillow Talk, a universal rosy nude shade available in lip liners, lipsticks, gloss, blush, and even eyeshadow palettes.
Save up to $150 on Cordless Vacuums and Air Purifiers at Dyson's Sale
Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson sale, we know it is worth checking out. Dyson's Sale is currently offering can't-miss discounts on top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers ahead of Black Friday and the holiday season.
Amazon's Best Early Black Friday Deals Include Up to 50% Off Adidas Ultraboost 22 for Men and Women
Prime Early Access sale might be over, but you can still score plenty of holiday deals ahead of Black Friday on Amazon. The retailer has released early holiday sales to shop, including major discounts on Adidas sneakers for men and women. One of the brand's most popular styles, the Ultraboost, is just one of the styles you can snag on sale from Adidas right now.
Paula's Choice Sale: Save 20% on Anti-Aging Serums, Treatments, Moisturizers and More This Week Only
You can never have enough skincare products in your life — especially if they're from cult-favorite brands like Paula's Choice. The popular beauty and wellness label has a reputation for its cruelty- and fragrance-free products that are hailed by everyone from dermatologists to celebrities and editors for their notably effective results. Right now, Paula's Choice is offering 20% off their entire range of anti-aging skin care products with the code RADIANCE.
