WANE-TV
Passenger in crash on Hessen Cassel dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the 5 people hurt in a crash in southeast Fort Wayne Friday evening has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, just south of East Paulding Road. Police said a vehicle crossed the center...
abc57.com
Goshen man hospitalized with multiple injuries following single-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning on County Road 16 at 12:51 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that the driver, a 25-year-old man from Goshen, was traveling east on County Road 16 at the time of the incident.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: 13 cars damaged in weekend hit-and-run crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are looking into a hit-and-run crash over the weekend that caused damage to over a dozen cars on the city’s south side. FWPD says around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, officers responded...
abc57.com
Officials investigating fatal shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind., --- The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one person. Officials said they responded to a call about a shooting around 2:47 pm in the area of 1200 Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. When they arrived, police said they found...
1 dead in overnight crash in New Haven
The New Haven Police Department said the crash happened on SR 930 just west of New Haven Ave.
WANE-TV
Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
wfft.com
New Haven crash kills one, seriously injures another
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is dead and another person is hospitalized after a crash in New Haven early Sunday morning. New Haven Police responded to a crash on State Road 930 near New Haven Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. They say one driver was going the wrong...
WANE-TV
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
WOWO News
UPDATED: Woman Found Dead In Friday Morning South Fort Wayne Stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the second time in less than 24 hours, Fort Wayne Police responded to a call on a reported stabbing. This one was in the early morning hours Friday, shortly after 2:30 A.M. Police were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Rd where they found an adult female victim suffering from stab wounds who was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries.
WISH-TV
Man faces murder, attempted murder charges in Fort Wayne stabbings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been charged for murder and attempted murder after stabbing a woman and attempting to stab a man early Friday morning in Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne Police Department says. At 2:35 a.m. Friday, police went a report of a person stabbed...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman dies in early morning stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early Friday morning in the 7900 Blk. of Decatur Rd. Authorities tell us they got to the apartment around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman lying in the hallway with stab wounds. Medics pronounced her dead on the scene.
wfft.com
Woman killed in stabbing on Decatur Road identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The woman killed in Friday's early morning stabbing on Decatur Road has been identified. The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified her as Margaret Louise Surry, 34, of Fort Wayne. The autopsy showed the cause of death was stab wounds of the neck and body.
wfft.com
One woman dead, one man injured in early morning stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman has died and a man has been injured after being stabbed early Friday morning. Police responded to a call about a woman being stabbed around 2:35 a.m. in the 7900 block of Decatur Road. Police say they found a woman who was pronounced...
wfft.com
Coroner IDs stabbing victim who showed up at Fort Wayne fire station
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Coroner has identified a 38-year-old man who died after he showed up at the Fort Wayne Fire Station No. 1 with a stab wound. The coroner says Robert Lee Higginbotham III of Fort Wayne died from a stab wound to the torso. The manner of death is homicide.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne church holds vigil for grieving families
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Those who have experienced the loss of a child, or want to support those who have, are invited Sunday evening to a Fort Wayne church for a service of remembrance. October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Messiah Lutheran Church is holding...
WANE-TV
Country Heritage Winery to add location in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winery popular with residents of northeast Indiana announced it’s adding a new location in downtown Fort Wayne this year. Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard, a staple of DeKalb County, announced Monday on Facebook a Fort Wayne location is set to open before Thanksgiving.
WANE-TV
Allen County Coroner identifies two stabbing victims from Thursday evening and Friday morning.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner has identified the two stabbing victims who died in separate incidents Thursday evening and Friday morning. Robert Lee Higginbotham, 38 of Fort Wayne, who sought aid at the downtown Fort Wayne fire station on Main Street Thursday around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, died from a stab wound to the torso, the coroner said. His death is the 20th homicide in Allen County this year.
WANE-TV
Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne leaf collection starts October 31
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Street Department leaf collection will begin on October 31 and run through December 16. South neighborhood collection dates will be Oct. 31-Nov. 4 and Nov. 28-Dec. 2. North neighborhood collection dates will be Nov. 7-11 and Dec. 5-9. Central neighborhood collection dates...
Times-Union Newspaper
Milford Battles Quonset Fire
MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
