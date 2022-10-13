ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Report: Florida theme parks saw attendance gains in 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. — Athough theme park attendance has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, Florida theme parks made significant gains in 2021, according to the annual report from TEA/AECOM. What You Need To Know. The theme parks continue their recovery from the pandemic. TEA/AECOM has released the annual theme...
In Central Florida, few options for Long COVID patients

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Amanda Cravey came down with COVID-19 in December 2021, it felt like a mild cold – until a week later, when she said that "all of her systems went haywire." Her heart raced, she struggled to breathe and she experienced bouts of brain fog:...
Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden strode into the telephone bank at a crowded union hall and eagerly began making calls and eating doughnuts — one frosted, one glazed — as he tries every page in the political playbook to deliver votes for Democrats. "What a...
Signup for D-SNAP’s 2nd phase starts on Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) is opening its second phase of the D-SNAP program on Monday, which covers many local counties. Phase 2 of D-SNAP allows residents in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties to take part. Next week residents...
Kemp vs. Abrams II: Republican has incumbent advantage now

ATLANTA (AP) — In 2018, Brian Kemp spent much of his campaign for Georgia governor in Stacey Abrams’ shadow as the Democratic Party star tried to become the nation's first Black female governor. In the end, he won narrowly anyway. Then, halfway through his term, the Republican governor...
