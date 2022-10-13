Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
3 detained after police execute search warrant in Trotwood
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police executed a search warrant at 926 Olive Road in Trotwood on Monday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says three people were detained, but information regarding what crews were searching for is unavailable at this time. Nine crews were sent to the address around 5 p.m. to...
Pilot injured after ultra-light plane crashes in Preble County
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an ultra-light plane crash on Sunday. The crash happened on the 600 block of Preble County Line Road between West Alexandria and New Lebanon at about 9:35 a.m., according to Preble County Township Police Chief Tim Littleton. The plane...
Waffle House eyes Dayton for new location
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Plans to open a popular restaurant in the Dayton area are moving forward. The project will provide another dining option, as well as new jobs. Construction of a Waffle House at Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton will begin in early November. It...
Two dead after crash involving UTV
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKEF) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash in Montgomery County that resulted in two deaths. According to OSHP dispatch, at approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, 4 people drove a UTV through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek and struck the opposite bank.
UPDATE: No transports to the hospital after fire on Berwin Ave.
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of an active fire on Berwin Ave. in Kettering. Kettering Fire Dispatch says crews are fighting an active fire on a residential structure. There is no word on transports to hospitals at this time. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as...
44th Highway Hikers Toy Run providing Christmas gifts for nearly 2,000 children
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 44th Highway Hikers Toy Run took place on Sunday, October 16, with nearly 4,000 motorcycles, some from many states over. "We've done this Toy Run for 44 consecutive years, for the children of Clark County. As you can see, about 4,000 plus of my closest friends showed up on motorcycles today so kids in Clark County can have Christmas," said Barren Seelig, Highway Hiker in attendance.
Toy drive looking for help breaking record for donations
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- You're invited to help break a record for amount of toy donations at the Driven To Make a Difference 10th Annual Toys For Tots Charity Event. The toy drive and charity event will take place Dec. 3 at Horsepower Farm in Middletown. Organizers say this annual event brings in tens of thousands of toy donations every year for the Marines Toys for Tots program.
Honor Flight veterans return home with a big homecoming at Dayton Airport
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) --- On Saturday morning, the last Honor Flight Dayton departed for Washington, D.C. from Dayton International Airport. The 102 veterans on board the airplane paid visits to the Korean, World War II, Lincoln, and Vietnam Memorials. Also, the group went to Arlington Cemetery and the USMC and...
75 people referred to Ohio AG over possible election fraud, secretary of state says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 75 people are being investigated for possible election fraud after a new round of reviews, the Ohio secretary of state says. Sec. LaRose said his office has referred a total of 630 cases of election fraud since he took office. It's unclear how many of...
Fire Prevention Week continues
URBANA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Urbana Fire welcomed the State Fire Marshal and Governor Mike DeWine. In honor of Fire Prevention Week , they also visited the Fire Departments in Troy and Sidney. The theme for this week is "Fire won't wait." "It's better to go ahead and exit and not...
House fire safety tips as temperatures continue to drop
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments say every year, the risk of house fires rises as temperatures continue to drop. But, they say the majority of house fires are preventable if people just take the proper safety precautions. “It's just a lot of times people think it couldn't happen...
Busch for dogs? Anheuser-Busch debuts new turkey 'Dog Brew'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Now you and your dog can both enjoy turkey time this holiday season. Anheuser-Busch is selling a special turkey "Dog Brew" this winter holiday season. There isn't any alcohol or hops in the cans (that would be toxic for dogs). Among Dog Brew's listed ingredients...
Pickleball gaining fans in Miami Valley
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- The sport of pickleball formally began in the 1960s in Bainbridge Island, Washington, but the sport's popularity has increased significantly in recent years. That popularity has been present in the Miami Valley for a decade, as multiple locations are holding open-court sessions for both longtime players...
Community Resource Fair to celebrate Rock the Block
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Five Rivers Health Center will be hosting a resource fair to celebrate their Rock the Block revitalization effort. Rock the Block is a neighborhood revitalization effort in Dayton’s Edgemont neighborhood. From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., approximately 50 volunteers will complete beautification projects across the...
Astronaut Story Musgrave to visit Wapakoneta on November 10
WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, November 10, at 7:00 p.m., the Armstrong Air & Space Museum will present a free public discussion with former NASA astronaut Story Musgrave in the auditorium of the Wapakoneta Middle School. The main accomplishment of Dr. Musgrave is that he is the only astronaut...
Wittenberg starts fast, rolls to home win
SPRINGFIELD, OHIO (WKEF) - Wittenberg football returned home Saturday, and used early momentum to their advantage in a 62-7 win over Oberlin. The Tigers (4-2, 4-1 NCAC) scored in the opening minute of the contest, finding the end zone three times in the first quarter and four more times in the second. Garrett Gross and Reid Hall had two total touchdowns each, while Mario Getaw rans for 110 yards, a 60-yard score among that tally.
First flurries of the season? When we could see them
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Freeze Warnings and Watches in effect across the Miami Valley! Cold air slides in to kick off the week. We are waking up to the upper 30s with highs only in the mid 40s today. We could see our first flurries of the season after sunset...
Air Force Museum hosting first after-hours event: "Bombers & Brews"
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In collaboration with Bombers & Brews, the National Museum of the United States Air Force will launch its new After Dark series with its first event. On November 5, the museum will host the adults-only (21+) event from 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Visitors will get...
UD Basketball holds Red-Blue Scrimmages
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - With college basketball season just around the corner, Saturday marked a chance for Dayton Flyer fans to see both teams on the court at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers held a Red-Blue practice/scrimmage session, with the women taking part in various drills and a three-point...
