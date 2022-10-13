Read full article on original website
CALDARA | Ganahl’s bull feces vs. Polis’ unicorn feces
There are two major party candidates running for governor. Both want to gradually eliminate Colorado’s income tax. They want the same outcome but by differing means. So why is it that one candidate is being lampooned for it and no one is talking about the other candidate’s plan at all? Heidi Ganahl put out a...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Arizona Secretary of State Candidate Promotes Tina Peters’ Election Conspiracy
Mesa County, Colorado, Clerk Tina Peters, who faces multiple felony charges, may have lost her race in June’s primary GOP election, but her false allegations of election fraud live on through conspiracists in Colorado and nationally. One of those currently rallying under her banner is state Rep. Mark Finchem, Arizona’s Republican candidate for Secretary of State.
sentinelcolorado.com
Colorado’s elections system is the ‘Gold Standard,’ League of Women voters chief says
DENVER | For 102 years, the League Of Women Voters has helped Americans understand how they can cast their vote in elections. The nonpartisan organization has never endorsed a political party or candidate, providing a valuable resource for voters of all political persuasions. The Colorado News Collaborative is speaking with...
Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
coloradonewsline.com
Kirkmeyer repeats false Colorado oil and gas claims in 8th District debate against Caraveo
The candidates vying to become the first representative of Colorado’s new, highly competitive 8th Congressional District raced through a variety of hot-button issues in their first and only scheduled debate on Thursday. State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, a Republican and a longtime fixture in Weld County politics, used the debate,...
sentinelcolorado.com
COLORADO VOTES 2022: Coroner Kelly Lear, now a Democrat, faces challenge from Ron Bouchard
Kelly Lear, an 18-year veteran of the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office, is seeking re-election this fall, opposed by Republican microscopist Ron Bouchard. Bouchard did not return his Sentinel survey. His campaign website says he is running to bring greater transparency to the office. He said he wants to “elucidate the root cause of deaths associated with global COVID-19 pandemic” and investigate cases of “sudden adult death syndrome,” a diagnosis that vaccine skeptics have claimed without evidence is being used to hide the true nature of vaccine-related deaths.
ksjd.org
Candidates compete eagerly for Colorado's new congressional district seat
The road to control Congress may run through a new House district in Colorado. An independent commission drew new political lines and made the seat one of the most evenly split in the nation. Colorado Public Radio's Bente Birkeland reports. BENTE BIRKELAND, BYLINE: Colorado gained an eighth congressional seat because...
Polis, Ganahl sharpen contrasts on Colorado's economy, crime and abortion in combative debate
Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and his Republican challenger, Heidi Ganahl, clashed on a host of issues including inflation, the state budget, housing policy and public safety on Thursday night in Denver in their second debate, held just days before ballots go out to state voters. Throughout the fast-paced, hourlong...
coloradosun.com
Amendment D: Colorado’s governor would be empowered to reassign judges to newly created judicial district
When lawmakers created a new judicial district in 2020 to account for population growth, they didn’t specify how to appoint judges in the new district — and the Colorado Constitution doesn’t give exact directions, either. Amendment D is a one-time measure that would amend the state Constitution...
Counties most concerned about climate change in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Colorado using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
sentinelcolorado.com
Proposition GG: Information on Colorado income tax changes would be more prominently displayed
DENVER | Proposition GG is a ballot measure about ballot measures. It represents Colorado’s latest battleground over the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as Democrats seek to work around the 1992 constitutional amendment, known as TABOR, and Republicans battle to prevent any changes. The initiative, if passed, would require the state to more prominently display detailed information about how citizen-initiated ballot measures changing the income tax rate would affect Coloradans.
Republican Rift: The impact of election deniers on the GOP and where Colorado candidates stand
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- In politics, two years is a long time. For the Republican Party, however, it hasn't been long enough to put an end to election conspiracy theories. According to a newly released Washington Post report, 53% of Republican candidates on the ballot for U.S. House, Senate, and key statewide offices have denied, or still The post Republican Rift: The impact of election deniers on the GOP and where Colorado candidates stand appeared first on KRDO.
State Rep. Tim Geitner resigns from Colorado General Assembly
Assistant House Minority Leader Tim Geitner on Friday confirmed his resignation from the legislature. The Falcon Republican told Colorado Politics his resignation is effective Oct. 7. “As was mentioned in the statement I shared when I announced that I would not be seeking re-election, my focus is shifting so I am able to spend more time with my two boys. With that goal in mind, and with the general election...
National Democrats mimic news sites to influence voters in Colorado
Prominent Democratic operatives are creating a network of websites in midterm battlegrounds like Colorado that mimic local news outlets. Why it matters: The web content is designed to deceive voters by parroting Democratic messages under the banner of independent news, Axios' Lachlan Markay and Thomas Wheatley report. Candidates and campaigns...
cowboystatedaily.com
Trying To Turn Red Seat Blue, Democrat Targets GOP Incumbent Through Creative Billboard
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trio of campaign billboards along major corridors through Laramie are catching the attention of many travelers with their unusual marketing approach. Merav Ben-David, a Democratic candidate for Wyoming House District 46, recently put up a billboard advertisement along eastbound Interstate...
sentinelcolorado.com
Proposition FF: Cutting tax breaks for the wealthy would fund program giving all Colorado public school students free meals
DENVER | Proposition FF is a measure on the November ballot that aims to guarantee free school meals for all Colorado public school students, regardless of their household income. It comes after the end of a federal initiative that provided free meals to all kids through the first two years...
KKTV
UCCS professor talks early predictions, party nominees, and voter interests ahead of Colorado elections
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - University of Colorado - Colorado Springs Political Science Professor Joshua Dunn joined KKTV once again in the 11 Breaking News Center ahead of the midterm election happening on Nov. 8. He sat down with Digital Anchor Carel Lajara to talk about what has changed since...
sentinelcolorado.com
Proposition 124: Colorado voters will decide whether retail liquor stores should be able to open more locations
DENVER | There are only three Total Wine & More stores in Colorado, when in other states, like Florida and California, there are dozens. That’s because Colorado’s liquor laws allow retailers have only three locations in the state. Starting in 2027, that number jumps to four stores under existing statutes.
