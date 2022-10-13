ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Arizona Secretary of State Candidate Promotes Tina Peters’ Election Conspiracy

Mesa County, Colorado, Clerk Tina Peters, who faces multiple felony charges, may have lost her race in June’s primary GOP election, but her false allegations of election fraud live on through conspiracists in Colorado and nationally. One of those currently rallying under her banner is state Rep. Mark Finchem, Arizona’s Republican candidate for Secretary of State.
ARIZONA STATE
KXRM

Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hotchkiss, CO
State
Kansas State
County
Delta County, CO
State
Wyoming State
Delta County, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Delta, CO
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
sentinelcolorado.com

COLORADO VOTES 2022: Coroner Kelly Lear, now a Democrat, faces challenge from Ron Bouchard

Kelly Lear, an 18-year veteran of the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office, is seeking re-election this fall, opposed by Republican microscopist Ron Bouchard. Bouchard did not return his Sentinel survey. His campaign website says he is running to bring greater transparency to the office. He said he wants to “elucidate the root cause of deaths associated with global COVID-19 pandemic” and investigate cases of “sudden adult death syndrome,” a diagnosis that vaccine skeptics have claimed without evidence is being used to hide the true nature of vaccine-related deaths.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
ksjd.org

Candidates compete eagerly for Colorado's new congressional district seat

The road to control Congress may run through a new House district in Colorado. An independent commission drew new political lines and made the seat one of the most evenly split in the nation. Colorado Public Radio's Bente Birkeland reports. BENTE BIRKELAND, BYLINE: Colorado gained an eighth congressional seat because...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Matt Gaetz
sentinelcolorado.com

Proposition GG: Information on Colorado income tax changes would be more prominently displayed

DENVER | Proposition GG is a ballot measure about ballot measures. It represents Colorado’s latest battleground over the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as Democrats seek to work around the 1992 constitutional amendment, known as TABOR, and Republicans battle to prevent any changes. The initiative, if passed, would require the state to more prominently display detailed information about how citizen-initiated ballot measures changing the income tax rate would affect Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Republican Rift: The impact of election deniers on the GOP and where Colorado candidates stand

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- In politics, two years is a long time. For the Republican Party, however, it hasn't been long enough to put an end to election conspiracy theories. According to a newly released Washington Post report, 53% of Republican candidates on the ballot for U.S. House, Senate, and key statewide offices have denied, or still The post Republican Rift: The impact of election deniers on the GOP and where Colorado candidates stand appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Politics Federal#Election Local#Politics Congress#Politics Local#Election Federal#Democratic#Republicans#Keating Research
The Denver Gazette

State Rep. Tim Geitner resigns from Colorado General Assembly

Assistant House Minority Leader Tim Geitner on Friday confirmed his resignation from the legislature. The Falcon Republican told Colorado Politics his resignation is effective Oct. 7. “As was mentioned in the statement I shared when I announced that I would not be seeking re-election, my focus is shifting so I am able to spend more time with my two boys. With that goal in mind, and with the general election...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

National Democrats mimic news sites to influence voters in Colorado

Prominent Democratic operatives are creating a network of websites in midterm battlegrounds like Colorado that mimic local news outlets. Why it matters: The web content is designed to deceive voters by parroting Democratic messages under the banner of independent news, Axios' Lachlan Markay and Thomas Wheatley report. Candidates and campaigns...
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Trying To Turn Red Seat Blue, Democrat Targets GOP Incumbent Through Creative Billboard

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trio of campaign billboards along major corridors through Laramie are catching the attention of many travelers with their unusual marketing approach. Merav Ben-David, a Democratic candidate for Wyoming House District 46, recently put up a billboard advertisement along eastbound Interstate...
LARAMIE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy