Read full article on original website
Related
Brookville, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Xenia football team will have a game with Brookville High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
dayton247now.com
Football Friday Highlights - Week 9
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out highlights from a busy Week 9 of high school football! Area scores from Friday are below!. Xenia 64, West Carrollton 20 (Thursday Night Lights) Ponitz 20, Belmont 7 (Thursday) Trotwood-Madison 44, Meadowdale 0. Dunbar 62, Thurgood Marshall 28. SWBL. Valley View 38, Eaton 17.
dayton247now.com
Wittenberg starts fast, rolls to home win
SPRINGFIELD, OHIO (WKEF) - Wittenberg football returned home Saturday, and used early momentum to their advantage in a 62-7 win over Oberlin. The Tigers (4-2, 4-1 NCAC) scored in the opening minute of the contest, finding the end zone three times in the first quarter and four more times in the second. Garrett Gross and Reid Hall had two total touchdowns each, while Mario Getaw rans for 110 yards, a 60-yard score among that tally.
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
dayton247now.com
UD Basketball holds Red-Blue Scrimmages
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - With college basketball season just around the corner, Saturday marked a chance for Dayton Flyer fans to see both teams on the court at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers held a Red-Blue practice/scrimmage session, with the women taking part in various drills and a three-point...
Three departments respond to Piqua fire
According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.
One dead after mobile home fire in Piqua
The trailer was fully involved, said Miami Valley Today, and crews worked for nearly three hours to extinguish the fire and remaining hot spots.
dayton.com
How area cities are responding to loss of neighborhood trees
Patrick Higgins is more than halfway to his goal of planting 125 trees at the 5-acre Sugarcreek Twp. home he bought two years ago. “You don’t have to have five acres,” he said. “You can have a quarter of an acre and plant two or three native trees and make a difference.”
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning. Crews were called to the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue on the report of a shooting victim around 1:35 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 taken to hospital after...
miamivalleytoday.com
Boys Cross Country Conference Roundup
SIDNEY — Landon Kimmel continued his impressive freshman season, leading the Tippecanoe boys cross country team to a runaway win at the MVL race Saturday at Sidney High School. Tipp finished first with 29 points. Troy was second with 71 and Piqua finished fourth. Kimmel was more than a...
Multiple crews called to 8-acre field fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Multiple fire crews have been called to a field fire in Clark County early Monday morning. Pitchin Village Fire Chief Jeff Bern told News Center 7 that crews were dispatched to the 7100 block of Old Clifton Road. The fire burned through eight acres of already...
WLWT 5
Pilot taken to hospital after plane crashes into Ohio cornfield
NEW LEBANON, Ohio — A pilot was taken to the hospital after a plane crashed into a cornfield near Dayton, Ohio. According to our NBC affiliate WDTN, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Firestar II crashed into the field in New Lebanon round 8:30 a.m. The pilot was the only person on board.
Several crews battle Sunday field fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a field fire in Darke County late Sunday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County. Crews were sent to a reported fire in the 4100 block of U.S. 127...
Ohio State announces kickoff time against Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will play at noon two days before Halloween, according to Ohio State. No. 2 Ohio State is on a bye week after defeating Michigan State 49-20 […]
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to reported structure fire
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire Monday morning in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire was reported to have broke out at 10:39 a.m. in the 4700 block of Trenton...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
No injuries reported after Huber Heights house fire
The Huber Heights Fire Division reported that three people, two dogs and a cat made it out safely from the home.
Tennessee shocks Alabama 52-49, and Ohio State football has a new SEC team to worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s playoff era has often involved keeping an eye on what Alabama is doing on its own postseason road. Tennessee has officially joined the conversation of SEC teams the Buckeyes may meet in December. Chase McGrath’s field goal as time expired gave the Volunteers a 52-49 victory over Alabama in one of the defining games of the college football season’s first half.
Pumpkin chuck held Saturday at WPAFB
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The 17th annual free pumpkin chuck event was held Saturday. According to a release, Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) held their annual free pumpkin chuck event from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 5901 Airway Road in Riverside. The event was open to the public and the public were encouraged […]
dayton247now.com
Waffle House eyes Dayton for new location
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Plans to open a popular restaurant in the Dayton area are moving forward. The project will provide another dining option, as well as new jobs. Construction of a Waffle House at Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton will begin in early November. It...
Comments / 1