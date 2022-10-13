When it was announced that Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha, who fans grew to love in 2021’s WandaVision, was returning to the role for her own solo series, fans were curious about the direction it might take. After taking a sound beating from the Scarlet Witch and having her powers drained, Agatha was punished by being turned back into the nosy neighbor version of her character and left behind in Westview. Even as the start of production on Agatha: Coven of Chaos draws near, word on the plot of the series has yet to hit the web, though some intriguing casting details have.

TV SERIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO