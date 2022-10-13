Read full article on original website
Edward Norton Almost Made His Return to the MCU in ‘She-Hulk’
Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law took full advantage of the self-awareness of the series in order to crack wise about Mark Ruffalo replacing Edward Norton as Bruce Banner/The Hulk. As Jen finds herself working on Emil Blonsky’s case, she also finds herself conflicted given Blonsky’s past with her cousin. Smart Hulk gives her the all clear, however, telling her he is a “completely different person now, literally.” It was a great joke for those who caught it and it was never thought of again…until now.
‘She-Hulk’ Star Tatiana Maslany Discusses a Potential ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Appearance
Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law saw Charlie Cox guest star as both Matt Murdock and Daredevil and fans ate up both his performance and the chemistry between his character and Tatiana Maslany’s Jen Walters. Since the episode debuted, fans have been clamoring to see more of the two together and while they got a few seconds of screen time with one another in the finale of She-Hulk, it didn’t quite satisfy the need of fans nor, apparently, Maslany.
Tatiana Maslany Says She-Hulk Isn’t Serious About Dating Daredevil
In an interview with ExtraTV, She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany dished on one of the show’s biggest talking points: Jennifer’s blossoming relationship with Matt Murdock. Upon watching the conclusion of the series where Jen introduces Matt to her family, a portion of the fandom wondered whether this romance would carry on to future installments. Maslany thinks that isn’t the case:
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Seemingly Set to Introduce One of Marvel’s Most Beloved Couples
When it was announced that Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha, who fans grew to love in 2021’s WandaVision, was returning to the role for her own solo series, fans were curious about the direction it might take. After taking a sound beating from the Scarlet Witch and having her powers drained, Agatha was punished by being turned back into the nosy neighbor version of her character and left behind in Westview. Even as the start of production on Agatha: Coven of Chaos draws near, word on the plot of the series has yet to hit the web, though some intriguing casting details have.
A Look at Marvel Studios’ 10-Year Page-to-Screen Rule
New York Comic Con hasn’t really been known to be the kind of event where fans should expect huge reveals from Marvel Studios. Traditionally, it’s been a place for Marvel TV and Marvel Comics to take center stage and NYCC ’22 was comic-heavy. Jonathan Hickman revealed some of Valerio Schiti’s artwork from their mysterious new comic series, the 2022-23 event slate was revealed, including the Fall of X and numerous non-event series were teased or introduced. All in all, a great weekend for Marvel Comics.
RUMOR: ‘Ironheart’ Adds Another Magic User and Ally of Doctor Strange
Marvel Studios upcoming Disney Plus streaming series Ironheart continues to shape up to be the MCU’s first really magic vs. tech battle. Kevin Feige announced Anthony Ramos as the series’ main antagonist, Parker Robbins, aka The Hood, at D23 and a recent rumor that Sacha Baron Cohen will appear as Mephisto continues to gain traction as more sources chime in on its legitimacy. With two major magic users in her way, it would stand to reason that Riri Williams might need some help understanding just what she’s up against and a new rumor might point in the direction of just that kind of ally.
‘Fantastic Four’ Production Update
It’s been over two years since Murphy’s Multiverse first shared the news that Marvel Studios had created a limited liability company under the name Solve Everything Productions for its Fantastic Four film. Since then, information on production has been slow coming as the project lost its original director Jon Watts. But with a new director on board, Matt Shakman, working with writers Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, things seem to be gearing back up. With the new crew of creatives now together and a release date of February 14, 2025, now in place, it seems Marvel Studios has turned its attention to getting production underway.
Solange adds to the discourse surrounding Bill Murray amid 'Being Mortal' scandal
Solange has appeared to endorse a tweet accusing Bill Murray of putting 'both his hands into' her scalp after asking her if she was wearing a wig.
A Fun New Rumor Suggests a Much Talked About Character Will Debut in ‘Ironheart’
Marvel Studios Ironheart will introduce one of Marvel Comics’ most ruthless villains to the MCU: Parker Robbins, aka The Hood. Anthony Ramos will be playing Robbins and was introduced at D23 by Kevin Feige, though little was revealed about his origins or motivations. Footage from Ironheart did, however, show a very comic-accurate-looking cloak on The Hood and a new rumor indicates that its origins may be a bit less comic-accurate.
Actor in cult favorite ‘American Movie’ dies at age 53
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Musician Mike Schank, best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film “American Movie,” has died, according to a close friend. He was 53. Jackie Bogenberger said Schank had been battling cancer in recent months and died Thursday. “American Movie” won...
‘Halloween Ends’ Originally Ended Much Differently
David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends has proven to be incredibly divisive, sparking a great deal of internet debate about the creative choices of the final film in the director’s trilogy. On one side of the debate, fans expressed their frustrations at the lack of screen time for series’ boogeyman Michael Myers; on the other side, fans appreciated the choice to take the focus off the slasher and keep it on the impact the ongoing battle between Myers and Laurie Strode had on Haddonfeild.
A New Rumor Points to Kingpin Running for Mayor of NYC in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
As Daredevil: Born Again begins casting ahead of a 2023 start of production, new information seems to corroborate an old rumor. According to insider Daniel RPK, casting has begun for a group of characters associated with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk as he runs for Mayor. Mayor Fisk may...
RUMOR: Rihanna Has Recorded Songs for the ‘Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack
A new rumor suggests that Rihanna might be lending her voice to a forthcoming soundtrack. The folks over at Hits Daily Double claim to have heard the superstar has recorded two songs for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. This, of course, should be taken with a grain of salt...
Amber Midthunder is Ready to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe
After starring in the Predator prequel this summer, actress Amber Midthunder is already looking ahead to her future. The actress was in attendance at the Newport Beach Film Fest and spoke briefly with the folks at Variety. Midthunder was asked if there was a franchise she would love to be a part of, or if there was something she’d dreamed of doing.
REVIEW: ‘The Rings of Power’ Finale Plays Like Emotional 3D Chess
Morfydd Clark stands solemnly by a gorgeous river, glaring at an open scroll. Her character, Galadriel, has just realized she’s made a horrible mistake. Always so surefooted, the Elven warrior exudes a guttural disbelief. It’s something so shocking that the audience feels it too, their insides twisting with hers as the literal face of evil steps from around the corner. There begins a sequence with enough impact, it may stand as one of the best scenes television has offered this year. In Alloyed, its season finale, The Rings of Power comes full circle and demands to be lauded. It’s a cerebral thrill ride from beginning to end, one designed for faithful fans of the franchise and newcomers alike.
CONFIRMED: Harrison Ford is General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross
Last week, rumors began circulating that Harrison Ford was being eyed to take over the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Now, Deadline has confirmed that Ford will, indeed, portray Ross in Captain America: New World Order alongside Anthony Mackie. Ford will take over the role originated by...
‘Werewolf by Night’ Concept Art Reveals Monster in Color
Marvel Studios’ first Special Presentation, Werewolf by Night, was unique for quite a few reasons. Chief among them, however, was the short film’s commitment to displaying its dark new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe almost entirely in black and white. The spooky aesthetic helped cement the monsters of the world as memorable figures in the MCU’s character roster, but the visual filter wasn’t always going to be a part of the project. It took director Michael Giacchino a few tries to convince Marvel boss Kevin Feige to make the switch away from their traditional look, and in that time, it seems a few passes were made at designing the titular werewolf for a story told in full color.
