Lawrence, KS

Kansas basketball lands in a tie at No. 5 in preseason AP Top 25 poll

The Kansas men's basketball program will open defense of its 2022 national title tied for the No. 5 spot in the nation, according to the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll that was released Monday morning. The Jayhawks, who recently were picked to finish second in the Big 12 Conference...
LAWRENCE, KS
Oklahoma rolls over No. 19 Kansas, 52-42

After starting the season with five consecutive victories, the No. 19 Kansas football team suddenly finds itself riding a two-game losing streak. Oklahoma snapped its own three-game losing streak by rolling over the Jayhawks 52-42 on Saturday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. It marked Oklahoma's 18th consecutive win...
NORMAN, OK

