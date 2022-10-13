Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas basketball lands in a tie at No. 5 in preseason AP Top 25 poll
The Kansas men's basketball program will open defense of its 2022 national title tied for the No. 5 spot in the nation, according to the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll that was released Monday morning. The Jayhawks, who recently were picked to finish second in the Big 12 Conference...
Kansas football falls out of AP Top 25 after second consecutive loss
After finally cracking the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in 674 weeks after their win over Iowa State, the Kansas Jayhawks’ streak of weeks ranked is over at 2. KU fell out of this week’s AP Top 25 after a 52-42 loss at Oklahoma over...
Former Kansas big man Mitch Lightfoot headed to Germany to start pro career
Now that he has picked up his national championship ring and seen the 2022 National Champions banner unveiled at Allen Fieldhouse at last week's Late Night in the Phog, former Kansas big man Mitch Lightfoot is off to start his professional basketball career. Lightfoot is slated to fly to Germany...
Oklahoma rolls over No. 19 Kansas, 52-42
After starting the season with five consecutive victories, the No. 19 Kansas football team suddenly finds itself riding a two-game losing streak. Oklahoma snapped its own three-game losing streak by rolling over the Jayhawks 52-42 on Saturday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. It marked Oklahoma's 18th consecutive win...
