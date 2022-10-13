Read full article on original website
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Finish Up Action at Sacred Heart Fall Classic
MILFORD, Conn. – A second consecutive round of 327 lifted the Lehigh women's golf team to an eighth place finish at the Sacred Heart Fall Classic, which wrapped up Monday at Great River Golf Club. The Mountain Hawks battled through adverse weather conditions to finish with a final total of 654.
lehighsports.com
Pineda Paces Lehigh on Day One of Sacred Heart Fall Classic
MILFORD, Conn. – The Lehigh women's golf team opened up action at the Sacred Heart Fall Classic with an opening round 327 Sunday at Great River Golf Club. Play was suspended Sunday evening with two groups still on the golf course so round one will be completed Monday morning prior to the final round.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh picks up first win to Bloomsburg, falls to West Chester
BETHLEHEM, Pa.- The Lehigh men's swimming and diving team picked up a 180-48 win against Bloomsburg but fell 190-84 vs. West Chester Saturday afternoon. The win over Bloomsburg was the Mountain Hawks' first of the season. Bloomsburg fell to 2-2, while the Golden Rams improved to a perfect 4- 0 start.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Splits Tri-Meet at West Chester
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's swimming and diving team split a pair of meets against West Chester and Bloomsburg at West Chester Saturday afternoon. The Golden Rams defeated the Mountain Hawks 175-113, and Lehigh defeated the Huskies 202-55. Sophomore diverSarah Gill, who won Patriot League Diver of the Week on Tuesday, was a bright spot for Lehigh. She continued to shine, winning both the one-meter and three-meter dives. Gill scored 226.80 points in the three-meter dive and 218.70 in the one-meter dive.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Drops Patriot League Road Match to Loyola
BALTIMORE, Md. - The Lehigh volleyball team suffered a loss in Patriot League action in straight sets (25-17, 25-14, 25-12) on Saturday evening. The Mountain Hawks fall to 11-10 on the season and 2-7 in Patriot League action while the Greyhounds improve to 7-9 overall and 5-4 in league play.
lehighsports.com
Missed Opportunities Cost Mountain Hawks in 19-15 Setback at Cornell
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – In a tightly-contested game that wasn't decided until the final minute, the Lehigh football team came up on the short end of a 19-15 decision at Cornell Saturday at Schoellkopf Field. The Mountain Hawks led 15-10 at halftime, but Cornell's Connor Henderson scored the only touchdown of the second half on a 31-yard interception return. Lehigh had a chance to drive and win the game with just over four minutes to play, but the Mountain Hawks' final drive stalled at the Cornell 12 yard line with 36 seconds to play.
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Move in to Top Four with Win Over Loyola
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two goals from sophomore Corinne Lyght on top of goals from sophomore Hope Flanegin and first-year Sophia Lis led the Lehigh women's soccer team to a 4-2 victory over Loyola Saturday afternoon at the Ulrich Sports Complex. The Mountain Hawks improve to 6-5-2 overall, 4-2-1 in league play and move to fourth-place in the league standings following their victory over the Greyhounds.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh ties Navy 2-2 on Senior night
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's soccer team continued its undefeated streak at home on Senior Night at the Ulrich Sports Complex, tying Navy 2-2 Saturday night. The Mountain Hawks are now 3-6-3 (2-2-2 in Patriot League play), while Navy is 4-3-5 (1-1-3 in Patriot League play). It was Lehigh...
lehighsports.com
Chyzowych named Rookie of the Week
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - First-year goalkeeper Tommy Chyzowych was named Patriot League Rookie of the Week, the league announced Monday. Chyzowych made a career-high nine saves against Navy on Saturday, which ended in a 2-2 tie. The Midshipmen put up a season-high 22 shots against the Mountain Hawks. Chyzowych also saved two shots against West Virginia on Oct. 11.
