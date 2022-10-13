Read full article on original website
Harvey Saul
3d ago
in one breath our commissioner's are complaining about who the VA draw to the area and in the other holding their hands out for the federal funding that the VA brings... keep feeding the cat's...
kezi.com
Willamalane offers free memberships for Oakridge area residents to escape smoke
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- As part of an effort to help people living in and around Oakridge escape the smoky conditions that have been lingering since the Cedar Creek Fire started this summer, Willamalane is offering free all-access memberships to people living in the 97463 or 97492 zip codes. The memberships...
kezi.com
Officials extend air quality warning as Cedar Creek Fire slowly diminishes
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Despite favorable weather changes on the horizon, the Cedar Creek Fire continues to send smoke across Oregon, leading officials to extend a warning of hazardous air quality through Friday, October 21. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency have extended an...
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Male Killed in Hwy. 97 Accident, Klamath Co., Oct. 17
On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by Benjamin Rohner (48) of Warrenton. Johnson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Rohner sustained minor injuries. Hwy 97 was affected for approximately 3 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
kezi.com
Local and state partners give update on McKenzie watershed restoration
MCKENZIE RIVER VALLEY, Ore. -- Traveling east along Highway 126, you can still see the burned trees, ash and debris from the impacts of the Holiday Farm Fire. Officials say this has put the McKenzie River at risk. According to the Eugene Water and Electric Board, nearly 200,000 people in...
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED, IN ALLEGED DUII CRASH
One person was jailed and one was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Saturday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 7:50 p.m. units responded to the 2000 block of Bilger Creek Road in the Myrtle Creek area after a caller said there had been an injury crash.
kezi.com
Fire in Roseburg displaces three people and two dogs
ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Three people and two dogs are left without a home after a duplex caught on fire Friday night. Roseburg Fire responded to the fire around 5:15 p.m. in the 900 block of NW Veterans Way. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the front and back door...
kezi.com
Parked: Addressing Drug Use and Camping in Community Spaces
EUGENE, Ore. -- On the west side of Eugene, near 9th Avenue and Grant, sits a small, nearly one-acre park. One that hasn't been updated in decades. Still, Martin Luther King Jr. Park has some sturdy bones and some play equipment left for children to play on. If children were playing at the park.
KTVL
Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry respond to new fire near Butte Falls Highway
SOUTHERN OREGON — UPDATED at 4:35 P.M. Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are battling a quarter-acre wildfire east of Butte Falls Highway. The spokeswoman for the ODF, Natalie Weber said the fire is not near town and crews were close to completely controlling the new fire start.
oregontoday.net
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
KDRV
New phone scams on the rise in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, officers have received recent reports of new scam calls to local residents, requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other supposed offenses. JCSO says that one of these scam calls claimed to be a Sergeant Weaver from JCSO...
The University of Oregon will cover tuition and fees for in-state Indigenous students from any federally recognized tribe
The University of Oregon celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day by announcing a new program that will cover tuition and fees for Indigenous tribal members residing in Oregon.
KDRV
Medford Police seeing uptick of rainbow fentanyl
MEDFORD, Ore-- While Halloween draws closer and closer, a new drug that looks "colorful & safe" is on the rise in Jackson County, rainbow fentanyl. According to Medford Police, officers have seen an uptick of the drug in recent months. Although the drug is no more powerful than its original counterpart, its color make it more alluring.
KDRV
Multiple wildfires spark during Red Flag Warning in Jackson County
TALENT, Ore-- On the same day that Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, the first wildfire to spark was found just east of...
beachconnection.net
Bandon's Tupper Rock is S. Oregon Coast History Long Gone, Almost Forgotten
(Bandon, Oregon) – There is quite a bit of scenery on the Oregon coast that has changed since European settlers began hitting these shores, and some more dramatically than others. In some cases, entire shorelines have been shifted (parts of Warrenton / Gearhart didn't exist until the jetties were created at the Columbia River), and in others it was just a natural process (like the arch at Oceanside). (Photo courtesy Bandon Historical Society)
kezi.com
Man arrested after DUII crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A 22-year-old man is in custody after Springfield Police said he crashed into another car while driving under the influence. Police have identified the man as Rodney McElhone. Crews responded to the crash at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Q Street....
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
kqennewsradio.com
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN AFTER TRAFFIC STOP ESCAPE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man, following his escape from a traffic stop on Saturday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a sedan in the 1000 block of Roberts Creek Road near the Green District. During the stop the deputy encountered 27-year old Derick Langley who was allegedly acting strangely. A records check showed that the transient had a no contact order barring him from contact with the individual in the vehicle.
KTVL
Three arrests made at two Josephine County unlicensed cannabis grows
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Three people were arrested on Oct. 12, when the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed two search warrants in the 3000 block of Upper River Road and one search warrant in the 3000 block of Lower River Road in Josephine County regarding unlicensed cannabis grow sites.
kezi.com
Eugene police respond to bomb threat in downtown area
EUGENE, Ore. -- After threatening a bomb and waving around a realistic-looking bb gun, a man was arrested in downtown Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, at about 11:47 a.m. on October 13 a man in a mask gave a city staff member in the 43 block of east Broadway Avenue a note that included a bomb threat. Police said the man, later identified as Immanuel Menelik Williams, 37, turned and walked away from the city staffer and was reportedly waving a gun near a convenience store. Police said multiple officers responded and arrested Williams as he was leaving a store.
