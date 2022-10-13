Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Are you a community leader? Kamehameha Schools looking to fill Trustee position
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all community leaders — A search is being conducted to fill a Kamehameha Schools Trustee position. Kamehameha Schools says the term for Trustee Lance K. Wilhelm will expire by the end of next June. The Search Committee is seeking active leaders within the community with...
the university of hawai'i system
Thompson School dean finalists announced, public presentations scheduled
Three finalists have been identified for the position of dean of the Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. The finalists are each scheduled for in-person visits over a two-day period that include meetings with senior administrators, faculty, staff, students, internal and external constituents and a public presentation.
mauinow.com
UH: Future of water in Hawaiʻi focus of upcoming innovation conference
The University of Hawaiʻi will host “Water Resilience in Hawai‘i,” a one-day in-person conference on Oct. 28, focused on solving challenges related to water. The conference will also spotlight how strategies from Hawaiʻi’s ancient water management systems can provide guidance on restorative practices today.
mauinow.com
State of Hawaiʻi chapter of national timeshare association honors outstanding employees
The Hawaiʻi chapter of the American Resort Development Association honored the statewide winners of the 2022 Timeshare with Aloha Awards, which recognize employees for their professionalism, expertise and aloha spirit. From a pool of 42 nominations, winners were chosen in nine award categories. Five are from Maui. The 2022...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County taxpayers can expect to benefit from $73M in energy cost-savings program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County has a new 20-year contract to save taxpayer money by reducing energy, water and fuel usage. The county announced Friday it’s partnering with Johnson Controls on a campaign to save the county $73 million by improving energy at 141 county locations. With the program,...
KITV.com
Queen's Health System hosts job fair
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- The Queen's Health System wants to hire you!. What: The Queen’s Health System Recruitment Event. Where: Moani Waikīkī (2330 Kalakaua Ave.) at International Market Place. When: Friday, October 14, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration: Interested attendees can pre-register at www.queens.org/join/.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A decade after disbanding, this once-great school theater group is raising the curtain
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For more than 40 years, McKinley High School’s theater program flourished under the direction of renowned drama teacher James Nakamoto. But after he died in 2013, the McKinley Theater Group disbanded. “Unfortunately, ever since then we haven’t quite had the director that was able to carry...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sparks fly in contentious debate as Maui mayoral candidates vie for votes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County’s race for mayor is turning into the most contentious in the state. In a debate Saturday night organized by Akaku Maui Community Media, incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino defended his record while retired Judge Richard Bissen accused Victorino of being a passive mayor. “I’ve been...
mauinow.com
Pulelehua developer to prioritize affordable units in first phase of West Maui project
Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that the Maui County Council is in receipt of Bill 152, that will help to subsidize shovel-ready development of 100 affordable units in Pulelehua, planned for West Maui. “I am excited to share this good news for West Maui working families,” said Mayor Victorino in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii’s primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. Prosecutors: Former labor leader used union as ‘personal piggy bank’. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. His attorney claims the perks...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Home Lands to offer revocable permits for three 100-acre parcels in Honomū
The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has launched a Revocable Permit pilot program that will offer short-term land uses on three of its parcels in order to assess the program’s outreach and application process. Completion of the pilot program and associated evaluation will be presented to the Hawaiian Homes...
‘The Most Important Decision’: Hawaii Police Commission Ponders Criteria For New Chief
With the resignation of Hawaii Police Chief Paul Ferreira in September, the Big Island becomes the fourth county since 2019 to undertake the process of filling the critical law enforcement leadership position. The role of police chief in any county is a powerful position. Replacing a chief requires volunteer members...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Checks worth up to $300 delayed in Hawaii due to paper shortage
A one-time tax rebate for residents of the Aloha State has been delayed by a week for some because of a paper shortage, with the next round of paper checks set to resume beginning next week. Hawaii's Department of Taxation has sent out 282,887 direct deposits and 6,162 paper checks,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grappling with boil water advisory, residents on Navy system say they’re ‘not surprised’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 93,000 users on the Navy’s water line remain under a boil water and conservation notice following main breaks Friday. In a media availability, Cmdr. Mark Sohaney of Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam said crews don’t have an estimated time of repair but anticipate having more information by Sunday morning.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Revered Asian American community leader, educator Franklin Odo dies
Franklin Odo, who helped found the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s ethnic studies program and served as its first permanent director, died last month due to complications from cancer. He was 83. A Kaimukī High School graduate, Odo was also a founding board member of the Japanese...
mauinow.com
Dockless vehicles and parking ambassador program to be discussed in committee
The Maui Council’s Infrastructure and Transportation Committee on Monday will discuss a bill prohibiting a commercial system of short-term rentals of dockless vehicles, and a separate bill authorizing the implementation of a parking ambassador program. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Council Chamber, and is available for...
Pay to park: Maui officials will discuss bill to rollout program
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui’s paid parking system is shaping up to being next year. The Maui County Council is taking steps to finalize the rollout. South Maui will be the first to test out the Park Maui program, a paid parking program that charges tourists in busy areas. “It’s starting with Lahaina, Wailuku, South Maui […]
Structure fire shuts down Kapiolani Boulevard
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders are responding to a structure fire on Kapiolani Boulevard. According to the Honolulu Police Department, they have closed the road in both directions between Piikoi and Pensacola streets.
Voting in Hawaii: dates and deadlines
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The general elections is on its way and so are your mail-in ballots. The City and County of Honolulu voters will have their ballot packets mailed out on Monday and Tuesday. After ballots have been mailed out, all 15 ballot drop boxes will be opened on Tuesday for you to drop them […]
KITV.com
Hawaii Department of Health cites, fines developers $14,000 for several violations at Kailua construction site
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Arizona-based Arcus Secured Loan Fund III LLC received a Notice of Violation Order (NOVO), including a $14,000 penalty, from the Hawaii Department of Health, for failing to obtain a water pollution control permit and discharging storm water runoff from an unpermitted construction site. The site, located at...
