ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaunakakai, HI

Comments / 0

Related
the university of hawai'i system

Thompson School dean finalists announced, public presentations scheduled

Three finalists have been identified for the position of dean of the Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. The finalists are each scheduled for in-person visits over a two-day period that include meetings with senior administrators, faculty, staff, students, internal and external constituents and a public presentation.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

UH: Future of water in Hawaiʻi focus of upcoming innovation conference

The University of Hawaiʻi will host “Water Resilience in Hawai‘i,” a one-day in-person conference on Oct. 28, focused on solving challenges related to water. The conference will also spotlight how strategies from Hawaiʻi’s ancient water management systems can provide guidance on restorative practices today.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Queen's Health System hosts job fair

HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- The Queen's Health System wants to hire you!. What: The Queen’s Health System Recruitment Event. Where: Moani Waikīkī (2330 Kalakaua Ave.) at International Market Place. When: Friday, October 14, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration: Interested attendees can pre-register at www.queens.org/join/.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sparks fly in contentious debate as Maui mayoral candidates vie for votes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County’s race for mayor is turning into the most contentious in the state. In a debate Saturday night organized by Akaku Maui Community Media, incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino defended his record while retired Judge Richard Bissen accused Victorino of being a passive mayor. “I’ve been...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Grappling with boil water advisory, residents on Navy system say they’re ‘not surprised’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 93,000 users on the Navy’s water line remain under a boil water and conservation notice following main breaks Friday. In a media availability, Cmdr. Mark Sohaney of Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam said crews don’t have an estimated time of repair but anticipate having more information by Sunday morning.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Revered Asian American community leader, educator Franklin Odo dies

Franklin Odo, who helped found the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s ethnic studies program and served as its first permanent director, died last month due to complications from cancer. He was 83. A Kaimukī High School graduate, Odo was also a founding board member of the Japanese...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Dockless vehicles and parking ambassador program to be discussed in committee

The Maui Council’s Infrastructure and Transportation Committee on Monday will discuss a bill prohibiting a commercial system of short-term rentals of dockless vehicles, and a separate bill authorizing the implementation of a parking ambassador program. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Council Chamber, and is available for...
TRAFFIC
KHON2

Pay to park: Maui officials will discuss bill to rollout program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui’s paid parking system is shaping up to being next year. The Maui County Council is taking steps to finalize the rollout. South Maui will be the first to test out the Park Maui program, a paid parking program that charges tourists in busy areas. “It’s starting with Lahaina, Wailuku, South Maui […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Voting in Hawaii: dates and deadlines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The general elections is on its way and so are your mail-in ballots. The City and County of Honolulu voters will have their ballot packets mailed out on Monday and Tuesday. After ballots have been mailed out, all 15 ballot drop boxes will be opened on Tuesday for you to drop them […]
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy