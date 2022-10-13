ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wuwm.com

Wisconsin public schools continue to lose students, MPS sees more rapid losses

In 2020, the pandemic caused Wisconsin public school enrollment to plummet. Two years later, statewide enrollment numbers haven’t recovered, but instead are continuing a gradual decline. According preliminary headcounts for the 2022-23 school year released by the Department of Public Instruction, 807,657 students are enrolled in public school districts...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
wpr.org

Wisconsin has record $4.3B budget surplus

Wisconsin ended its fiscal year with a record $4.3 billion budget surplus. The state Department of Administration released the numbers Friday covering the 2022 fiscal year, which ended on Jun. 30. The state's rainy day fund also hit its highest number in Wisconsin's history at $1.73 billion. "The State of...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Eight checks the state of Wisconsin uses to deter and catch voter fraud

Even though voter fraud is rare, in Wisconsin and nationally, many checks exist to prevent and catch it here, whether it be accidental or intentional. In the 2020 election, approximately 0.003% of the nearly 3.3 million ballots cast in Wisconsin were submitted illegally by felons not yet eligible to vote because they hadn’t completed their full sentences, according to the Associated Press. That’s the most common type of prohibited voting in Wisconsin, experts say. That number is also about the same amount of illegal votes cast by felons in the 2016 election, the AP noted. Former President Donald Trump won that election by about 23,000 votes.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Three big changes to voting in Wisconsin in 2022, and one smaller one

Since 2020, the state of Wisconsin has made several changes to the way it conducts elections. Read up on them here so you aren’t surprised on Election Day. 1. Drop boxes have been banned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. If you used one in previous elections to submit your absentee ballot, you’ll have to either mail it or deliver it personally to your municipal clerk’s office, the high court ruled.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duey Stroebel
thecentersquare.com

Minnesota employment ranked first place in nation

(The Center Square) – When it comes to employment, Minnesota is best in the nation, according to a new report from TOP Data. The market research firm ranked states across seven key dimensions for its “Happiest States in the US” report: employment, leisure activities, mental health, personal finance, personal relationships, physical health and social policies.
MINNESOTA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Youngkin seeks federal funding for eight southwest Virginia projects

(The Center Square) – Virginia is seeking about $10.6 million in federal funding for eight new projects in the southwestern part of the commonwealth, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration believes will support its regional energy plans. The administration wants the funds through the Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
VIRGINIA STATE
seehafernews.com

Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants

The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Democrat#The Fiscal Bureau Report
thecentersquare.com

Electric vehicle manufacturing boosts Indiana's clean energy jobs 7%

(The Center Square) – Employment data shows the clean energy industry is rebounding in Indiana from the COVID-19 recession and is expected to continue growing, according to two nonprofit organizations. In a new analysis of employment data by E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs) and Evergreen Climate Innovations, clean energy jobs grew...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
thecentersquare.com

Ducey gets top honors for fiscal stewardship of Arizona government

(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is one of America's top governors, a free-market think tank report contends. The CATO Institute released its 2022 fiscal policy report card for governors across the United States this week. The think tank praised Ducey, giving him an "A" for his...
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

More money going to Ohio first responders for health, wellness

(The Center Square) – The health and wellness of first responders in 13 Ohio cities or counties should get a boost after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced of the third round of funding for wellness initiatives for law enforcement officers, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians. The grants...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy