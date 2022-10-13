Read full article on original website
wuwm.com
Wisconsin public schools continue to lose students, MPS sees more rapid losses
In 2020, the pandemic caused Wisconsin public school enrollment to plummet. Two years later, statewide enrollment numbers haven’t recovered, but instead are continuing a gradual decline. According preliminary headcounts for the 2022-23 school year released by the Department of Public Instruction, 807,657 students are enrolled in public school districts...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
thecentersquare.com
Wisconsin governor gets 'C' on state budget report card, local reformers want A
(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers scored better than three of Wisconsin's four neighbors on a new state budget report card, but reformers in the state say less-bad is not the same as good. The Cato Institute this week gave Gov. Tony Evers a "C" on its Fiscal...
The top 10 Wisconsin candidates raised 76 percent of all donations
In Wisconsin politics, state-level candidates and officeholders raised $77.5 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022. More than $58.9 million, or 76 percent, of all donations reported by candidate committees were raised by the 10 individuals at the top of the list. Top 10 Wisconsin candidates (1/1/2021 –...
wpr.org
Wisconsin has record $4.3B budget surplus
Wisconsin ended its fiscal year with a record $4.3 billion budget surplus. The state Department of Administration released the numbers Friday covering the 2022 fiscal year, which ended on Jun. 30. The state's rainy day fund also hit its highest number in Wisconsin's history at $1.73 billion. "The State of...
Eight checks the state of Wisconsin uses to deter and catch voter fraud
Even though voter fraud is rare, in Wisconsin and nationally, many checks exist to prevent and catch it here, whether it be accidental or intentional. In the 2020 election, approximately 0.003% of the nearly 3.3 million ballots cast in Wisconsin were submitted illegally by felons not yet eligible to vote because they hadn’t completed their full sentences, according to the Associated Press. That’s the most common type of prohibited voting in Wisconsin, experts say. That number is also about the same amount of illegal votes cast by felons in the 2016 election, the AP noted. Former President Donald Trump won that election by about 23,000 votes.
Three big changes to voting in Wisconsin in 2022, and one smaller one
Since 2020, the state of Wisconsin has made several changes to the way it conducts elections. Read up on them here so you aren’t surprised on Election Day. 1. Drop boxes have been banned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. If you used one in previous elections to submit your absentee ballot, you’ll have to either mail it or deliver it personally to your municipal clerk’s office, the high court ruled.
wisconsinrightnow.com
ENOUGH! Wisconsin Republicans Should Stop Participating in Horribly Biased Debates
That’s it. Republicans need to stop agreeing to biased debates. Enough is enough. The Wisconsin media have demonstrated egregious bias during this election season, and it’s time to stop helping them pretend they’re objective. Insist that at least one of the moderators be Dan O’Donnell, Meg Ellefson,...
thecentersquare.com
Minnesota employment ranked first place in nation
(The Center Square) – When it comes to employment, Minnesota is best in the nation, according to a new report from TOP Data. The market research firm ranked states across seven key dimensions for its “Happiest States in the US” report: employment, leisure activities, mental health, personal finance, personal relationships, physical health and social policies.
Wisconsin Dairy Alliance endorses Derrick Van Orden
Van Orden says his plan for addressing inflation and farming is to help Wisconsin and the United States become "energy free again" and lower diesel costs.
thecentersquare.com
Youngkin seeks federal funding for eight southwest Virginia projects
(The Center Square) – Virginia is seeking about $10.6 million in federal funding for eight new projects in the southwestern part of the commonwealth, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration believes will support its regional energy plans. The administration wants the funds through the Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
seehafernews.com
Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants
The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Dairy Alliance Endorses Challenger for Secretary of State While at a Brown County Farm
There are a lot of statewide races on the upcoming ballot, but one that has not gotten as much attention is the race for Secretary of State. Incumbent Douglas J. La Follettee is being challenged by Amy Loudenbeck, who is currently serving as the Representative for District 31 in the State Assembly.
thecentersquare.com
Tennessee announces $30M in law enforcement recruitment bonuses, $24M in basic training funding
(The Center Square) — Tennessee announced $24 million to cover increased expenses in law enforcement basic training and $30 million for recruitment bonuses for law enforcement on Friday. The announcement, regarding expenses included in this year's Tennessee budget, come after Gov. Bill Lee announced a $100 million violent crime...
thecentersquare.com
Arizona business appeals decision on Louisiana's hodgepodge sales tax system for remote sellers
(The Center Square) — An Arizona business is appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals after a federal judge earlier this year dismissed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana's remote seller sales tax structure. Halstead Bead, a small Arizona-based family craft and jewelry wholesaler owned by Hilary and Brad Scott, filed...
thecentersquare.com
Electric vehicle manufacturing boosts Indiana's clean energy jobs 7%
(The Center Square) – Employment data shows the clean energy industry is rebounding in Indiana from the COVID-19 recession and is expected to continue growing, according to two nonprofit organizations. In a new analysis of employment data by E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs) and Evergreen Climate Innovations, clean energy jobs grew...
captimes.com
Opinion | Chase Bank and Tim Michels cashing in on polluters
On Saturday Oct. 1 there was a demonstration in front of the JP Morgan Chase Bank on the Capitol Square. What’s the point? Why Chase? Why spend a beautiful fall Saturday doing that? What does Tim Michels have to do with it?. Every Chase Bank location is a crime...
thecentersquare.com
Ducey gets top honors for fiscal stewardship of Arizona government
(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is one of America's top governors, a free-market think tank report contends. The CATO Institute released its 2022 fiscal policy report card for governors across the United States this week. The think tank praised Ducey, giving him an "A" for his...
thecentersquare.com
More money going to Ohio first responders for health, wellness
(The Center Square) – The health and wellness of first responders in 13 Ohio cities or counties should get a boost after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced of the third round of funding for wellness initiatives for law enforcement officers, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians. The grants...
NBC News
Scott Walker sees ‘a lot of similarities’ between Jan. 6 and 2011 Wisconsin protests
Former Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wisc., tells Meet the Press Reports that he saw “a lot of similarities” between the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and the weeks-long protests at the Wisconsin state capitol back in 2011. During a broader discussion about polarization in Wisconsin for the...
