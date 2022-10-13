ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Bowden
Person
Kane Wommack
247Sports

College football coaching search news: Nebraska likes Kansas' Lance Leipold, latest on Deion Sanders; report

Five Power 5 college football head coaching vacancies — Nebraska, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona State and Georgia Tech — are already vacant at the midpoint of the 2022 college football season and FOX college football insider Bruce Feldman has the latest intel involving all five schools. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders are all sitting head coaches that could be or already are targeted in searches, Feldman reports. Several Power 5 coordinators are also linked to vacancies, per Feldman.
NFL
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to Stanford

Heavily favored to beat then-1-4 Stanford on Saturday, a dreadful first-half effort led to a Notre Dame loss in front of a home crowd. Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Notre Dame showed improved execution on both sides of the ball in the second half. Notre Dame took the lead briefly before Stanford inched ahead 16-14. But after Audric Estime fumbled on what looked to be a scoring drive, the Irish failed to close the gap.
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8

Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#American Football#Jagsjungle Com
247Sports

Baylor football: Dave Aranda blunt about Bears' defensive issues in 43-40 loss at West Virginia

Baylor had all sorts of defensive issues in its 43-40 loss at West Virginia on Thursday night, and Bears coach Dave Aranda was very blunt about them postgame. The Bears lost quarterback Blake Shapen to a head injury, with Kyron Drones stepping in for him. Scoring points was not the problem, as the Bears outgained the Mountaineers, 590-500, in total yards. However, four turnovers proved to be the difference-maker.
WACO, TX
247Sports

Alabama coaching staff, Bill O'Brien questioned after loss at Tennessee

Alabama's coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, received questions throughout Saturday's upset loss at Tennessee. It was the first time in more than 100 years an opposing team hung 52 points on the Crimson Tide. Alabama appeared set up for the game-winning field goal with 15 seconds left, but Will Reichard's 50-yard field goal try sailed wide right, giving the Vols enough time over two plays to move 45 yards into range to try their own.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over BYU

KJ Jefferson was one of many standout performers in Arkansas' much-needed 52-35 victory over the BYU Cougars on Saturday afternoon in Provo (Utah.). The game got off to a slow start for the Razorbacks, but Jefferson tossed five touchdowns on the day -- three to Matt Landers -- and Raheim Sanders led the ground attack with 175 yards and 2 scores.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

College football rankings: Tennessee surges in Coaches Poll, Georgia becomes new No. 1

Tennessee is the talk of college football this morning after an earth-shaking victory over Alabama in a clash of undefeated SEC teams. But what does it mean for college football rankings as the Week 8 AFCA Coaches Poll reveals its new top 25? Tennessee fans celebrate, and the same goes for top-ranked teams like Georgia, Michigan and Clemson that won impressive conference games.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Pleading our case for Kalani Sitake to take urgent action to fix BYU after Arkansas routs the Cougars

OPENING STATEMENT: Let me describe a couple of scenarios that we’ve all been in before. You are driving down the street and all of a sudden the check engine light comes on. You immediately get a sense of frustration and of panic. After a quick analysis, you determine that aren’t in imminent danger, but you hear a distinct rattle as you are driving down the road. What do you do in this situation? You find your way to the mechanic, you tell that mechanic that there is a distinct rattle in the car plus the check engine line. Maybe you have an idea of what the problem is, but you certainly don’t know how to fix it. That’s why, after all, you’re at the mechanic’s shop. It’s a scenario that we have all been through.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy