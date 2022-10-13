Read full article on original website
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Officiating criticized in key moments, Nick Saban reacts
Officials ruled that Alabama interfered with Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant on the play near the goal line and the Vols would end up tying the game at 49 on the play after Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt for his fifth touchdown on a 13-score. “I’ll kind of tell you...
247Sports
HBCU Highlights: The Southern Jaguars are the surprise of the SWAC and Travis Hunter nears a return
On Saturday, Southern University and Alcorn State had a showdown that could change the complexion of the SWAC. Meanwhile, one of the biggest names in college football, Travis Hunter, is inching towards a return to the field for Jackson State. During this week's installment of HBCU Highlights, 247Sports will give...
Husker Mash: Messages on tape spoken aloud; the victory snap review; a former Husker great recruiting well
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Nick Henrich has had the words "Never out of the Fight" written on his tape the last two games. And it's something the Husker linebacker and co-captain...
Twitter reaction: No. 6 Vols edge No. 3 Alabama for wild 52-49 win
Tennessee ended its 15-game losing streak to rival Alabama in an instant classic Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Chase McGrath hit a 40-yard field goal as time expired in a back-and-forth shootout, giving the sixth-ranked Vols a 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide before a raucous, sellout crowd. Alabama erased an...
247Sports
College football coaching search news: Nebraska likes Kansas' Lance Leipold, latest on Deion Sanders; report
Five Power 5 college football head coaching vacancies — Nebraska, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona State and Georgia Tech — are already vacant at the midpoint of the 2022 college football season and FOX college football insider Bruce Feldman has the latest intel involving all five schools. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders are all sitting head coaches that could be or already are targeted in searches, Feldman reports. Several Power 5 coordinators are also linked to vacancies, per Feldman.
NFL・
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to Stanford
Heavily favored to beat then-1-4 Stanford on Saturday, a dreadful first-half effort led to a Notre Dame loss in front of a home crowd. Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Notre Dame showed improved execution on both sides of the ball in the second half. Notre Dame took the lead briefly before Stanford inched ahead 16-14. But after Audric Estime fumbled on what looked to be a scoring drive, the Irish failed to close the gap.
What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' skid-snapping win over No. 19 Kansas: Part I
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners will not endure a four-game losing streak to start conference play for the second time in program history. Instead, they ended their first three-game losing streak since 1998 by topping the 19th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks 52-42 Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. They racked...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8
Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
247Sports
Sold out!!! N.C. A&T announces that the Greatest Homecoming on Earth is out of tickets
North Carolina A&T State University has announced that The Greatest Homecoming On Earth, popularly known as G.H.O.E, is OUT of tickets. Tickets to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s homecoming game against Campbell University are sold out. The matchup – scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m....
Baylor football: Dave Aranda blunt about Bears' defensive issues in 43-40 loss at West Virginia
Baylor had all sorts of defensive issues in its 43-40 loss at West Virginia on Thursday night, and Bears coach Dave Aranda was very blunt about them postgame. The Bears lost quarterback Blake Shapen to a head injury, with Kyron Drones stepping in for him. Scoring points was not the problem, as the Bears outgained the Mountaineers, 590-500, in total yards. However, four turnovers proved to be the difference-maker.
247Sports
Alabama coaching staff, Bill O'Brien questioned after loss at Tennessee
Alabama's coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, received questions throughout Saturday's upset loss at Tennessee. It was the first time in more than 100 years an opposing team hung 52 points on the Crimson Tide. Alabama appeared set up for the game-winning field goal with 15 seconds left, but Will Reichard's 50-yard field goal try sailed wide right, giving the Vols enough time over two plays to move 45 yards into range to try their own.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's loss at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Third-ranked Alabama lost to No. 6 Tennessee, 52-49, Saturday at Neyland Field. Shortly after the loss to the Volunteers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 6-1 on the year. “I’ll kind of tell you...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over BYU
KJ Jefferson was one of many standout performers in Arkansas' much-needed 52-35 victory over the BYU Cougars on Saturday afternoon in Provo (Utah.). The game got off to a slow start for the Razorbacks, but Jefferson tossed five touchdowns on the day -- three to Matt Landers -- and Raheim Sanders led the ground attack with 175 yards and 2 scores.
A late arriving visitor arrives in Oxford early Saturday morning. Who is this Top 100 recruit?
An official visitor, who is committed to another SEC program, arrived ovenight in Oxford much to the joy of the Ole Miss football program. Tight end Lawson Luckie made it to the Ole Miss campus in the wee hours of this morning after playing a high school game in the state of Georgia on Friday night. Luckie is currently committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Everything Mike Norvell had to say after FSU's 34-28 loss to Clemson
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State fell to Clemson by a score of 34-28 on Saturday night in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles (4-3, 2-3 ACC) have dropped three straight games after the loss to the Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC). FSU jumped out to a 14-7 lead, but Clemson scored 27 straight...
Lance Leipold 'a quality football coach,' ex-Kansas HC Mark Mangino explains
Kansas football reached the highest of highs under Mark Mangino, particularly in 2007 when the Jayhawks were ranked No. 2 in the country at one point. Lance Leipold might be the next guy to get Kansas to that type of success. Leipold entered Week 7 with Kansas at No. 19 in the country with a 5-1 record through the first half of the 2022 season.
College football rankings: Tennessee surges in Coaches Poll, Georgia becomes new No. 1
Tennessee is the talk of college football this morning after an earth-shaking victory over Alabama in a clash of undefeated SEC teams. But what does it mean for college football rankings as the Week 8 AFCA Coaches Poll reveals its new top 25? Tennessee fans celebrate, and the same goes for top-ranked teams like Georgia, Michigan and Clemson that won impressive conference games.
247Sports
Pleading our case for Kalani Sitake to take urgent action to fix BYU after Arkansas routs the Cougars
OPENING STATEMENT: Let me describe a couple of scenarios that we’ve all been in before. You are driving down the street and all of a sudden the check engine light comes on. You immediately get a sense of frustration and of panic. After a quick analysis, you determine that aren’t in imminent danger, but you hear a distinct rattle as you are driving down the road. What do you do in this situation? You find your way to the mechanic, you tell that mechanic that there is a distinct rattle in the car plus the check engine line. Maybe you have an idea of what the problem is, but you certainly don’t know how to fix it. That’s why, after all, you’re at the mechanic’s shop. It’s a scenario that we have all been through.
Five-star Tide DB commit Jahlil Hurley: 'I'm locked in'
Five-star cornerback and Alabama commit Jahlil Hurley shares his thoughts on the Crimson Tide's loss on Saturday.
247Sports
Post game press conference with Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and Tuli Tuipulotu
USC head coach Lincoln Riley addresses the media after No. 7 USC's heartbreaking 43-42 loss to Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium. He talks about the struggles on defense, the officiating and USC moving forward. Quarterback Caleb Williams also speaks on his emotions following the loss along with Tuli Tuipulotu. Riley started...
247Sports
