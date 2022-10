TOLEDO, Ohio – Junior outside hitter Taylor Alt of the Toledo women's volleyball team was named MAC West Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. Alt had another highly productive weekend for Toledo this past weekend at Western Michigan, averaging 5.00 kills/set and helping the Rockets split their two matches against the Broncos. Alt tallied 14 kills in Friday's match and officially eclipsed 1,000 career kills, becoming the 11th player in program history to do so.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO